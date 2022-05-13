The Life of Friday the 13th: It’s Longer Than You Think

Stacey Doud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14AVf8_0fd1S2fw00
Friday the 13thShutterstock

Welcome to the only Friday the 13th in 2022! For those of you who are not superstitious, it’s probably no big deal. In fact, you probably forgot about it. But for folks who are superstitious, like the darker side of life, or find themselves saying, “Murphy’s Law” a lot, today may be extra dreadful, a celebration, or at least a great day to play morbid (yet harmless, please) pranks on friends and family. It’s also a popular day for haunted houses around the nation.

But why?

The fear of the number 13 can be traced back to 1750 BC when the Babylonian King Hammurabi wrote the Code of Hammurabi and allegedly omitted the 13th law from the legal rules that formed the Code. Although it was most likely a typo, this is thought to be the origin of the fear and negativity associated with the number 13.

The Christian Bible outlines that 13 guests attended The Last Supper, which was held on a Thursday, and the attendees included Jesus and his 12 apostles. The next day, Jesus was crucified. The order in which the apostles were seated at that Last Supper is allegedly the source of the belief that having 13 people at a table would lead to something negative – mainly death.

Adding to this fear, the number 13 has inspired secret societies (i.e., The Thirteen Club), books (i.e. Friday The Thirteenth), horror film franchises (i.e. Friday the Thirteenth, Parts 1 – 12 with various other ‘specials’), and has even been classified in psychological terms as triskaidekaphobia (the fear of the number 13) and friggatriskaidekaphobia, which basically means “Fear of Friday the 13th.” If you’ve stayed in a hotel in the last few years, you’ve probably noticed that the elevator buttons skip from floor 12 to floor 14. Some hotels actually have cemented the 13th floor, but most use it for storage and hospitality purposes. That’s how deeply ingrained the 13 superstitions have become in Western culture.

Friday the 13th hasn’t been linked to a massive list of unlucky events; however, there are a few, including:

  • King Philp IV of France arrested many belonging to the Knights Templar, who were assigned to defend the Holy Land (Middle East) on October 13, 1307.
  • Buckingham Palace was bombed by the Germans on September 13, 1940.
  • Kitty Genovese, the woman who inspired psychological research about the “Bystander Effect” was killed on March 13, 1964.
  • A cyclone killed over 300,000 people in Bangladesh on November 13, 1970.
  • A Chilean Air Force plane disappeared in the Andes Mountains on October 13, 1972.
  • Legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was murdered on September 13, 1996.
  • The cruise ship Costa Concordia crashed and sank off the Italian coast, killing 30 people, on January 13, 2012.

So, if you feel uneasy today, it may be friggatriskaidekaphobia. Or maybe you need to visit the restroom. Whatever your outlook is on Friday the 13th, just don’t rent a cabin on a lake.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I live and work in the Grapevine, TX area and enjoy sharing my experiences with others. As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you local news! Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
3492 followers

More from Stacey Doud

Opinion: Eating Disorders are Not Just for Girls

The following article contains opinions from the author who has been a counselor for 14 years and does not necessarily reflect the opinions of NewsBreak or Particle Media. For decades, parents and children have had to deal with body image issues, including anorexia and bulimia nervosa. While these issues typically arise in adolescence, adults can experience them after puberty, even having the first episode in their 30s or 40s.

Read full story

Pickles and Ice Cream: Hold the Ice Cream and Pickles

One lesser-known sport that has recently come to center stage in the media is called "Pickleball." The game with the strange-sounding name actually has nothing to do with pickles...but legend insinuates that a dog named "Pickles" was in the mix.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

From Near Death to Superstar: Texas Resident Kechi Okwuchi Reveals All in Her New Memoir

The name “Kechi” (pronounced Ketchee) may not be new to some people, as she finished 6th overall on the popular show, America’s Got Talent, in 2017. Which contestant was she? She was the one with the voice of an angel that had burn scars all over her face and body, which was evidence of her strength and her earlier life. She even got a “Golden Buzzer” from Simon Cowell when she returned for America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. Clearly, many people saw past the scars.

Read full story
2 comments
Grapevine, TX

Dogs, Cats, Bunnies and Snakes, Oh My: Grapevine Animal Shelter Celebrates One Year in New Building

A visitor says hello to a cat in the shelterStacey Doud. Grapevine Animal Services held an Open House on April 23 to celebrate their first year of business in their new digs, located at 500 Shady Brook Lane. This building is about three times the size of the original, which did not have the space and modern equipment that are required more often in this day and age.

Read full story

Will Twitter Change? Inquiring Minds Musk Know!

Everyone that watches television or uses the internet is most likely aware that Twitter just accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media platform and take it private. The price? Only $44 billion. The deal is supposed to be finalized sometime this year, and many users are afraid of the changes Musk may make. In fact, many Twitter account holders canceled or suspended their accounts soon after the news of the takeover broke on April 25.

Read full story

TikTok Trend Could End in Tragedy for Teens

Kids participating in the "Door Kick Challenge"Twitter. How many “Children of the 80s” remember the prank called, “Ding, Dong, Ditch?” It consisted of going from residence to residence after dark, either ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door, or both, then running away as fast as possible. Classmates’, teachers’, and friends’ houses tended to be the most fun, as the pranksters were usually not far away, observing who came to the door and the reaction that the caper elicited.

Read full story
398 comments
Grapevine, TX

Flock of Sheep in the Midst of Town Draws Attention

With it being Easter weekend, attention is widely turned to thoughts of rebirth and renewal. Even Mother Nature has these topics on her mind, as Spring starts yielding baby animals of all kinds.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Festival Celebrates Celtic Heritage, Traditions

An athlete participates in the Caber TossStacey Doud. The second annual Grapevine Lake Celtic Festival and Highland Games were held at Meadowmere Park on April 9. This event not only celebrated Celtic heritage, but featured traditional music, dance, food, and, of course, Highland Games.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Winery Serves Up Wine and Eerie Spirits

The Night Watchman is often seen still doing his jobStacey Doud. Dave Besgrove, the owner of Grape Vine Springs Winery in Grapevine and Cowtown Winery in Fort Worth, didn’t grow up with dreams of becoming a vintner or a ghost hunter. His story is not unlike many others: He graduated college and went right into the corporate world. But then, forces beyond his control altered his life path forever…and ever…and ever.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Demonstration in Support of Ukraine Yields Insights

Demonstrators supporting Ukraine in Grapevine on March 20Deb Hinton. The First Presbyterian Church in Grapevine sponsored a peaceful demonstration in support of Ukraine on Sunday, March 20 at Peace Plaza, located under the clock tower of the new Grapevine Main.

Read full story

March is more than St. Patrick's Day: March 26 - 31: Part 6 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." Check out my previous articles to see what you may have missed!. Make Your Own Holiday Day is the perfect day to celebrate whatever you’d like! The only guidelines are to make sure that your chosen topic for celebration is not already an official or unofficial holiday, and, of course, be courteous to your fellow humans.

Read full story
2 comments

March is more than St. Patrick's Day: March 22 - 25: Part 5 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." Check out my previous articles to see what you may have missed!. National Goof Off Day was allegedly created by Monica "Moeller" Dufour from Michigan and her grandfather. Dufour's granddad was a radio DJ, and when Dufour was around the age of 10, she called into his radio show anonymously, suggesting "Goof-Off Day," most likely because she had been goofing off. A local newspaper heard the suggestion and Granddad's thought that it was a great idea, even though he had no idea who called it in. Dufour confessed the next day, but since an article was already in the paper, National Goof Off Day was born.

Read full story
3 comments

March is for More Than St. Patrick's Day: March 16 - 20: Part 4 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." To read about what is afoot on March 1 - 5, click HERE. For March 6 - 10, click HERE. For March 11 -15, click HERE. Now, let's examine March 15 -20.

Read full story
2 comments

March is for More Than St. Patrick's Day: March 11 - 15: Part 3 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." To read about what is afoot on March 1 - 5, click HERE. For March 6 - 10, click HERE. Now, here's a look at what's going on between March 11 - 15.

Read full story

March Delivers More Than St. Patrick's Day: March 6-10: Part 2

March is full of special days in addition to St. Patrick’s Day. Not only is the first week of March "holiday" heavy, but March 6 – 10 also offers up a bounty of things to throw a party for!

Read full story
1 comments

March is for more than St. Patrick's Day: March 1 - 5: Part 1 of 6

March is right around the corner, and while many people look forward to drinking green beer on St. Patrick’s Day, there’s more to March than flat beer. Here’s what to look forward to from March 1 – 5:

Read full story
19 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

Epic Waters Heats Up Their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Grand Prairie is the spot for the amazing Epic Waters Water Park. Only three years old, it offers visitors thrilling slides, a kid's area, cabanas, a grill, a lazy river, and much more! The Park held its Tree Lighting Celebration on Nov. 27 inside the park, complete with fire and aerial shows, singers, giveaways, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Read full story

Who is Buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, VAArlington National Cemetery. This Veterans’ Day (November 11, 2021) celebrated the 100th Anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with parades, military flyovers, the placing of flags, and other events. The Tarrant CountyVeterans’ Day parade featured the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Army’s aerial demonstration team, which included crew members skydiving over the area.

Read full story
130 comments
Irving, TX

Irving Retired School Personnel Association Donates Books to Local Elementary Schools

Irving ISD retirees don’t necessarily sever any ties to the schools they served. The Irving Retired School Personnel Association (IRSPA) serves as a resource for retired schoolteachers and staff to promote the cause of education through providing scholarships for graduating high school seniors who are going to be future educators, providing educational services in health and safety, and providing books to elementary students.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy