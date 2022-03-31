Narcissists often employ love bombing tactics

StaceyNHerrera

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTYgH_0euxG16400
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

I have never fully recovered from being love-bombed by my former partner. I can still remember crying myself to sleep every night for weeks following our break-up. 

In the beginning, he showered me with copious amounts of attention and affection. He told me he loved me all the time, even on our first date! He also sent text messages daily to remind me that he was thinking about me. 

Then one day, his love stopped as abruptly as it began. It was flowing one moment and bone dry the next. So I decided to call it quits. Looking back, I can see how he allowed me to initiate the break-up so that he could cement his spot in the good guy hall of fame. 

Although our break-up was amicable, and we both vowed to stay in touch, it’s been years since I’ve seen or heard from him. I reached out to him once to wish him a happy birthday, but his response felt sterile, almost professional. 

It took me several years to figure out why the end hurt so badly — I had been love-bombed. But you know what they say, “hindsight is 20/20,” and I can see it clearly now.

When it comes to narcissists, there’s a lot of manipulation and games that go on behind the scenes. One such game is love bombing-where the narcissist showers their partner with excessive compliments and attention to control and manipulate them.

Here are three reasons why narcissists love love-bombing their partners:

Validation

Narcissists are often very insecure and need to feel like they’re the best thing since sliced bread. This is why they love-bomb their partners with compliments. It makes them feel good about themselves and bolsters their fragile ego.

When they shower their partner with compliments and empty attention, it gives the narcissist a feeling of power and control. They know that their partner is dependent on their validation, so they use this to their advantage.

“Despite a façade of confidence and independence, narcissists feel insecure and empty. They require constant reassurance or “narcissistic supply” from those around them, but like vampires, it’s never enough to fill their emptiness or satisfy their hunger.” — Darlene Lancer, JD, LMFT

Dopamine 

They get a dopamine rush when they receive compliments and attention from their partners. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that is responsible for pleasure and motivation. So, when narcissists receive compliments and attention from their partners, it triggers a rush of dopamine which gives them a feeling of euphoria.

That feeling of euphoria is what narcissists crave, and it’s one of the reasons why they love love-bombing their partners.

“Attention from a narcissist can be a highly addictive drug. It’s fun and exciting — and sometimes too good to be true. Love bombers attack with praise, compliments, gifts, and attention; but the pretty wrappings are simply meant to detract attention from the true person.” — Kristy Lee Hochenberger Ph.D.

Control 

Lastly, love bombing allows narcissists to control and manipulate their partners into doing what they want. Narcissists can wrap their partners around their fingers by showering them with compliments and attention. They can then force them to do things they wouldn’t normally do.

And because love-bombing is manipulative by definition, it’s a tool narcissists use to get what they want in a relationship.

“Rather than confidence, they actually fear that they’re undesirable. Their sense of self is determined by what others think of them; they try to control what others think to feel better about themselves.” —Darlene Lancer, JD, LMFT

In conclusion, narcissists love love-bombing their partners because it makes them feel good about themselves, gives them a rush of dopamine, and allows them to control and manipulate their partners. 

If you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, keep your eyes peeled and try to keep yourself from getting too wrapped up in their games.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# troubled relationship# dating# life lessons# psychology

Comments / 6

Published by

Intimacy & Relationship coach, writer, and creator of The Sensuality Project. I specialize in Relationship-ing (it's a verb).

Los Angeles County, CA
4272 followers

More from StaceyNHerrera

High-maintenance partners may be exhausting

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The other night I met one of my oldest friends for dinner. Before we were seated, she received a text from her boyfriend. She received another one as we were arriving at the table. Her phone chimed again while the waitress was taking our order.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman quotes bible verses on second date

They say “reading is fundamental,” well that appears to be an understatement after a woman misunderstood the meaning of “bibliophile” on her second date. A now-viral Reddit post published on March 27th, reported by Amanda Spence from Newsweek, has racked up more than 16,000 upvotes and 689 comments.

Read full story
166 comments

Man suffers from skin hunger after divorcing his wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Dean is a software engineer. He spends his days hunched over his computer, and even when he’s not working on official business, he’s still working.

Read full story
140 comments

Woman gets benched after a disagreement about veganism

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When it comes to dating, I’m not easily surprised. At least I shouldn’t be. But when my friend told me that the guy she’d been seeing for the past six months had benched her, I was admittedly shocked.

Read full story
17 comments

Woman gets dumped after revealing she wears dentures

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my best friends suffered from aggressive periodontal disease. As a result, she has been wearing full dentures since her late twenties.

Read full story
409 comments

Sister labeled "a bad, selfish person" for refusing to look after brother's child

“It takes a village to raise a child” is an old saying that rings true for many families. Relying on family members for childcare can be a great option for some, but it’s not without its challenges.

Read full story
107 comments

Making friends as an adult may prove challenging

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Children seem to have an easier time making friends than adults. Perhaps it’s because they see the same people day in and day out when they're in school. Of course, the pandemic has also made making friends challenging for children. But as we get older, making new friends gets harder — this was also true pre-COVID.

Read full story
14 comments

"Till death do us part," may be a harmful romantic notion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was only 21 years old when I got married. We were both young, naïve, and utterly clueless about what it took to create a healthy relational environment.

Read full story
37 comments

Lack of emotional security may cause relationship strain

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Most of what I knew about love was based on what I’d seen in the movies. You know the formula, girl meets boy, they encounter a few obstacles on the road to love, but in 90-minutes or less, they’re well on their way to happily ever after.

Read full story
2 comments

Love bombing can often appear harmless

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A couple of years ago, my neighbor hit it off with a guy she met online. He was sweet and considerate, they shared many common interests, and they got along fabulously.

Read full story
22 comments

Love addicts often exhibit compulsive behaviors

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine describes herself as a “relationship chameleon.” And when I asked her what she meant by that, she said, “whatever my partner likes, I work to be really good at it.”

Read full story
10 comments

Emotional abandonment proves difficult to overcome

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My former partner required a lot of love and attention. He expected me to entertain his dreams and aspirations, comfort his fears, and help him navigate the complexities of life. And I was more than happy to support him in these areas. But whenever I needed him emotionally, he would disappear.

Read full story
10 comments

Financial Infidelity may cause irreparable damage in marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my closest friends and I used to go shopping on our lunch break. We both shared an affinity for shoes and linens. So at least once a week, we’d peruse the aisles of our favorite outlet stores, on the hunt for the best of the best, for the lowest possible price.

Read full story
10 comments

Breaking up with a cheating friend

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in high school, I discovered that my best friend was cheating on her longtime boyfriend.

Read full story

Alcoholism and codependency are often connected in relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. For a good portion of my childhood, my family and I lived in a small apartment complex. There were 12 units total, six on each side, and my family was close to many of the longtime tenants.

Read full story
17 comments

Narcissists often use triangulation in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my mid-twenties, I had a brief relationship with a guy who lied all the time. Although the relationship lasted for less than four months, he came in and out of my life for years.

Read full story
32 comments

Breadcrumbing popular among ex-partners

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The other day, I received a text from a guy I hooked up with a few times, whom I hadn’t spoken to in years.

Read full story
30 comments

Cheaters often attract faithful partners

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my dearest friends is a serial monogamist. She loves being in love and having someone there for her. The trouble is, every partner she has ever had has cheated on her.

Read full story

Platonic life partnerships increasing popularity

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was a teenager, I became friends with a girl named Kelly, whom I met in summer school. Kelly attended a different high school during the regular school year. But during the summer, she took classes at the local high school that I attended.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy