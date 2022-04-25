Romantic relationships may be more enduring than passionate ones

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w75hY_0fJxxYlJ00
Photo by Ryan Jacobson on Unsplash

After more than ten years in a relationship, my friend announced that she was bored. “We never go anywhere new,” she said. “We don’t have any new and exciting experiences.” She was considering breaking up with her boyfriend, and I couldn’t help but think that maybe she was right. But I didn’t tell her that, at least not initially.

She still loves him, and he loves her too, but neither of them is trying to keep their relationship fresh.

It will eventually become stale and boring if you’re not constantly working to keep your relationship interesting. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — some people are perfectly content in a long-term, stable relationship — but if you’re the type of person who craves novelty and new experiences, you may feel restless and dissatisfied.

There is no easy fix to freshening up an old relationship.

Your interest will wane if you do anything long enough; relationships are no exception. It doesn’t matter how much you love someone; you are bound to get trapped in the mundane aspects of being a couple.

If you’re in a long-term relationship and starting to feel bored, it might be time to reevaluate your expectations and conditioning. Everyone wants to believe that their relationship is the exception and not subject to the same rules as others, but that’s unrealistic.

The movies lied to you. Happily ever after takes a lot of work

We live in a society that tells us that our relationships should be effortless. We’re taught that if we find the right person, everything will fall into place, and we’ll live happily ever after.

Unfortunately, that’s not how it works in real life. All couples have to work to keep their relationship interesting, no matter how perfect they seem.

Staying interested and connected to your partner requires your active participation. It’s not enough to go through the motions. You have to put in the effort to make things fresh and exciting.

Spending time apart, having outside interests, and missing one another is essential.

Loving one another does not mean that you have to spend every waking moment together. There’s no room for anticipation or excitement if you’re always together. And going to work is not the only outside activity you should be engaged in.

Hanging out with your friends and doing things without your partner is healthy, and it’s also necessary. It gives you a chance to miss one another and have something to talk about when you’re together.

You should also both have outside interests that don’t involve each other. This could be anything from a hobby to a sport to volunteering for a cause you’re enthusiastic about.

Relationships are like old jeans.

My friend has romanticized the idea of dating someone new. She is under the delusion that “fresh meat” will solve her problem. I reminded her that it takes time to get to know someone. After more than a decade together, her boyfriend knows her, he understands her quirks, and she doesn’t have to keep up the pretense of being someone she’s not.

Meeting someone new does not guarantee that you’ll never be bored. It’s quite the opposite. When you’re first getting to know someone, there is an inherent excitement that comes with it.

However, as you get to know one another better, that excitement dissipates. It’s no different than getting a brand new pair of jeans. They’re exciting at first, but they become just another pair of jeans after you’ve worn them a few times. That’s just the way it goes.

The same thing happens in relationships. The novelty wears off after a while, and that’s normal.

Appreciate the monotony of having a partner.

I told my friend that instead of looking for someone new, she should appreciate that she and her boyfriend can just be themselves around one another.

While it’s essential to put effort into your relationship, you shouldn’t expect it to always be exciting and new. That’s not realistic or sustainable.

The best relationships are where you can be yourself and feel comfortable in your own skin.

Meaningful connections can be fun.

The romance in a long-term connection does not have to sputter out and die. A 2009 study conducted by the Americal Psychological Association (APA) found that “romantic love can last a lifetime and lead to happier, healthier relationships.”

Researchers studied 6,070 individuals in long and short-term relationships to determine whether romantic love was more enduring than passionate love. According to the study, “Passionate or obsessive love includes feelings of uncertainty and anxiety. This kind of love helps drive the shorter relationships but not the longer ones.” Whereas “Romantic love has the intensity, engagement and sexual chemistry that passionate love has, minus the obsessive component.”

The study concluded that people who identified more with romantic love were happier, had higher self-esteem, and had greater satisfaction.

Mistaking the intensity of passion for potential longevity.

When my friend described what she thought was missing in her relationship, she focused on the passion and intensity. She said that she wanted to feel “butterflies” again.

I explained to her that the passionate, intense feeling she was longing for is not necessarily indicative of a long-lasting relationship. It’s often the opposite. The passionate love she’s looking for is usually found in the beginning stages of a relationship when everything is still new and unknown.

Passionate love is exciting, but it’s also unstable. It’s not necessarily built to last. If she’s looking for a long-term relationship, she should focus on the meaningful connection that she already has with her current boyfriend.

I encouraged my friend to focus on making herself happy and appreciating the goodness and stability she already has.

What do you think? Do you think it’s possible to maintain the passionate “butterflies” feeling in a long-term relationship? Or do you think that eventually, the intensity subsides, and it becomes more about companionship?

Let me know in the comments!

Sources:

https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2009/03/romance-relationships

https://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/releases/gpr13159.pdf

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/putting-psyche-back-psychotherapy/201908/the-fatigue-long-term-relationships

