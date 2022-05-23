Jealous woman demands boyfriend send proof that he is vacationing with parents

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

“Jealousy can be a menacing emotion if left unchecked. It can make you behave in ways you never thought possible and drive a wedge between you and those you love.” I said that to a friend who was sure that her boyfriend was cheating.

My friend knew she shouldn’t have been snooping, but she said she couldn’t help herself. While she did not find any proof during her “investigation,” she still felt uneasy.

When her boyfriend announced he was going on vacation with his parents, she demanded that he send her photographic evidence to prove he was actually there.

This was not the first time he’d gone on holiday with his parents, but it was the first time she had reacted this way.

I tried to reason with her, telling her that her behavior could cause irreparable damage, but she wouldn’t listen. Instead, she sent her partner a barrage of text messages, demanding that he send her pictures.

Eventually, he obliged, but their relationship was never the same. The trust was on shaky ground, and she could never quite shake the feeling that he was cheating on her, even though there was no evidence to support her suspicions.

Surprisingly, he was a trooper about the whole thing and stuck by her side, but I could tell it was taking a toll on him. And, of course, his parents, particularly his mother, were not happy about the way she behaved.

She later confessed to me that the source of her angst was not her boyfriend at all. “I hooked up with another guy while he was away on business, and I felt guilty. So, I started picking fights with him and looking for things that weren’t there to justify my bad behavior.”

That was a plot twist that I didn’t see coming. My friend had always been so critical of people who cheated, but I guess she was projecting her guilt.

“It’s not like I was in love with the guy or anything,” she said. “I just needed to be reminded that I was still attractive and that I had options.”

I was flabbergasted. But I couldn’t help but feel sorry for her. She was clearly in a bad place emotionally and was lashing out as a result. If she didn’t get her act together, I knew there was a real possibility she would lose the man she claimed to love.

“Cheaters guilt” is real.

Infidelity is as old as relationships themselves, but that doesn’t make it less devastating when it happens to you. Whether you’ve been cheated on or you’re the one who did the cheating, it can be a tough pill to swallow.

For some people, the aftermath of being the one who cheated becomes overwhelming, even if their partner is none the wiser.

Cheaters guilt is when someone feels guilty for cheating and acts out that guilt through their behavior. This can manifest itself in a variety of ways, such as:

Picking fights with their partner for no reason

Accusing their partner of cheating, even though they have no evidence

Being overly jealous and possessive

Trying to control their partner’s every move

These are all unhealthy coping mechanisms that only further damage the relationship.

“In both hidden and overt ways, guilt permeates the initial hurt of intimate betrayal and insidiously undermines recovery, as it affects all areas of your life, especially other family relationships.” — Steven Stosny, Ph.D., PsychologyToday

Cheaters suffer too.

Infidelity can have a catastrophic impact on the person who is cheated on. But believe it or not, cheaters suffer too.

They have to deal with the guilt and shame of their actions, and they also have to live with the knowledge that they hurt the person they love.

And in some cases, their partner may never forgive them, which can be incredibly difficult to deal with.

When my friend revealed to me that she’d been unfaithful to her partner, she said, “it feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

But even though she was relieved about coming clean, the damage had been done. And there was no going back to the way things were before. Although her boyfriend never discovered her indiscretion, they eventually broke up because she couldn’t let go of her guilt.

Her moods became increasingly erratic, and she had trouble sleeping. He did his best to support her, but there was nothing that he could do because it had nothing to do with him.

In the end, she was the one that broke up with him because she couldn’t bear to be around him anymore. She told me that she regretted what she did and that she would never forgive herself for it.

“In close relationships, guilt acts as a distance regulator. Behaviors that threaten the emotional bond stimulate guilt, while behaviors that enhance the bond relieve guilt. More simply put, get closer and guilt disappears; put up walls and it gathers strength.” — Steven Stosny, Ph.D., PsychologyToday

The moral of the story is that cheating is never a victimless act. It may seem like a harmless way to get what you want, but the truth is that it always comes with a price. And more often than not, that price is much more than you bargained for.

