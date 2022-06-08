Woman refuses to date man until he replaces his two front teeth

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Npf6o_0g3An5lM00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

Dental hygiene (or lack of) is a deal-breaker for many people. And that seems to be the case for a friend of mine, who we’ll call “Kate.”

Kate recently met a guy online that she’s really into. He’s intelligent, funny, and sweet. He’s employed, owns his own place, and has his life together. However, there’s one small catch: he’s missing his two front teeth.

Kate is willing to overlook a lot of things, but dental hygiene is not one of them. So she’s been avoiding meeting him in person because she doesn’t want to hurt his feelings, but she’s getting tired of making excuses.

He said that there were some things he needed to “get together” before getting serious. Kate assumed that getting his teeth fixed was one of those things. But when she mentioned it, he got upset and said that it wasn’t a big deal.

She’s not sure what to do at this point. Does she continue talking to him and hope he’ll eventually see the importance of dental hygiene? Or does she move on and find someone more concerned about their appearance?

After listening to Kate drone on and on about this situation, I decided to give her my unfiltered opinion. “If physical appearance is important to you, you should move on,” I said. “It’s not shallow to want to be with someone who takes pride in their appearance. It’s a major turn-off when someone doesn’t take care of their teeth.”

Kate was not happy with my response. Everyone has different standards, and in her case, good dental hygiene appears to be something that she wants in a potential partner. SoI stand by what I said. If she’s looking for a long-term relationship, she should be with someone who shares her values.

How important are teeth in a relationship?

It’s not uncommon for people to stress the quality of the connection when it comes to dating. However, physical appearance does factor into the overall equation, and teeth are one of the first things we notice about people.

Oral health is not just about looking good. It’s also about physical wellness. Poor dental hygiene can lead to other health problems, like gum disease, bad breath, and even heart disease.

So, it’s not surprising that Kate is hesitant to date someone with bad teeth. She’s looking for someone who is not just physically attractive but also health-conscious.

Why does oral health appear to matter more to women than men?

According to a Delta Dental Plans Association study, “74% of women say that good oral health is one of the sexiest qualities a person can have.” Another 27% of women admitted that they were likely to break up with someone who failed to brush twice a day.

The study also found that while oral hygiene appeared to be more important to women, 72% of men said that beautiful smile matters (compared to 68% of women). But a whopping 70% of women said they wouldn’t “kiss someone they believe has poor oral health.”

So why does oral health matter more to women? Probably because exchanging bodily fluids with someone who has poor oral hygiene can impact your health. And women tend to be a bit more contentious about these things.

But at the end of the day, everyone is different. Some people may not mind dating someone with bad teeth, while others may see it as a deal-breaker. It all comes down to personal preferences.

Oral health influences the quality of life.

Besides improving physical appearance, good oral health also plays a role in the quality of life. A 2017 research study found that people with poor oral health can “limit an individual’s capacity in biting, chewing, smiling, speaking, and psychosocial wellbeing.”

Rotten or missing teeth can lower self-esteem and confidence, and it can also lead to social isolation. Again, it’s not just about looking good for a date. It’s also about feeling good about yourself.

While it’s not fair to judge someone based on their physical appearance, the reality is that first impressions matter. And in many cases, the state of someone’s teeth is the first impression.

If you’re meeting someone for the first time, you’re likely to notice their smile before anything else. And if they have bad teeth, it can be a major turn-off.

The bottom line is that good oral health is essential, both for physical appearance and overall wellness. So, if you’re looking for a long-term relationship, dential hygiene is something you should take into consideration.

Do you think that teeth are important in a relationship? Let us know in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dating# health# lifestyle# society# relationships

Comments / 65

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
7600 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Man attempts to justify cheating on girlfriend because of her “body count”

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the advantages of having male friends is getting a peek inside the psyche of how men think about relationships.

Read full story

Diving headfirst into sadness may help ease a broken heart

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first time my heart was broken, I was 17 years old. I had been in a romantic relationship for four months when my boyfriend suddenly broke up with me. It felt like someone had stuck their hand in my chest and ripped my heart out. I was devastated.

Read full story
8 comments

Platonic physical intimacy may deepen connection among friends

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter and her best friend hug and cuddle all the time. They lay in bed together, spooning and talking. They put their arms around each other when they watch TV. They fall asleep in each other’s arms on the couch.

Read full story

Feelings of insecurity plague woman whose boyfriend struggles to verbalize feelings

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a former emotionally-unavailable-love enthusiast, I can attest to the constant angst of being in a relationship with someone who struggles to express their feelings. You never know when they will pull away or end things abruptly. It’s the verbal equivalent of white-knuckle driving.

Read full story
7 comments

Wife threatens divorce after becoming fed up with husband's “toxic positivity”

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. There’s a lot of marriage advice out there. Some of it is good, and some of it is not.

Read full story
90 comments

Married couple seeks therapist to resolve color scheme dispute

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Most couples find the big issues that come up in relationships challenging. But it’s the little things that often threaten to tear them apart. At least that was the case for my neighbors.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman seeking emotional stability uses dating profile to weed out potentially incompatible matches

After being in several emotionally unhealthy relationships, my cousin decided to “knit” her dealbreakers into the conversation early on. Sometimes she would mention her non-negotiables before the conversation moved off the app. For example, if she didn’t want to date someone who smoked cigarettes, she would write something like, “I’m a nonsmoker, so I’d prefer to date someone who doesn’t smoke.”

Read full story

Reciprocity norms may predict longevity in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn’t realize that my former partner kept score in our relationship until it was over. He’d been silently keeping a tally of all the money he’d spent on me for years. Although the things that I did for him made his life better and easier, he did not measure non-monetary deeds in the same way.

Read full story

Frustrated woman threatens breakup over "frog" in boyfriend's throat

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, who has been in a relationship for a little more than a year, called me in a panic recently.

Read full story
9 comments

Jealous woman demands boyfriend send proof that he is vacationing with parents

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “Jealousy can be a menacing emotion if left unchecked. It can make you behave in ways you never thought possible and drive a wedge between you and those you love.” I said that to a friend who was sure that her boyfriend was cheating.

Read full story

Loving a petty person may prove challenging

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In dating, you never know what kind of person you’ll meet. But for the most part, we are all searching for the same thing — someone who will accept us for who we are and make us feel loved (even if we don’t love them back).

Read full story
4 comments

Individual time may be as important as together time in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was engaged to be married, a woman told me that “marriage is when two people become one.” At the time, I nodded my head and feigned a smile, but inside I was cringing.

Read full story
5 comments

Word salads may be a narcissist's favorite dish

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I’m smart too,” he said. I had grown accustomed to the obligatory reminder of his intelligence, but it was getting old after nearly five months of dating.

Read full story
43 comments

Man cancels wedding after fiancé's best friend insults him via FaceTime

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by an acquaintance who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Friends can be a tremendous source of support. They are our “chosen family,” the people we rely on and feel closest to. But sometimes, friends can also be a source of stress and conflict.

Read full story
14 comments

Woman endures workplace bullying after being told she has "smelly feet"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Workplace harassment is considered abhorrent in most companies, but that doesn’t stop it from happening. Sometimes the harassment is at the hands of management, but other times the badgering is perpetrated by co-workers. This was the case for a friend who found herself subjected to bullies in the workplace.

Read full story
111 comments

Woman gifts man with a full-length mirror on third date

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have heard all sorts of hilarious dating tales, but one in particular always stands out to me. A friend of mine was going on a third date with a guy she’d met online. The first two dates had gone well, so she was pretty excited for this one, especially since it was his birthday.

Read full story
13 comments

“Weird couple” seeking unicorn hits on single woman in restaurant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “Unicorn hunting” is becoming increasingly popular these days, as more and more people are drawn to the challenge and excitement of mixing things up in long-term relationships.

Read full story

Husband sought one-night stands while traveling for business, and claimed "it didn't mean anything"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Nearly every month for their two decades of marriage, my friend’s husband traveled for business. As a system implementation consultant, it was his job to strategize, implement, and roll out systems that made companies more efficient.

Read full story
200 comments

Woman regrets only having “couple friends” while married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Back in the day, when I was a blogger, I went to a lot of conferences and special events. I would often see the same faces again and again, and it was great to have the opportunity to network with them. I became relatively good friends with one woman in particular.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy