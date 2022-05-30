Wife threatens divorce after becoming fed up with husband's “toxic positivity”

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ig5GA_0fuymUXo00
Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

There’s a lot of marriage advice out there. Some of it is good, and some of it is not.

One of the more popular words of wisdom goes something like this, “happy wife, happy life.” And while some husbands would agree, I know at least one man who would beg to differ.

My friend from high school found himself with an unhappy life, with an unhappy wife. All because he was “too positive.” At least that’s what his wife said.

“She said that my ‘flowery advice,’ her words, not mine, was toxic,” he said. “I was just trying to be supportive, and she saw it as unhealthy.”

Whenever she asked him how she looked or tried to discuss work stuff, he would give her an honest, positive-leaning response. And she hated him for it.

“I have to admit, she won’t win any prizes for optimism, that’s for sure,” he told me. “But I love her, so I try to be encouraging.”

Unfortunately, his encouragement was met with resentment, and his wife threatened divorce if he didn’t stop giving her “flowery advice.”

So he stopped. Now, he just grunts in response to her questions, and sometimes he answers her questions with the obligatory “what do you think?” Now and then, he throws in a sideways comment like, “Geez, you’re asking me?”

Believe it or not, she seems content with his new way of communicating, but he’s confused. “I’m just not sure why she wanted me to stop being supportive,” he said. “It’s not like I was telling her what to do. I was just trying to help.”

What is toxic positivity?

“We define toxic positivity as the excessive and ineffective overgeneralization of a happy, optimistic state across all situations. The process of toxic positivity results in the denial, minimization, and invalidation of the authentic human emotional experience.” — The Psychology Group

In short, toxic positivity is when you try to force happiness and positivity in every situation, regardless of how someone is feeling. Which I imagine is how my friend’s wife must have felt.

“It’s not that I don’t appreciate your support. Sometimes, I just wish you could be a little more realistic,” she told him.

And while I don’t know if his bandaid solution will hold, I do know that my friend seems to have taken his wife’s not-so-subtle hint.

Other toxic positivity examples.

The phrase toxic positivity appears to be an oxymoron, but it’s real. Here are some examples of toxic positivity that you may have heard before:

“Just be grateful for what you have.”

“Everything happens for a reason.”

“Just think positive thoughts, and everything will work out.”

“Look on the bright side.”

“Don’t dwell on the negative.”

“Don’t sweat the small stuff.”

As you can see, many of these phrases seem harmless enough, but they can be pretty hurtful to someone who is going through a tough time.

For example, if you’ve just lost your job, it’s not helpful to hear “just be grateful for what you have.” Yes, gratitude is important, but at that moment, it’s OK to feel upset, scared, and angry.

And while positivity can be a good thing, acknowledging your true feelings is also helpful. After all, if you bottle up your emotions, they may eventually come out in an unhealthy way.

So the next time you’re tempted to say something “positive” to someone who is struggling, think twice. Unless you know that it will be helpful, it’s best to listen and be there rather than try to “fix” the situation with platitudes.

Have you ever been on the receiving end of toxic positivity? How did it make you feel? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# troubled relationship# marriage# communication# society# relationships

Comments / 80

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
7472 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

Feelings of insecurity plague woman whose boyfriend struggles to verbalize feelings

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a former emotionally-unavailable-love enthusiast, I can attest to the constant angst of being in a relationship with someone who struggles to express their feelings. You never know when they will pull away or end things abruptly. It’s the verbal equivalent of white-knuckle driving.

Read full story
2 comments

Married couple seeks therapist to resolve color scheme dispute

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Most couples find the big issues that come up in relationships challenging. But it’s the little things that often threaten to tear them apart. At least that was the case for my neighbors.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman seeking emotional stability uses dating profile to weed out potentially incompatible matches

After being in several emotionally unhealthy relationships, my cousin decided to “knit” her dealbreakers into the conversation early on. Sometimes she would mention her non-negotiables before the conversation moved off the app. For example, if she didn’t want to date someone who smoked cigarettes, she would write something like, “I’m a nonsmoker, so I’d prefer to date someone who doesn’t smoke.”

Read full story

Reciprocity norms may predict longevity in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I didn’t realize that my former partner kept score in our relationship until it was over. He’d been silently keeping a tally of all the money he’d spent on me for years. Although the things that I did for him made his life better and easier, he did not measure non-monetary deeds in the same way.

Read full story

Frustrated woman threatens breakup over "frog" in boyfriend's throat

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, who has been in a relationship for a little more than a year, called me in a panic recently.

Read full story
8 comments

Jealous woman demands boyfriend send proof that he is vacationing with parents

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “Jealousy can be a menacing emotion if left unchecked. It can make you behave in ways you never thought possible and drive a wedge between you and those you love.” I said that to a friend who was sure that her boyfriend was cheating.

Read full story

Loving a petty person may prove challenging

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In dating, you never know what kind of person you’ll meet. But for the most part, we are all searching for the same thing — someone who will accept us for who we are and make us feel loved (even if we don’t love them back).

Read full story
4 comments

Individual time may be as important as together time in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was engaged to be married, a woman told me that “marriage is when two people become one.” At the time, I nodded my head and feigned a smile, but inside I was cringing.

Read full story
5 comments

Word salads may be a narcissist's favorite dish

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I’m smart too,” he said. I had grown accustomed to the obligatory reminder of his intelligence, but it was getting old after nearly five months of dating.

Read full story
43 comments

Man cancels wedding after fiancé's best friend insults him via FaceTime

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by an acquaintance who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Friends can be a tremendous source of support. They are our “chosen family,” the people we rely on and feel closest to. But sometimes, friends can also be a source of stress and conflict.

Read full story
14 comments

Woman endures workplace bullying after being told she has "smelly feet"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Workplace harassment is considered abhorrent in most companies, but that doesn’t stop it from happening. Sometimes the harassment is at the hands of management, but other times the badgering is perpetrated by co-workers. This was the case for a friend who found herself subjected to bullies in the workplace.

Read full story
109 comments

Woman gifts man with a full-length mirror on third date

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have heard all sorts of hilarious dating tales, but one in particular always stands out to me. A friend of mine was going on a third date with a guy she’d met online. The first two dates had gone well, so she was pretty excited for this one, especially since it was his birthday.

Read full story
13 comments

“Weird couple” seeking unicorn hits on single woman in restaurant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “Unicorn hunting” is becoming increasingly popular these days, as more and more people are drawn to the challenge and excitement of mixing things up in long-term relationships.

Read full story

Husband sought one-night stands while traveling for business, and claimed "it didn't mean anything"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Nearly every month for their two decades of marriage, my friend’s husband traveled for business. As a system implementation consultant, it was his job to strategize, implement, and roll out systems that made companies more efficient.

Read full story
202 comments

Woman regrets only having “couple friends” while married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Back in the day, when I was a blogger, I went to a lot of conferences and special events. I would often see the same faces again and again, and it was great to have the opportunity to network with them. I became relatively good friends with one woman in particular.

Read full story
11 comments

Man admits he is less likely to approach “hot women” for fear of being rejected

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Fear of rejection is a reoccurring theme in my line of work. But it still caught me off guard when a client recently said, “I almost never approach ‘hot women’ because I’m afraid of getting rejected.”

Read full story
74 comments

Emotional floods in romantic relationships may exacerbate old trauma

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. “Get out of the car!” I yelled at him. He just sat there, staring at me with a smirk on his face. We’d been on our way back from Las Vegas when he decided that it was a great time to rehash an old argument.

Read full story
2 comments

Aromantic people may experience attraction in the absence of romantic love

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, I fell headfirst into romanticism. I loved watching Disney movies where the handsome prince rescued the damsel in distress. I moved on to romantic comedies, and chick lit in my teens, devouring anything from Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks movies to Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

Read full story

Romantic competence may be a key component to relationship fulfillment

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I met my partner, we were both gunshy about being in a committed relationship. After being in unhealthy relationships that lasted for longer than they should have, neither of us was interested in repeating the same mistakes.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy