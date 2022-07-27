OPINION: The Other Side of Food Delivery

Stacey Doud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auAqV_0guryJkx00
Food delivery personVectorStock

There are many delivery services that will bring you food and drinks, do your grocery shopping for you, and give you a ride to where you need to be for a fee. It’s nice to open your front door and see the things that you have a hankering for as if it magically appeared. As a food and package delivery person, I want to fill you in on the other side of the door.

THE PROCESS:

Picking up and delivering food, groceries, etc. doesn’t sound hard, and for the most part, it isn’t. My task as a driver is to pick up and drop off food ASAP, which I do without issues most of the time. I make sure the order is correct by comparing my information to the receipt on the bag(s). Occasionally, a restaurant employee wants to see the order number from the app, just to make sure I’m not some random chick off the street trying to steal food. I wish more restaurants did that, but I’d estimate that 90% don’t.

If there is a problem, it’s easy to call or text my customer to keep them informed of what’s going on with their order. I also text the patron before I pick up an order asking if they want any extra condiments, sauces, etc. Most of the time, I don’t get a reply, but most customers appreciate the text. I’ve had a few interesting requests, the latest being gluten-free soy sauce. I didn’t even know that was an option! Live and learn.

I do things like texting the customer before I pick up, etc. because customer service seems so dead these days, and I don’t want to contribute to that. Most of my deliveries are contactless, so I see or talk to maybe one out of every ten customers. I take a photo of the delivery, which gets sent to the customer, alerting them that their order has been delivered and is on their porch or wherever they requested it to be left. Some people don’t even want me to knock on the door or ring the bell, mostly because they have a baby, who may be sleeping. No problem. Then I wait for another delivery alert. Easy peasy right?

THE CHALLENGES AND HOW TO HELP ME AVOID THEM:

Let me tell you a couple of stories. Keep in mind that these are solely MY experiences, and don’t necessarily generalize to other delivery drivers.

While you are patiently (or impatiently) waiting for your food, I am navigating an area to which I probably have never been. The company provides a GPS on the app, and it’s generally accurate, but sometimes I think it’s sniffing glue.

For example, I got an order notice to pick up from a restaurant and deliver it to a certain address. My GPS led me down a rocky, dirt trail, in which I got stuck in the mud. I grew up in a small town with dirt roads, so I knew how to try to get it unstuck without chains or boards. After a few minutes of trying my small-town tricks, I realized that I needed to find help.

The neighborhood I was in reminded me of a tent city, though there were some manufactured homes as well. I’m one of those people who are comfortable around anyone unless my “creep radar” goes off, so I wasn’t feeling scared or anything. I just found myself wishing for good things for the residents and crossing my fingers that I could find someone to help me.

I started walking down said rocky, dirt trail and was fortunate enough to come across a man and his wife, chatting with someone. I went to them and told them my situation, and the man didn’t hesitate; he immediately followed me to the tar pit where my SUV was. He had a chain and pulled me out. I had to cancel my customer’s order – I wonder how many drivers have had to say, “I’m sorry, but I am stuck in the mud and can’t make it to your home” – but she got a full refund. The man that helped me wouldn’t take any money, so I gave them the food I was trying to deliver.

With another delivery, the customer put in the restaurant name and address, but my GPS kept leading me to a supermarket. I called the customer and asked him if this restaurant was near this grocery store. He told me that he didn’t know and that he had never ordered from them before. That’s fine…I looked up the place on the net. It turned out that this place was located in another city, about 200 miles from where I was. I called the customer to ask what phone number he called for his order, and sure enough, the prefix was from that far-away city. We were both able to laugh it off, but please ensure you order food from a place within the city you live in.

You know where you live. Directions to your house seem simple to you. But remember that I probably haven’t been to your home or business before and that sometimes my GPS gets back on the glue sniffing habit.

Yes, I sometimes get lost.

Whether it’s my idiotic GPS or that your address is not specific, I might be late. The app allows the customer to put in detailed information about how to get to my destination (a.k.a. you). Some customers just put a street address when they live in an apartment building (I get no apartment number or gate code). Sometimes, if it’s a business, they forget to share the suite number.

Going back to the subject of customer service, I promise I will inform you if there is a problem. Communication with customers is so important! Most of the time, the person just forgot to put in details because they live there and it’s an “easy” find. Well, go into an unfamiliar apartment complex that doesn’t have well-marked buildings or apartment numbers, and I promise you, I will call. It is the same with businesses and even some houses. There are so many new subdivisions popping up, and sometimes the house number is not placed yet or there are pretty bushes blocking the house number. Yes, you will see me drive by in both directions trying to find your house or suite number. If I can’t, I’ll give you a call. Please don’t be too mean. I’m doing the best I can. My favorite comment is, “I saw you drive by a couple of times.” CALL ME if that happens, so I don’t waste time for both of us driving around, looking like an idiot. The app gives both the driver and the customer text and phone numbers to reach each other, which are not the actual personal numbers of either party. I couldn’t stalk you if I wanted to! Plus, you can look at the app to see where I am.

