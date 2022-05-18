OPINION: A Personal Testimony About Why Mental Health Awareness is Crucial

Stacey Doud

DISCLAIMER: The following article contains the opinions of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of NewsBreak or Particle Media, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSsOv_0fiQqc5y00
A graphic illustrating the complexity of mental illnessiStock

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States. It was first recognized as such in 1949 when it was introduced by the National Association for Mental Health (now known as Mental Health America). The purpose of this month-long campaign is to raise awareness of, educate, and get people talking about mental illness and wellness. This all points to the end goal of helping mentally ill people and their families get to a place in life that is calm, productive, and secure.

Mental illness has been a misunderstood and taboo topic since ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Roman times. Back then, people with mental illness were often thought to be possessed, hold supernatural powers (i.e. witches), or were just plain evil. It wasn’t until the 5th century B.C. that Hippocrates started treating those with mental issues differently, focusing mainly on their environment, including their occupations, and began experimenting with medications. Modern-day physicians take the “Hippocratic Oath,” which was named after Hippocrates, to “Do No Harm.”

This stigma of mental illness lasted well into the 18th century when asylums and mental hospitals became a popular, yet often abusive and unhygienic, choice for families to cope with a mentally ill family member. Patients often died from neglect, abuse, and unorthodox medical treatments.

Fast forward to 2022. Much progress has been made toward the understanding and treatment of mentally ill individuals, but proper behavioral health care and insurance are hard to find, many inpatient hospitals are still lacking in services and cleanliness, and mentally ill people are still seen as “crazy.” Many calls to the police involve someone who is not necessarily on drugs or just “acting weird,” but are suffering from a mental illness.

MY STORY

I am personally familiar with the stigma of mental illness. After my daughter was born in 1999, I immediately lapsed into what I know now was postpartum depression. At the time, all I knew was that I felt like I was jumping out of my skin, couldn’t settle down, couldn’t sleep, and was worrying about everything – and I hadn’t even left the hospital with my precious baby girl yet.

Things got worse at home, as I was all alone with a creature who kept me up all night, cried, pooped, and was so demanding, but couldn’t specify what it was she wanted. I took care of her like a robot. I fed her, burped her, tried to play with her, and made sure she was clean. I watched the clock constantly and the days just seemed to drag. I worried non-stop if I had enough diapers (I did) and formula (I did) and dreaded going anywhere. My kiddo was such a great baby and never threw fits in stores, but I wanted to avoid the judging eyes and questions from checkers, and even strangers, asking if I knew that breastmilk was best. Of course I knew! But being the sole source of my baby’s nutrition was too big of a responsibility for me at the time.

Finally, I sank into a deep depression. I was so tired of being anxious and I wasn’t connecting with my daughter in the way mothers “should.” I got to the point where I sat on the couch all day, staring at the TV, waiting to be summoned by my infant. I couldn’t sleep at night, even though my husband and I took turns with overnight feedings. My mother would stay over occasionally to watch the baby at night, but I still couldn’t sleep, and I only got an hour or two of shut-eye even with sleep medications. My appetite was non-existent.

The thoughts I started having didn’t feel like my own. I had fantasies of leaving my daughter in her car seat in a grocery cart inside the store. Surely, a better woman would take her in and take good care of her. Finally, I started planning my own demise. I thought that I was a burden to my family and that they’d be better off without me. I was going to walk into traffic on a highway near my house. But that thought stressed me out, too.

Up to this point, I hadn’t shared what I was going through with anyone – including my husband. The day after I had decided to become roadkill, I ended up begging him to stay home from work and told him everything. He called my parents, and the three of them called around to different doctors and hospitals to figure out how to help me.

I got set up with a psychiatrist and a therapist and was so relieved to hear that I was not the only person in the world who felt like this and that there was even a name for my cluster of symptoms. My shrink started me on an anti-depressant and an anti-anxiety medication, and that’s when I started to function again. I was able to be honest with my therapist because the anti-depressant had cleared my “brain fog” up a bit. I was actually sleeping and eating. It was slow going, but I knew that I had turned a corner toward recovery when I actually made a pot of macaroni and cheese for my family’s dinner! I knew that any outside observer would be thinking, “Big deal!” but to me, I felt like I had just won first place in the Boston Marathon!

After I fully recovered, I decided to go to graduate school. I opened a private practice in 2004, in which I specialized in postpartum mood disorders. I am proud to say that I helped many women and couples during my 10+ years of counseling. My daughter is 23 and in college now, and she is aware of what I went through. She also knows it wasn't her fault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULWtu_0fiQqc5y00
My daughter and me in 2014Stacey Doud

The moral of the story is that these things need to be talked about. I could have saved myself so much pain and anguish if I had only had the courage to open up to someone about how I was feeling!

My story has a happy ending, but many do not.

We, as a society, need to open our minds to understanding mental illness and how we can deal with it in such a way that helps the patient and his or her family or caregiver. There are too many people being taken advantage of because of their illness, having disability checks stolen, being incarcerated when they really need mental help, and becoming homeless because everyone has turned their backs on them due to a lack of understanding.

To learn more about mental illnesses, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). To find a local psychiatrist or therapist, visit Psychology Today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mental illness# mental illness awareness month# depression# postpartum depression# anxiety

Comments / 0

Published by

I live and work in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and enjoy discovering new trends, businesses, events and organizations to write about! As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you a balanced view (unless it's an opinion piece). I report locally in Grapevine, TX. Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
3602 followers

More from Stacey Doud

“Cash Stuffing” May Lead Generation Z to More Responsible Spending

In the early 1990s, Dave Ramsey was the one to watch or listen to for advice on budgeting and debt relief. His solution sounded simple: Construct a budget, breaking down how much money is required for rent, utilities, credit card bills, groceries, entertainment, etc. When cash comes in, it is placed in labeled envelopes based on the previous budgeting. That way, different “account” amounts can easily be monitored, and spending can be adjusted to not exceed the funds allotted in the budget. Of course, Ramsey has done a lot more than that and is still a public figure. But how many people born between 1997 and 2012 (“Gen Z”) have even heard of him?

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

From Grapevine to Ukraine: Five Glimpses into War Relief Efforts

Some of the supplies transported to Ukraine by volunteersNataliya Krasovska-Cabe. Most people are aware of the war that is ongoing between Russia and Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to the United Nations, this war has killed almost 3,000 civilians, and over 7 million people have lost their homes. Another 5 million Ukrainian citizens have had to seek refuge in neighboring countries, most popularly Poland, which is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Refugees can seek help in any NATO country, and Poland is the closest.

Read full story

Opinion: Eating Disorders are Not Just for Girls

The following article contains opinions from the author who has been a counselor for 14 years and does not necessarily reflect the opinions of NewsBreak or Particle Media. For decades, parents and children have had to deal with body image issues, including anorexia and bulimia nervosa. While these issues typically arise in adolescence, adults can experience them after puberty, even having the first episode in their 30s or 40s.

Read full story
2 comments

The Life of Friday the 13th: It’s Longer Than You Think

Welcome to the only Friday the 13th in 2022! For those of you who are not superstitious, it’s probably no big deal. In fact, you probably forgot about it. But for folks who are superstitious, like the darker side of life, or find themselves saying, “Murphy’s Law” a lot, today may be extra dreadful, a celebration, or at least a great day to play morbid (yet harmless, please) pranks on friends and family. It’s also a popular day for haunted houses around the nation.

Read full story

Pickles and Ice Cream: Hold the Ice Cream and Pickles

One lesser-known sport that has recently come to center stage in the media is called "Pickleball." The game with the strange-sounding name actually has nothing to do with pickles...but legend insinuates that a dog named "Pickles" was in the mix.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

From Near Death to Superstar: Texas Resident Kechi Okwuchi Reveals All in Her New Memoir

The name “Kechi” (pronounced Ketchee) may not be new to some people, as she finished 6th overall on the popular show, America’s Got Talent, in 2017. Which contestant was she? She was the one with the voice of an angel that had burn scars all over her face and body, which was evidence of her strength and her earlier life. She even got a “Golden Buzzer” from Simon Cowell when she returned for America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. Clearly, many people saw past the scars.

Read full story
2 comments
Grapevine, TX

Dogs, Cats, Bunnies and Snakes, Oh My: Grapevine Animal Shelter Celebrates One Year in New Building

A visitor says hello to a cat in the shelterStacey Doud. Grapevine Animal Services held an Open House on April 23 to celebrate their first year of business in their new digs, located at 500 Shady Brook Lane. This building is about three times the size of the original, which did not have the space and modern equipment that are required more often in this day and age.

Read full story

Will Twitter Change? Inquiring Minds Musk Know!

Everyone that watches television or uses the internet is most likely aware that Twitter just accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media platform and take it private. The price? Only $44 billion. The deal is supposed to be finalized sometime this year, and many users are afraid of the changes Musk may make. In fact, many Twitter account holders canceled or suspended their accounts soon after the news of the takeover broke on April 25.

Read full story

TikTok Trend Could End in Tragedy for Teens

Kids participating in the "Door Kick Challenge"Twitter. How many “Children of the 80s” remember the prank called, “Ding, Dong, Ditch?” It consisted of going from residence to residence after dark, either ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door, or both, then running away as fast as possible. Classmates’, teachers’, and friends’ houses tended to be the most fun, as the pranksters were usually not far away, observing who came to the door and the reaction that the caper elicited.

Read full story
401 comments
Grapevine, TX

Flock of Sheep in the Midst of Town Draws Attention

With it being Easter weekend, attention is widely turned to thoughts of rebirth and renewal. Even Mother Nature has these topics on her mind, as Spring starts yielding baby animals of all kinds.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Festival Celebrates Celtic Heritage, Traditions

An athlete participates in the Caber TossStacey Doud. The second annual Grapevine Lake Celtic Festival and Highland Games were held at Meadowmere Park on April 9. This event not only celebrated Celtic heritage, but featured traditional music, dance, food, and, of course, Highland Games.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Winery Serves Up Wine and Eerie Spirits

The Night Watchman is often seen still doing his jobStacey Doud. Dave Besgrove, the owner of Grape Vine Springs Winery in Grapevine and Cowtown Winery in Fort Worth, didn’t grow up with dreams of becoming a vintner or a ghost hunter. His story is not unlike many others: He graduated college and went right into the corporate world. But then, forces beyond his control altered his life path forever…and ever…and ever.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Demonstration in Support of Ukraine Yields Insights

Demonstrators supporting Ukraine in Grapevine on March 20Deb Hinton. The First Presbyterian Church in Grapevine sponsored a peaceful demonstration in support of Ukraine on Sunday, March 20 at Peace Plaza, located under the clock tower of the new Grapevine Main.

Read full story

March is more than St. Patrick's Day: March 26 - 31: Part 6 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." Check out my previous articles to see what you may have missed!. Make Your Own Holiday Day is the perfect day to celebrate whatever you’d like! The only guidelines are to make sure that your chosen topic for celebration is not already an official or unofficial holiday, and, of course, be courteous to your fellow humans.

Read full story
2 comments

March is more than St. Patrick's Day: March 22 - 25: Part 5 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." Check out my previous articles to see what you may have missed!. National Goof Off Day was allegedly created by Monica "Moeller" Dufour from Michigan and her grandfather. Dufour's granddad was a radio DJ, and when Dufour was around the age of 10, she called into his radio show anonymously, suggesting "Goof-Off Day," most likely because she had been goofing off. A local newspaper heard the suggestion and Granddad's thought that it was a great idea, even though he had no idea who called it in. Dufour confessed the next day, but since an article was already in the paper, National Goof Off Day was born.

Read full story
3 comments

March is for More Than St. Patrick's Day: March 16 - 20: Part 4 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." To read about what is afoot on March 1 - 5, click HERE. For March 6 - 10, click HERE. For March 11 -15, click HERE. Now, let's examine March 15 -20.

Read full story
2 comments

March is for More Than St. Patrick's Day: March 11 - 15: Part 3 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." To read about what is afoot on March 1 - 5, click HERE. For March 6 - 10, click HERE. Now, here's a look at what's going on between March 11 - 15.

Read full story

March Delivers More Than St. Patrick's Day: March 6-10: Part 2

March is full of special days in addition to St. Patrick’s Day. Not only is the first week of March "holiday" heavy, but March 6 – 10 also offers up a bounty of things to throw a party for!

Read full story
1 comments

March is for more than St. Patrick's Day: March 1 - 5: Part 1 of 6

March is right around the corner, and while many people look forward to drinking green beer on St. Patrick’s Day, there’s more to March than flat beer. Here’s what to look forward to from March 1 – 5:

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy