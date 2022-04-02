Wife refuses to allow husband to have "guy time" with his friends

StaceyNHerrera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PI0tH_0exVTPUh00
Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash

A Reddit post published on March 31st appears to have gone viral, reported by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, accumulating over 10,200 upvotes and more than 3,000 comments.

The original poster expressed that her husband asked her to leave the room so that he could talk and hang out with his friends. 

Her husband even went as for as sending her a text asking, “can you give me and the guys some time alone?” However, she “remained seated,” even after “he then started moving his eyebrow and clearing his throat constantly.”

The author indicated that she had been in the habit of hanging out with her “very sociable” husband and his friends since the beginning of their relationship. 

Once they were united in wedlock, her husband requested to change the dynamic. “After we got married he told me that I didn’t need to be present for every hang out with his friends,” she stated. 

But she adamantly disagreed with his request for space, “I told him it’s unreasonable and unfair because I like sitting with his guests and besides none of his friends complained.”

When his friends were over the other night, she refused to leave the room, even after receiving his request for privacy via text. “I read the text but ignored it and remained seated because I felt like they wanted to talk about something shady otherwise why would they need me to leave the room. I sat through the entire visit and until they left,” she said.

Later that evening, after his friends left, the author’s husband “unloaded” on her because she refused “to take the hint and give them some privacy.” 

He went on to say that he gave her privacy when her friend came over. Her response was, “I never asked him to do this.”

It is not unusual for couples to have differing ideas on spending time together and apart. However, according to psychologists, spending personal time without your spouse is essential. 

“Personal time allows us to maintain our individual identities, provides opportunities to do things we like to do, and lets us feel like we have some control over our lives. Alone time can actually help to keep a relationship fresh and less stressful.” — Psychology Today

In an interview with the New York Times, clinical psychologist Jodie Eisner stressed the importance of giving your partner the freedom to connect with their “individual self.” 

Dr. Eisner elaborated on the idea stating, “full freedom to use their time however they want. While a gift for you might mean having the house to yourself, for your partner it may mean a day at the beach. You don’t have to understand your partner’s decisions in order to support them.”

Originally posted on newsbreak.com

# marriage# society# lifestyle# friendship# troubled relationship