My “favorites” are the extra-luxurious apartments that some people are blessed enough to live in. Not only do I need a gate code, but sometimes I need a code to get into the building. I’ll tell you I’m here, and if I have an issue with the codes, I will call you. But PLEASE include any codes or tell me if I have to do a handstand or whatever to get in. And please tell me the building number because they don’t all coordinate with apartment numbers (i.e., apartment 1231 is actually in building 5).

The same goes for businesses. I can probably find your business park pretty easily, but if you don’t tell me the name of the company or the suite number, I will call you! I don’t leave paid-for food on a doorstep if I’m not 100% comfortable about it. So PLEASE be as detailed as you can! I’d rather leave the food with a reception desk than leave it outside in 100+ degree weather where anyone can just take it.

Most of my deliveries go without a hitch. For the occasional issue, such as the restaurant doesn’t have your order ready yet, I’ll let you know. Keep in mind that you can cancel your order if I’m taking too long, or if you just want to brighten my day. I can also cancel your order for a number of reasons. Just don’t be a jerk, and be as specific as you can.

And remember that I am a real human being, not just the little car on your screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuQUq_0guryJkx00
Food deliveryUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food delivery# food# delivery# food delivery apps# customer tips

Comments / 1

Published by

I live and work in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and enjoy discovering new trends, businesses, events and organizations to write about! As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you a balanced view (unless it's an opinion piece). I report locally in Grapevine, TX. Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
3893 followers

More from Stacey Doud

Irving, TX

Irving Art Association’s Current Exhibit Emphasizes Diversity

Artworks that feature the diversity of several cultures are on display at the Jaycee Park Center for the Arts until July 29. The show is entitled, “The Twilight: Middle Eastern Art,” which celebrates Middle Eastern culture and was juried during a reception on July 10.

Read full story
2 comments
Grapevine, TX

OPINION: Palace Arts Center is a Grapevine Gem for Movie and Performance Fans

One of Grapevine’s jewels is the Palace Arts Center, which is made up of the Palace Theatre and the Lancaster Theatre, which are both located at 300 S. Main Street. The Palace was built in 1940, and The Lancaster, which was used as a grocery store before it was a theatre, was constructed in the 1930s. Both venues became victims of neglect and disrepair.

Read full story

Opinion: My Experience with Job Hunting Scams

Like many of my readers, I'm on the hunt for a job. Sure, I can flip burgers, but I have a master's degree in Psychology and should be eligible for many opportunities that are above minimum wage. I'm not trying to say that I am better than anyone else, but I'm looking for the next stage of my career. However, it looks like I may be the next fry cook because of these scammers that prey on vulnerable people like me, who really need a job.

Read full story
4 comments

Could TikTok be Affecting the Mental Health of America’s Youth?

The popular app TikTok, which allows users to post short videos, has been under scrutiny for the past few years. There have been several injuries and deaths linked to TikTok “challenges,” which are viral videos daring users to do something absurd, and unfortunately, some of these tasks are very dangerous.

Read full story
1 comments
Irving, TX

Irving is decorated for the 30th year by The Great Flag Caper

The Great Flag Caper, which is a nonprofit organization in Irving that is made up of over 300 volunteers, decorated the entire 10.5 miles of MacArthur Blvd with over 40,000 American flags. This is their 30th year to do so, and it has basically become an Irving tradition.

Read full story
2 comments

July 4th Holiday Affected by Soaring Grocery and Gas Prices

Cost comparison of July 4th cookouts over the past three yearsFarm Bureau. Holy cookout, Batman! The cost to host an Independence Day party has gone up 17% since last year, according to a news release from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). This “market basket” survey of consumers monitored the most popular items purchased and then compared the cost of those items today to the prices in 2021.

Read full story
6 comments
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Apartment Community Goes to the Dogs

An adoptable dog gets a treat from an attendeeStacey Doud. A new concept apartment community has come to Grapevine courtesy of Fidus Pet Concierge Communities. Fidus is the sole creator of Grapevine’s own “pet-centric” apartment homes, located at Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch. They kicked off the summer with an adoption event on June 18.

Read full story

Job Seekers Beware! How to Avoid Scams Designed to Dupe the Unemployed

While many Americans are still facing unemployment or job pay rates that aren’t quite enough to support a family, the national unemployment rate in May 2022 stood steady at 3.6%, according to the Monthly Jobs Report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that was released on June 3. While that is good news for the economy, the flip side is that more job scams are out there, preying on folks who are earnestly looking for employment.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

New Concept Convenience Store Thrives in Grapevine

Most people who have driven in Texas by vehicle, whether on long trips or just traveling around town, are likely to be familiar with the concept of the “convenience store.” These are the gas stations that also carry food, drinks, and other necessities for the traveler or hometown resident. Merriam-Webster defines this type of business as, “A small, often franchised, market that is open long hours.” These are the places that are open 12 - 24 hours a day to make sure that customers can get what they need when they need it.

Read full story
2 comments

Vets in Transition Receiving More Attention, Resources

Another Memorial Day has passed, when many Americans remembered and saluted those who lost their lives serving in the military and protecting America’s freedom. This holiday focuses on veterans who have passed on, but it also brings attention to those still living, and the issues that they have while adapting to civilian life.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas, TX

American Airlines Named Top Faith-Friendly Workplace in the Nation Due to Interfaith Ministry Programs

American Airlines Integrated Operations CenterStacey Doud. American Airlines (AA), based out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), made history this month as the number one faith-friendly workplace among Fortune 500 companies in the nation. The airline clinched the top spot via the 2022 Corporate Religious Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) Index, and the AA Interfaith Family was honored at a gala at the Religious Freedom and Business Foundation’s (RFBF) 3rd annual Faith@Work ERG Conference in Washington D.C. on May 23 – 25.

Read full story

OPINION: The History of School Shootings in the U.S. and How to Find Protection for Parents, Teachers and Children

The following article is based on the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of NewsBreak or Particle Media, Inc. Police tape blocking off a crime sceneShutterstock.

Read full story
5 comments
Grapevine, TX

Loss of Employees Often Caused by Toxic Environment, Managers

Administrative and managerial roles have been tested more than ever in recent years because of the pandemic, a recession, and the war between Ukraine and Russia. With many employees working from home or following a hybrid office/home schedule, it is more challenging to keep productivity up and to monitor employees’ performances. The issue that is really making waves is that poor management or administration may be the cause of poor performance or loss of labor.

Read full story
23 comments
Fort Worth, TX

'Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to Walk 2.5 Miles at Age 96 for First Anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day

Almost a year has gone by since President Biden made the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on July 17, 2021. The concept of Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in different parts of the U.S. since 1965. This day commemorates the freedom of African Americans that were previously kept slaves, as well as a celebration of African American/Black history and culture.

Read full story
78 comments
Grapevine, TX

Support Ukraine Booth at Main Street Festival Furthers Local Relief Efforts

A festival-goer looks at merchandise at the Ukraine boothStacey Doud. The Main Street Festival in Grapevine, TX is an annual affair that features many vendors, a chance to see buildings of historical significance, a carnival, music, and craft beer and wine. This is the 38th year for the Festival, which was held from May 20 until May 22. This year, they had a new vendor booth set up: Support Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

“Cash Stuffing” May Lead Generation Z to More Responsible Spending

In the early 1990s, Dave Ramsey was the one to watch or listen to for advice on budgeting and debt relief. His solution sounded simple: Construct a budget, breaking down how much money is required for rent, utilities, credit card bills, groceries, entertainment, etc. When cash comes in, it is placed in labeled envelopes based on the previous budgeting. That way, different “account” amounts can easily be monitored, and spending can be adjusted to not exceed the funds allotted in the budget. Of course, Ramsey has done a lot more than that and is still a public figure. But how many people born between 1997 and 2012 (“Gen Z”) have even heard of him?

Read full story
8 comments

OPINION: A Personal Testimony About Why Mental Health Awareness is Crucial

DISCLAIMER: The following article contains the opinions of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of NewsBreak or Particle Media, Inc. A graphic illustrating the complexity of mental illnessiStock.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

From Grapevine to Ukraine: Five Glimpses into War Relief Efforts

Some of the supplies transported to Ukraine by volunteersNataliya Krasovska-Cabe. Most people are aware of the war that is ongoing between Russia and Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to the United Nations, this war has killed almost 3,000 civilians, and over 7 million people have lost their homes. Another 5 million Ukrainian citizens have had to seek refuge in neighboring countries, most popularly Poland, which is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Refugees can seek help in any NATO country, and Poland is the closest.

Read full story

Opinion: Eating Disorders are Not Just for Girls

The following article contains opinions from the author who has been a counselor for 14 years and does not necessarily reflect the opinions of NewsBreak or Particle Media. For decades, parents and children have had to deal with body image issues, including anorexia and bulimia nervosa. While these issues typically arise in adolescence, adults can experience them after puberty, even having the first episode in their 30s or 40s.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy