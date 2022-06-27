Grapevine Apartment Community Goes to the Dogs

An adoptable dog gets a treat from an attendee Stacey Doud

A new concept apartment community has come to Grapevine courtesy of Fidus Pet Concierge Communities. Fidus is the sole creator of Grapevine’s own “pet-centric” apartment homes, located at Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch. They kicked off the summer with an adoption event on June 18.

This “Adoption Party Summer Bash” featured seven highly regarded animal shelters, including North Texas Australian Shepherd Rescue, Habitat 4 Paws, Bull Luv Able Rescue, Rescue Row, The Colony Animal Services, Dallas Dog RRR, and Mid-Cities Rescue. The party included over 30 dogs available for adoption, all of who varied in age, breed, and size.

Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch is adjacent to the Mill Run Nature Trail, and it accepts dogs of all breeds and sizes after the pooch passes a temperament test to determine aggressiveness. Built in the 1980s, the community has been updated to offer amenities that will make pooches and their parents live a more convenient life, such as a doggy door that directly leads to either a private, fenced yard or a private porch relief system, as well as a pet-focused tech package that helps address a pet parent’s concerns when away.

“So today we are here at one of our properties," said Jasmine Mayorga, Event Coordinator and Senior Marketing Executive for Fidus Pet Concierge Communities. "This one is Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch in Grapevine, Texas. And we are hosting a fabulous multi-rescue adoption event today to help more dogs find homes. We have seven or eight rescues on site right now with adoptable dogs of all ages and sizes, all of which we allow in our apartment communities.

Jasmine Mayorga Stacey Doud

“So, we're actually here to help people keep their dogs. That's kind of our biggest thing. There are so many communities out there that are dog friendly, which is fantastic. However, they have a lot of restrictions, especially when it comes to breed and weight. And so that was one of the biggest things that we had to remove. We are very proud to accept dogs of all breeds and all weights as long as they are not aggressive," she said.

“We are also building the finest facility on-site that's open seven days a week, and it'll be available from 7 am until 9 pm, beginning in mid-2023. All you have to do at any time during those hours is book a service on the app. You can call or text as well. We'll be there within two hours to do dog walking, daycare, boarding, grooming, training, feedings, check-ins; everything that you could ever need for your dog is available,” Mayorga said.



However, if a resident’s dog becomes ill, Mayorga said that calling a vet is the first step.

“We don’t have an on-site vet, but if your dog gets ill, we may be able to help out via transportation services that we work with so that we can at least get your dog to the vet if you can’t,” she said.

“We partnered directly with around 64 Rescue shelters and foster organizations to help their dogs find homes. And we do that by hosting these adoption events, which we do once per quarter at each of our locations. And we also have a fantastic giveback program. So, if you end up having or hearing about the need to give up a dog, if you go to one of these rescues, they will actually give you our information.

Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch Stacey Doud

“There are two Fidus properties in the DFW area: One in Grapevine and one in Garland that is called Equinox on the Park. That one will open first, and this facility is scheduled to open at the end of this year, if not very early next year. So, we do have two now but there are at least three coming in the next year. And we will be all over the DFW area with about 12 [communities] over the next five years,” Mayorga said.

For more information on Fidus’s pet-centric properties, visit FidusPet.com.