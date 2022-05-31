Dallas, TX

American Airlines Named Top Faith-Friendly Workplace in the Nation Due to Interfaith Ministry Programs

Stacey Doud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gIx6_0fuqR69K00
American Airlines Integrated Operations CenterStacey Doud

American Airlines (AA), based out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), made history this month as the number one faith-friendly workplace among Fortune 500 companies in the nation. The airline clinched the top spot via the 2022 Corporate Religious Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) Index, and the AA Interfaith Family was honored at a gala at the Religious Freedom and Business Foundation’s (RFBF) 3rd annual Faith@Work ERG Conference in Washington D.C. on May 23 – 25.

This annual event focuses on Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and chaplains that are blazing trails within corporate America. The Conference brings these groups and employees together so they can interact and share strategies and Best Practices, with the goal of improving and expanding interfaith programs across the nation and the globe.

The REDI Index is designed to examine diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives among the top companies in America and has become the most thorough and comprehensive report about religious inclusion among U.S. and world corporation workplaces.

This is the first year that the RFBF has looked at Fortune 500 companies. The analysis for the inaugural year considered only Fortune 100 corporations, and the second annual index analyzed Fortune 200 businesses. In this third year, all corporate diversity policies and websites for those on the Fortune 500 list were examined.

Findings from the Index show that employees who are religious feel that they have an “official voice” at work via ERGs that are company-sponsored and are led by fellow employees. Having a place to practice religious rituals while at work often leads to higher job satisfaction and employee retention.

American Airlines allows employee-led faith gatherings, hosts interfaith events, encourages community outreach partnerships, and provides Prayer Rooms and ablution stations on its campus, as well as the use of Holy texts from all faith expressions in these spaces.

One of the trailblazers in this "faith in the workplace" movement at American Airlines is Anglican Priest Father Greg McBrayer. Father Greg has worked as a Chief Flight Controller at American’s Integrated Operations Control Center for over four decades. He has been leading the charge as a pioneer in the advancement of faith in the corporate world for more than 20 years. Father Greg was instrumental in getting prayer rooms and ablution stations into the plans for the new Headquarters Campus of American Airlines.

“You just cannot compartmentalize the things that are your core values, and if you’re a person of faith, that’s going to include your faith. That’s the core of everything I bring into my workday. As a Christian, I’m going to do the very best I can for God every day. And people in corporate America want that,” said McBrayer.

American also hosts quarterly events they call “Abraham’s Tent,” since Abraham is a central figure in the Holy texts of the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths. These meetings encourage employees from different religious beliefs to gather and discuss the differences and similarities of their faith traditions. These gatherings help foster understanding and bring down silos of misunderstanding for people of different faiths or those of no faith.

The airline also respects religious beliefs about things like the COVID-19 vaccines. While employee exemption applications were reviewed carefully, American never fired or laid-off workers who did not receive the vaccines due to religious beliefs.

American was represented at the Conference by Rev. McBrayer, Executive Leadership, DEI Leaders and Global Leads from numerous ERG faith groups at American Airlines.

“This recognition has been a labor of love for me personally. The work began many years ago following the tragic impact 911 had on my life and our industry. It was out of the ashes of that life-altering event that God redirected the flight plan for my life and ministry. I feel blessed to have been used by God to bring voice and visibility to the importance of being able to bring your whole self to work.

"I have to thank American Airlines for providing the support our faith-based EBRG (Employee Business Resource Groups) need to bring about healthy change. I thank the Religious Freedom and Business Foundation for hosting this annual conference, which now has the world’s largest corporations gathering together to learn from one another, but most of all I thank God.

"This movement is reshaping the landscape of corporate America and the entire world. I feel blessed to have been on the frontline and to have been part of it all,” McBrayer said about the honor.

Looking back on the unusual development of his career, McBrayer said, “The greatest reward I get is getting up every morning and getting to say, ‘you know what, God is going to use me today at American Airlines to do Kingdom work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAOZe_0fuqR69K00
Father Greg McBrayer holds the award plaque for American AirlinesGreg McBrayer

For more information on American Airlines' Interfaith Ministry, visit http://www.dfwairportchapel.org/.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# American Airlines# Interfaith Ministry# Religion at Work# Greg McBrayer# DFW Airport

Comments / 0

Published by

I live and work in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and enjoy discovering new trends, businesses, events and organizations to write about! As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you a balanced view (unless it's an opinion piece). I report locally in Grapevine, TX. Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
3735 followers

More from Stacey Doud

OPINION: The History of School Shootings in the U.S. and How to Find Protection for Parents, Teachers and Children

The following article is based on the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of NewsBreak or Particle Media, Inc. Police tape blocking off a crime sceneShutterstock.

Read full story
5 comments
Grapevine, TX

Loss of Employees Often Caused by Toxic Environment, Managers

Administrative and managerial roles have been tested more than ever in recent years because of the pandemic, a recession, and the war between Ukraine and Russia. With many employees working from home or following a hybrid office/home schedule, it is more challenging to keep productivity up and to monitor employees’ performances. The issue that is really making waves is that poor management or administration may be the cause of poor performance or loss of labor.

Read full story
21 comments
Fort Worth, TX

'Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to Walk 2.5 Miles at Age 96 for First Anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day

Almost a year has gone by since President Biden made the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on July 17, 2021. The concept of Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in different parts of the U.S. since 1965. This day commemorates the freedom of African Americans that were previously kept slaves, as well as a celebration of African American/Black history and culture.

Read full story
66 comments
Grapevine, TX

Support Ukraine Booth at Main Street Festival Furthers Local Relief Efforts

A festival-goer looks at merchandise at the Ukraine boothStacey Doud. The Main Street Festival in Grapevine, TX is an annual affair that features many vendors, a chance to see buildings of historical significance, a carnival, music, and craft beer and wine. This is the 38th year for the Festival, which was held from May 20 until May 22. This year, they had a new vendor booth set up: Support Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

“Cash Stuffing” May Lead Generation Z to More Responsible Spending

In the early 1990s, Dave Ramsey was the one to watch or listen to for advice on budgeting and debt relief. His solution sounded simple: Construct a budget, breaking down how much money is required for rent, utilities, credit card bills, groceries, entertainment, etc. When cash comes in, it is placed in labeled envelopes based on the previous budgeting. That way, different “account” amounts can easily be monitored, and spending can be adjusted to not exceed the funds allotted in the budget. Of course, Ramsey has done a lot more than that and is still a public figure. But how many people born between 1997 and 2012 (“Gen Z”) have even heard of him?

Read full story
8 comments

OPINION: A Personal Testimony About Why Mental Health Awareness is Crucial

DISCLAIMER: The following article contains the opinions of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of NewsBreak or Particle Media, Inc. A graphic illustrating the complexity of mental illnessiStock.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

From Grapevine to Ukraine: Five Glimpses into War Relief Efforts

Some of the supplies transported to Ukraine by volunteersNataliya Krasovska-Cabe. Most people are aware of the war that is ongoing between Russia and Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to the United Nations, this war has killed almost 3,000 civilians, and over 7 million people have lost their homes. Another 5 million Ukrainian citizens have had to seek refuge in neighboring countries, most popularly Poland, which is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Refugees can seek help in any NATO country, and Poland is the closest.

Read full story

Opinion: Eating Disorders are Not Just for Girls

The following article contains opinions from the author who has been a counselor for 14 years and does not necessarily reflect the opinions of NewsBreak or Particle Media. For decades, parents and children have had to deal with body image issues, including anorexia and bulimia nervosa. While these issues typically arise in adolescence, adults can experience them after puberty, even having the first episode in their 30s or 40s.

Read full story
2 comments

The Life of Friday the 13th: It’s Longer Than You Think

Welcome to the only Friday the 13th in 2022! For those of you who are not superstitious, it’s probably no big deal. In fact, you probably forgot about it. But for folks who are superstitious, like the darker side of life, or find themselves saying, “Murphy’s Law” a lot, today may be extra dreadful, a celebration, or at least a great day to play morbid (yet harmless, please) pranks on friends and family. It’s also a popular day for haunted houses around the nation.

