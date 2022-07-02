July 4th Holiday Affected by Soaring Grocery and Gas Prices

Stacey Doud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gc5FG_0gT4l0Pr00
Cost comparison of July 4th cookouts over the past three yearsFarm Bureau

Holy cookout, Batman! The cost to host an Independence Day party has gone up 17% since last year, according to a news release from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). This “market basket” survey of consumers monitored the most popular items purchased and then compared the cost of those items today to the prices in 2021.

The market basket series of surveys are used to determine the cost of the essential food staples that people use to cook meals at home and to keep track of major price fluctuations. The series also includes a Thanksgiving Dinner survey.

The prices of the items researched for the 4th of July were based on the average prices in the United States in 2022 as collected by 176 volunteer shoppers.

These products included:

  • 2 pounds of ground beef, $11.12 (+36%)
  • 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, $8.99 (+33%)
  • 32 ounces of pork & beans, $2.53 (+33%)
  • 3 pounds of center-cut pork chops, $15.26 (+31%)
  • 2.5 quarts of fresh-squeezed lemonade, $4.43 (+22%)
  • 2.5 pounds of homemade potato salad, $3.27 (+19%)
  • 8 hamburger buns, $1.93 (+16%)
  • Half-gallon of vanilla ice cream, $5.16 (+10%)
  • 13-ounce bag of chocolate chip cookies, $4.31 (+7%)
  • 2 pints of strawberries, $4.44 (-16%)
  • 1 pound of sliced cheese, $3.53 (-13%)
  • 16-ounce bag of potato chips, $4.71 (-4%)

The survey found that the average cost for a cookout with 10 guests is $69.68. This is about $7 per person, yet the overall cost is approximately $10 higher than on July 4, 2021.

Most Americans have felt the slap of soaring grocery, gas, and general services prices. There are many reasons for this inflation, including COVID recovery in the supply chain and general inflation. The war between Russia and Ukraine is also a contributor to rising prices as supplies from those two countries have basically been cut off, and some other countries have halted exports to protect their own supply stock.

On the flip side, farmers are also feeling the strain, as many payments for their products don’t even cover the costs of day-to-day production. The main issues for the decrease in farmers’ income are the skyrocketing gas and fertilizer prices.

With no relief in sight as of yet, many consumers are turning to food banks and other assistance programs to just make ends meet.

Relief will be based on the war, OPEC oil prices, and the recovery of the supply chain from manufacturer to retail store.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Independence Day# 4th of July# Grocery costs# Farm Bureau# Cookout

Comments / 6

Published by

I live and work in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and enjoy discovering new trends, businesses, events and organizations to write about! As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you a balanced view (unless it's an opinion piece). I report locally in Grapevine, TX. Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
3817 followers

More from Stacey Doud

Irving, TX

Irving is decorated for the 30th year by The Great Flag Caper

The Great Flag Caper, which is a nonprofit organization in Irving that is made up of over 300 volunteers, decorated the entire 10.5 miles of MacArthur Blvd with over 40,000 American flags. This is their 30th year to do so, and it has basically become an Irving tradition.

Read full story
2 comments
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Apartment Community Goes to the Dogs

An adoptable dog gets a treat from an attendeeStacey Doud. A new concept apartment community has come to Grapevine courtesy of Fidus Pet Concierge Communities. Fidus is the sole creator of Grapevine’s own “pet-centric” apartment homes, located at Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch. They kicked off the summer with an adoption event on June 18.

Read full story

Job Seekers Beware! How to Avoid Scams Designed to Dupe the Unemployed

While many Americans are still facing unemployment or job pay rates that aren’t quite enough to support a family, the national unemployment rate in May 2022 stood steady at 3.6%, according to the Monthly Jobs Report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that was released on June 3. While that is good news for the economy, the flip side is that more job scams are out there, preying on folks who are earnestly looking for employment.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

New Concept Convenience Store Thrives in Grapevine

Most people who have driven in Texas by vehicle, whether on long trips or just traveling around town, are likely to be familiar with the concept of the “convenience store.” These are the gas stations that also carry food, drinks, and other necessities for the traveler or hometown resident. Merriam-Webster defines this type of business as, “A small, often franchised, market that is open long hours.” These are the places that are open 12 - 24 hours a day to make sure that customers can get what they need when they need it.

Read full story
2 comments

Vets in Transition Receiving More Attention, Resources

Another Memorial Day has passed, when many Americans remembered and saluted those who lost their lives serving in the military and protecting America’s freedom. This holiday focuses on veterans who have passed on, but it also brings attention to those still living, and the issues that they have while adapting to civilian life.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas, TX

American Airlines Named Top Faith-Friendly Workplace in the Nation Due to Interfaith Ministry Programs

American Airlines Integrated Operations CenterStacey Doud. American Airlines (AA), based out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), made history this month as the number one faith-friendly workplace among Fortune 500 companies in the nation. The airline clinched the top spot via the 2022 Corporate Religious Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) Index, and the AA Interfaith Family was honored at a gala at the Religious Freedom and Business Foundation’s (RFBF) 3rd annual Faith@Work ERG Conference in Washington D.C. on May 23 – 25.

Read full story

OPINION: The History of School Shootings in the U.S. and How to Find Protection for Parents, Teachers and Children

The following article is based on the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of NewsBreak or Particle Media, Inc. Police tape blocking off a crime sceneShutterstock.

Read full story
5 comments
Grapevine, TX

Loss of Employees Often Caused by Toxic Environment, Managers

Administrative and managerial roles have been tested more than ever in recent years because of the pandemic, a recession, and the war between Ukraine and Russia. With many employees working from home or following a hybrid office/home schedule, it is more challenging to keep productivity up and to monitor employees’ performances. The issue that is really making waves is that poor management or administration may be the cause of poor performance or loss of labor.

Read full story
23 comments
Fort Worth, TX

'Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to Walk 2.5 Miles at Age 96 for First Anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day

Almost a year has gone by since President Biden made the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on July 17, 2021. The concept of Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in different parts of the U.S. since 1965. This day commemorates the freedom of African Americans that were previously kept slaves, as well as a celebration of African American/Black history and culture.

Read full story
78 comments
Grapevine, TX

Support Ukraine Booth at Main Street Festival Furthers Local Relief Efforts

A festival-goer looks at merchandise at the Ukraine boothStacey Doud. The Main Street Festival in Grapevine, TX is an annual affair that features many vendors, a chance to see buildings of historical significance, a carnival, music, and craft beer and wine. This is the 38th year for the Festival, which was held from May 20 until May 22. This year, they had a new vendor booth set up: Support Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

“Cash Stuffing” May Lead Generation Z to More Responsible Spending

In the early 1990s, Dave Ramsey was the one to watch or listen to for advice on budgeting and debt relief. His solution sounded simple: Construct a budget, breaking down how much money is required for rent, utilities, credit card bills, groceries, entertainment, etc. When cash comes in, it is placed in labeled envelopes based on the previous budgeting. That way, different “account” amounts can easily be monitored, and spending can be adjusted to not exceed the funds allotted in the budget. Of course, Ramsey has done a lot more than that and is still a public figure. But how many people born between 1997 and 2012 (“Gen Z”) have even heard of him?

Read full story
8 comments

OPINION: A Personal Testimony About Why Mental Health Awareness is Crucial

DISCLAIMER: The following article contains the opinions of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of NewsBreak or Particle Media, Inc. A graphic illustrating the complexity of mental illnessiStock.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

From Grapevine to Ukraine: Five Glimpses into War Relief Efforts

Some of the supplies transported to Ukraine by volunteersNataliya Krasovska-Cabe. Most people are aware of the war that is ongoing between Russia and Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to the United Nations, this war has killed almost 3,000 civilians, and over 7 million people have lost their homes. Another 5 million Ukrainian citizens have had to seek refuge in neighboring countries, most popularly Poland, which is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Refugees can seek help in any NATO country, and Poland is the closest.

Read full story

Opinion: Eating Disorders are Not Just for Girls

The following article contains opinions from the author who has been a counselor for 14 years and does not necessarily reflect the opinions of NewsBreak or Particle Media. For decades, parents and children have had to deal with body image issues, including anorexia and bulimia nervosa. While these issues typically arise in adolescence, adults can experience them after puberty, even having the first episode in their 30s or 40s.

Read full story
2 comments

The Life of Friday the 13th: It’s Longer Than You Think

Welcome to the only Friday the 13th in 2022! For those of you who are not superstitious, it’s probably no big deal. In fact, you probably forgot about it. But for folks who are superstitious, like the darker side of life, or find themselves saying, “Murphy’s Law” a lot, today may be extra dreadful, a celebration, or at least a great day to play morbid (yet harmless, please) pranks on friends and family. It’s also a popular day for haunted houses around the nation.

Read full story

Pickles and Ice Cream: Hold the Ice Cream and Pickles

One lesser-known sport that has recently come to center stage in the media is called "Pickleball." The game with the strange-sounding name actually has nothing to do with pickles...but legend insinuates that a dog named "Pickles" was in the mix.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

From Near Death to Superstar: Texas Resident Kechi Okwuchi Reveals All in Her New Memoir

The name “Kechi” (pronounced Ketchee) may not be new to some people, as she finished 6th overall on the popular show, America’s Got Talent, in 2017. Which contestant was she? She was the one with the voice of an angel that had burn scars all over her face and body, which was evidence of her strength and her earlier life. She even got a “Golden Buzzer” from Simon Cowell when she returned for America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. Clearly, many people saw past the scars.

Read full story
2 comments
Grapevine, TX

Dogs, Cats, Bunnies and Snakes, Oh My: Grapevine Animal Shelter Celebrates One Year in New Building

A visitor says hello to a cat in the shelterStacey Doud. Grapevine Animal Services held an Open House on April 23 to celebrate their first year of business in their new digs, located at 500 Shady Brook Lane. This building is about three times the size of the original, which did not have the space and modern equipment that are required more often in this day and age.

Read full story

Will Twitter Change? Inquiring Minds Musk Know!

Everyone that watches television or uses the internet is most likely aware that Twitter just accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media platform and take it private. The price? Only $44 billion. The deal is supposed to be finalized sometime this year, and many users are afraid of the changes Musk may make. In fact, many Twitter account holders canceled or suspended their accounts soon after the news of the takeover broke on April 25.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy