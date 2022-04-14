Unmet expectations can cause irreparable damage in relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

The last few years of my marriage were hard. Neither of us was happy, but we weren’t miserable either. Each of us enjoyed the company of the other, but getting along was never the problem. Expectations were the cause of our demise. More accurately, it was the unmet expectations that neither of us could get past.

He expected constant physical affection. He wanted me to hug, kiss, and touch him persistently throughout the day. But it was hard for me to consistently offer what he wanted when I felt like my own needs weren’t being met.

I expected him to be more communicative, and I wanted to be able to work through our challenges in a healthy way.

In the end, neither of us got what we wanted, which led to resentment, which eventually destroyed our relationship.

If you’re in a relationship that isn’t meeting all of your needs, it can be tough to figure out what to do. Whether your expectations are realistic or not, it’s important to communicate them to your partner. Otherwise, you’ll likely end up feeling disappointed and resentful.

How do you deal with unmet expectations in a relationship? Here are three tips:

Talk to your partner about what you’re hoping for.

Having an honest conversation with your partner is the best way to ensure that your needs are met. Let your partner know if you’re expecting more affection than you’re currently getting. They may not be aware that you’re feeling neglected. Similarly, if you feel like your partner isn’t communicating enough, explain why that’s a problem for you.

Try to be understanding of your partner’s perspective.

It can be easy to get wrapped up in our own needs and forget about our partners. If your partner isn’t meeting all of your expectations, try to understand their side of the story. They may have valid reasons for not being able to meet your needs. For example, if you’re expecting more affection than they’re used to giving, they may feel uncomfortable or smothered.

Compromise when possible.

There will be times when our needs conflict with our partners. In these situations, it’s essential to try to find a compromise. If you’re expecting more affection than your partner is comfortable giving, maybe you can agree on a different way to show love and tenderness. For example, you could give each other massages or spend more time talking and cuddling.

If you're not sure how to talk about your expectations, try these pointers:

- Be direct. Tell your partner what you need and why it’s important to you in a direct and non-threatening way.

- Avoid ultimatums. Forcing your partner to meet your needs will only create resentment.

- Be willing to listen. If your partner has concerns about your expectations, be open to hearing them out.

It’s also important to remember that our needs can change over time. What we need from our partner today may differ from what we need next week or next year. So, it’s important to stay flexible and be willing to adjust your expectations when necessary.

Try setting mutually beneficial goals and then working on meeting those goals as a team. Seeing measurable progress being made towards those goals will help to ensure that both partners feel like their needs are being considered and met. This can be done in addition to communicating your expectations directly to your partner.

It’s normal for relationships to go through ups and downs, but if your partner complains or addresses a concern, please don’t dismiss it. Listen to what they have to say. While it can be triggering when your partner explains why they’re not happy, it’s important to remember that they may have valid points.

Sometimes, when we’re trying to meet our needs and expectations, we forget to be grateful for the other stuff. So make sure that your partner knows that you appreciate everything they do right, even if they’re not doing everything you want them to.

Dealing with unmet expectations is never easy, but it’s a lot easier when dealing with it as a team.