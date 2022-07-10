OPINION: Palace Arts Center is a Grapevine Gem for Movie and Performance Fans

The Palace Theatre Stacey Doud

One of Grapevine’s jewels is the Palace Arts Center, which is made up of the Palace Theatre and the Lancaster Theatre, which are both located at 300 S. Main Street. The Palace was built in 1940, and The Lancaster, which was used as a grocery store before it was a theatre, was constructed in the 1930s. Both venues became victims of neglect and disrepair.

The Lancaster Theatre Stacey Doud

In 1991, the Grapevine Heritage Foundation bought the Arts Center and revamped both buildings to save them from demolition. The Foundation used an art deco theme for the Palace, making it feel like a trip to the past once the threshold is crossed. For the Lancaster, they used a Spanish Mediterranean style design.

The Palace Arts Center features live entertainment, movies, meeting/party/private event spaces, and catering. In July, the featured acts are The Petersens, a band from Branson, MO; the World Beauty and Fitness Show; and Neil Diamond – A Tribute, which stars veteran Las Vegas performer Rob Garrett.

They also present Classic Cartoons and Crafts every Tuesday for the kids, and a summer movie series. The July lineup includes An American Tale, Little Rascals, Ferngully: The Last Rainforest, Troop Beverly Hills, The Little Mermaid, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Frozen, and The Iron Giant.

On Friday and Saturday nights, they screen weekend movies, and the July schedule includes Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation, Jaws, The Sandlot, Mamma Mia, and North by Northwest.

The buildings are clean and beautifully kept. Patrons are greeted at the door by a volunteer, who helps them orient themselves if needed. There’s regular theatre seating as well as a balcony. The concession stand carries reasonably priced goodies to enhance the movie experience, and the popcorn was fresh.

Concession stand Stacey Doud

I went to see Jaws on July 8. The weekend movies are shown at 7:30 pm and cost just $6.

Before the movie, a volunteer came to the front of the theatre and spoke a little bit about the feature film. There were giveaways as well, including movie posters and tickets to The Grapevine Escape, which is located not far from the theatre. The winners had Jaws-themed shirts on, and one young lady even had shark slippers.

Volunteer Frances Jensen gives some facts about the movies and gives away movie posters Stacey Doud

The Grapevine Escape ticket winner Stacey Doud

Happy poster winner Stacey Doud

Jaws was released in 1975, but the theatre uses digital files to show movies. The film quality and sound were excellent. The aisles are well-lighted, so trips to the concession stand or the restroom are not dark hazards.

Inside of the Palace Theatre Stacey Doud

The theatre is run completely by volunteers and is under the umbrella of the Grapevine Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

Jaws poster giveaway Stacey Doud

No trip to Grapevine would be complete without seeing a show at the Palace Arts Center! For more information visit https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/palace-theatre/ or https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/plan/grapevine-cvb/.