Alcoholism and codependency are often connected in relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

For a good portion of my childhood, my family and I lived in a small apartment complex. There were 12 units total, six on each side, and my family was close to many of the longtime tenants. 

We were particularly close to one family in particular, the Parkers. They were an older couple who moved in after giving away their family home to their son and his family. Their granddaughter, Lily, and I were the same age. We would play together whenever she and her younger brother visited their grandparents.

One day, when I was about 11 years old, Lily’s family moved in with her grandparents. She said they’d lost their home because of her father’s drinking problem. 

After moving in, Lily’s dad barely went to work, and when he did go, he was often late. He was eventually fired, and her mother took on a second job to pick up the slack.

The drinking got worse in the years that followed, and Lily’s dad withdrew from her and her brother. After Lily’s grandfather died and her grandmother moved into an assisted living facility, her father would go on benders for days on end. But her mother always bailed him out, and she took on the responsibility of raising Lily and her brother alone. 

I lost touch with Lily and her family after my family moved away. But I ran into her a few years back, and she told me that her mother eventually saved enough money to buy another house, but that she was still taking care of her father, even after all these years.

Her father stopped working altogether when Lily was in high school but continued to drink. 

She and her brother don’t have much of a relationship with her dad these days, only with her mom, who makes up all kinds of excuses for why their father has never gotten help for his drinking. 

Unfortunately, the dynamic between Lily’s parents is not unique. 

It can be a dangerous combination when alcoholism and codependency go hand in hand. Codependents may enable alcoholism by providing excuses for their partner’s alcoholism and behavior. This creates an unhealthy relationship dynamic that is difficult to course correct. 

What is Codependency?

Codependency is a term used to describe a person who has a dysfunctional relationship with someone who is addicted to drugs, alcohol, or other behaviors. Codependents often have low self-esteem and feel like they need to help their addicted partner.

Codependency is not a mental illness, but it can lead to other mental health issues if left untreated. Codependents often have problems with anger, control, and boundaries. They may also have trouble setting healthy limits and feel responsible for the addict’s behavior.

“Many people who grew up in dysfunctional families struggle with codependency in adulthood. Codependent traits usually develop as a result of childhood trauma, often in families in which a parent is addicted, mentally ill, abusive, or neglectful.” — Sharon Martin, LCSW

How is Codependency Linked to Alcoholism in Romantic Relationships?

Codependency and alcoholism are often congruous. The etymology of the word codependent refers to the spouses or other family members of alcoholics.

“Since drug addictions and alcoholism shared more similarities than differences, beginning in the early 1980s, various drug treatment programs adopted the term chemical dependency, as it better reflected the similarities between alcoholism (alcohol addiction) and other drug addictions. With a unifying diagnostic term, treatment for all chemical/drug addictions coalesced into a unified treatment paradigm, chemical dependency. To fit in with the changes, co-alcoholism was updated to co-chemically dependent. Being too much of a mouthful to say, it was shortened to co-dependent.” — Ross Rosenberg, M.Ed., LCPC

Of course, enabling behavior can take many forms, such as making excuses for the alcoholic’s behavior or providing them with money to buy alcohol.

This type of behavior often stems from a codependent’s low self-esteem. A dependent person may feel like they need to help their partner keep the relationship going.

However, this enabling behavior only reinforces alcoholism and can lead to codependents feeling trapped in the relationship.

Signs and Symptoms of Codependency in Romantic Relationships

If you are codependent, you may:

-Feel like you need to help your partner in as many ways as you can

-Enable your partner’s alcoholism by keeping their drink of choice stocked

-Feel like you are responsible for your partner’s behavior

-Have trouble setting healthy limits and boundaries

-Feel like you they cannot live without you (or vice versa)

“Codependent relationships are unbalanced. Typically, one person becomes overly responsible, which enables the other to under-function and avoid responsibility. Often the other person struggles with addiction, mental illness, or emotional immaturity. And they remain stuck, in part, because the codependent makes excuses for them, takes over their responsibilities, and makes sure they’re taken care of.” — Sharon Martin, LCSW

How can you get help if you think you may be a codependent in a relationship with an alcoholic?

If you are (or think you are) a codependent in a relationship with an alcoholic, it is vital to seek help. There are many resources available to help you.

Al-Anon is one resource that can help. Al-Anon is a 12-step program for families and friends of alcoholics. This program can help you learn how to set boundaries and take care of yourself.

You can also seek help from a mental health professional. A therapist can help you work through the issues and behaviors that create codependency. 

What is the prognosis for couples who are dealing with codependency and alcoholism?

The prognosis for couples dealing with codependency and alcoholism is often poor. This type of behavior can be harmful to both the alcoholic and the codependent. If left untreated, it can lead to serious mental and physical health problems.

“Healing from codependency includes not only knowing what you need, but asking for it. We can’t continue to feel and act like victims or martyrs. We must learn to communicate assertively, stand up for ourselves, set boundaries to protect ourselves from being mistreated, and create relationships where we give and receive.” — Sharon Martin, LCSW

Codependents are often attracted to alcoholics and vice versa. The unhealthy dynamic between the two can be highly damaging to both people involved. However, with professional support, both partners can get the help they need. 