Read full story

Pickles and Ice Cream: Hold the Ice Cream and Pickles

One lesser-known sport that has recently come to center stage in the media is called "Pickleball." The game with the strange-sounding name actually has nothing to do with pickles...but legend insinuates that a dog named "Pickles" was in the mix.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

From Near Death to Superstar: Texas Resident Kechi Okwuchi Reveals All in Her New Memoir

The name “Kechi” (pronounced Ketchee) may not be new to some people, as she finished 6th overall on the popular show, America’s Got Talent, in 2017. Which contestant was she? She was the one with the voice of an angel that had burn scars all over her face and body, which was evidence of her strength and her earlier life. She even got a “Golden Buzzer” from Simon Cowell when she returned for America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. Clearly, many people saw past the scars.

Read full story
2 comments
Grapevine, TX

Dogs, Cats, Bunnies and Snakes, Oh My: Grapevine Animal Shelter Celebrates One Year in New Building

A visitor says hello to a cat in the shelterStacey Doud. Grapevine Animal Services held an Open House on April 23 to celebrate their first year of business in their new digs, located at 500 Shady Brook Lane. This building is about three times the size of the original, which did not have the space and modern equipment that are required more often in this day and age.

Read full story

Will Twitter Change? Inquiring Minds Musk Know!

Everyone that watches television or uses the internet is most likely aware that Twitter just accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media platform and take it private. The price? Only $44 billion. The deal is supposed to be finalized sometime this year, and many users are afraid of the changes Musk may make. In fact, many Twitter account holders canceled or suspended their accounts soon after the news of the takeover broke on April 25.

Read full story

TikTok Trend Could End in Tragedy for Teens

Kids participating in the "Door Kick Challenge"Twitter. How many “Children of the 80s” remember the prank called, “Ding, Dong, Ditch?” It consisted of going from residence to residence after dark, either ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door, or both, then running away as fast as possible. Classmates’, teachers’, and friends’ houses tended to be the most fun, as the pranksters were usually not far away, observing who came to the door and the reaction that the caper elicited.

Read full story
406 comments
Grapevine, TX

Flock of Sheep in the Midst of Town Draws Attention

With it being Easter weekend, attention is widely turned to thoughts of rebirth and renewal. Even Mother Nature has these topics on her mind, as Spring starts yielding baby animals of all kinds.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Festival Celebrates Celtic Heritage, Traditions

An athlete participates in the Caber TossStacey Doud. The second annual Grapevine Lake Celtic Festival and Highland Games were held at Meadowmere Park on April 9. This event not only celebrated Celtic heritage, but featured traditional music, dance, food, and, of course, Highland Games.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Winery Serves Up Wine and Eerie Spirits

The Night Watchman is often seen still doing his jobStacey Doud. Dave Besgrove, the owner of Grape Vine Springs Winery in Grapevine and Cowtown Winery in Fort Worth, didn’t grow up with dreams of becoming a vintner or a ghost hunter. His story is not unlike many others: He graduated college and went right into the corporate world. But then, forces beyond his control altered his life path forever…and ever…and ever.

Read full story
1 comments
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Demonstration in Support of Ukraine Yields Insights

Demonstrators supporting Ukraine in Grapevine on March 20Deb Hinton. The First Presbyterian Church in Grapevine sponsored a peaceful demonstration in support of Ukraine on Sunday, March 20 at Peace Plaza, located under the clock tower of the new Grapevine Main.

Read full story

March is more than St. Patrick's Day: March 26 - 31: Part 6 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." Check out my previous articles to see what you may have missed!. Make Your Own Holiday Day is the perfect day to celebrate whatever you’d like! The only guidelines are to make sure that your chosen topic for celebration is not already an official or unofficial holiday, and, of course, be courteous to your fellow humans.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy