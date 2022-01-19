Breach of trust proves challenging in relationships

StaceyNHerrera

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNt7j_0dq0wspf00
Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash

Deciding to pop the question is a huge deal.

Some people put a lot of thought and effort into picking the perfect ring and making the proposal internet-worthy. So imagine the horror of finding out that the person that you intended to spend the rest of your life with is cheating.

Well, it happened to me.

I had been engaged for less than three months when I found out that my would-be-husband was seeing someone else. It seems that my husband had been stepping out with his ex-girlfriend. I was clueless until I happened to run into the woman, and she told me everything.

The entire ordeal was a messy one. After some time, we moved past it, and after less than two years, we were married. Three years later, my husband had another affair with a co-worker. We have since divorced.

After our marriage ended, I asked him why he proposed in the first place, and he was honest —he thought it was what I wanted. We were both young and clueless about the inner machinations of healthy relationships. We also didn’t know enough about ourselves to be suitable for one another. So like many couples, we found ourselves on the relationship escalator —and after living together, getting married was the next step.

Although my husband’s affair triggered our breakup, we eventually reconciled as friends.

Infidelity is pretty common.

According to a 2008 Science Daily study, the odds of someone cheating over the course of a relationship fall somewhere between 40 to 76 percent. Of course, these numbers only account for the people who admit it and the ones who have been caught. That means that those numbers could, in theory, be much higher.

Should cheaters be forgiven?

The question of whether or not to forgive and forget is a personal one.

Trying to recover from a breach of trust is tricky. For some, cheating is entirely unforgivable. But some are willing to put in the work to get through it.

The bottom line is, leaving is only one option, but it’s not the only one. When it comes to matters of the heart, it can be difficult to draw straight lines.

According to Relationship Expert Esther Perel, infidelity can actually set the stage for deeper intimacy in relationships.

“The crisis that an affair, like other many life crises, propels us into the essence of things. It’s often the first time that couples broach conversations they’ve avoided for years. Conversations about unmet needs, longings, frustrations, and loneliness that in hindsight, people wish they had engaged in much earlier in their relationships.” — Esther Perel

Sometimes infidelity is about something missing in the relationship, but not necessarily. And sometimes, cheating should mean terminating the relationship, but it doesn’t have to.

What do you think?

Is infidelity unforgivable no matter what? Or are there some mitigating circumstances that make reconciliation possible?

# marriage# relationships# trouble relationships# lifestyle# relationship advice

