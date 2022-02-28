Ghosting also occurs during middle age dating

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Many years ago, I had a fantastic date with a gentleman who ticked all the boxes. He was a professional 40-something with a great sense of humor and impeccable taste. The night before our first date, we talked for nearly six hours — non-stop about everything and nothing. And the date was more of the same — great energy, good conversation, and plenty of laughs.

By all accounts, everything went well, and then he disappeared for an entire year. I must admit I was reluctant to give him a second chance when he contacted me again. He told me that he was taken aback by the emotional connection we had and, in his words, “didn’t know how to handle that.” Because I felt it too, I took the risk of going out with him again. And to my disappointment, he disappeared once again.

Dating over 40 can be a fun and exhilarating experience, but it can also come with its own unique set of challenges. For one, you may find that many of the people you meet are already in relationships or are not interested in dating. This can be frustrating, but it’s important to remember that there are plenty of other people out there who would love to date you.

Another challenge you may face is ghosting. Ghosting is when someone suddenly disappears from your life without any explanation.

Dating can be a frustrating experience, especially when you put yourself out there and someone ghosts you. It can be hurtful and confusing when someone suddenly disappears from your life without explanation, especially when things appear to be going well.

What does ghosting say about a person?

I tried not to judge the guy who ghosted me too harshly. In the short time we spent together, I felt that he was a good guy. But I can’t say that I was entirely surprised that he later disappeared.

There were many times during our conversations that he would tell me things and then say, “I’ve never told anyone that before.” In those moments, he displayed subtle signs of distress.

So what does ghosting say about someone? A lot of things.

Ghosting is sometimes a sign of emotional intelligence or an unwillingness to enter a relationship, but not always. Some people ghost because something unexpected happens to them. Others ghost because they’ve been hurt in the past, and they are afraid of taking the risk again. And yes, some people ghost because they are just uncaring and insensitive.

The bottom line is that ghosting is about the other person’s comfort and managing their own emotions. But there is one thing that I know for sure, and that is it has nothing to do with you.

Is ghosting a matter of maturity?

The man who ghosted me was mature in many ways. He was a high-ranking corporate professional. He had a lot of personal and professional responsibilities that he seemed to handle with some semblance of ease. But it was clear that he was emotionally apprehensive, which is relatively common and not necessarily a sign of immaturity.

Of course, in the world of online dating, ghosting appears to be a common occurrence. For some people, connecting outside of their regular social circle lessens the chance of running into the other person again. I suspect that this type of person ghosts out of convenience and to avoid accountability.

Whether or not ghosting is a matter of maturity is up for debate. For some, ghosting is about being unwilling to deal with the emotions of ending a relationship. For others, ghosting might be an indication that the ghoster is doing what is best for themselves, which in the long run may be best for the other person too.

How to deal with being ghosted

1. Don’t take it personally

One of the most important things to remember when you’ve been ghosted is that it has nothing to do with you. The ghoster is focusing on their own discomfort, whatever that may be.

2. Don’t contact them

While it can be difficult, it’s important not to reach out to the person who ghosted you. This will only prolong the pain and make it harder for you to move on. Not to mention, you are looking for someone available, not someone who’s not.

3. Give yourself time to heal

Regardless of how long you’ve known the other person, ghosting stings. So give yourself time to recoup if you need it. This may mean taking some time for yourself or reaching out to your friends and family for support.

4. Don’t dwell on it

While you might need to pause after being ghosted, make sure you don’t dwell on it. As they say, “don’t let them live rent-free in your head.” Instead, try to focus on the good things in your life and move forward.

5. Talk about it

I’m a firm believer in talking things out. If you’re feeling down after being ghosted, talking about it can help. Share your experience with your friends. Not only are your friends a great source of support, but they may have been ghosted in the past too, which will help you feel less alone.

I want to remind you once again — it’s not about you. Don’t let one not-so-great experience discourage you from dating again. Keep your head up, and be open to meeting new people. Also, stay true to yourself and be selective about the people you are willing to invest time and energy into.