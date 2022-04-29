Man dumped by fiancé who found his toenail fungus disgusting

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GX2q_0fNY79pt00
pepsyrock, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

People end relationships for reasons some would consider bizarre. But when my cousin told me that his financè ended their engagement because he had toe fungus, I didn’t understand. Why would toe fungus keep you from getting married?

They’d already booked the venue, bought the dress, and mailed out the save-the-date reminders. So when my cousin’s fiance told him that she couldn’t marry him because he had a reoccurring toenail fungus, my cousin was devastated.

He acquired the unsightly fungus by walking barefoot in a gym locker room. It didn’t bother him too much, but he was self-conscious about how his toes looked, so he never wore sandals. His podiatrist prescribed a cream, and he used it religiously, but the fungus kept coming back.

His fiancè was a different story. She was disgusted by the sight of his brittle yellow toenails and refused to let him put his bare feet anywhere near her. The final straw came when she caught him picking at his toenails in bed. That’s when she called off the wedding.

My cousin was heartbroken, but he realized that there was no way he could marry someone who couldn’t stand to even look at his feet. “How would she react if I had a more serious medical condition?” he later said. “I just couldn’t take that chance.”

Although my cousin’s story is extreme, it highlights an important point. When you’re in a relationship, you need to be able to accept your partner for who they are, warts and all (literally and figuratively).

Of course, we all have our dealbreakers, but deciding to end a relationship because of something like toe fungus may seem extreme to some. But it’s important to remember that relationships are about compromise and acceptance, not just attraction and passion.

If you can’t accept your partner for who they are, including all their imperfections, you may be better off ending the relationship sooner rather than later.

For the record, my cousin was eventually able to mitigate his toenail fungus problem with a combination of oral medication and medicated nail polish. He’s now happily married to a woman who adores his fungus-free feet.

What do you think? Are there any dealbreakers that would make you end a relationship? Let us know in the comments!

