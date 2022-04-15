Grapevine, TX

Flock of Sheep in the Midst of Town Draws Attention

Stacey Doud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCDOq_0fAPzlCv00
"George" the ramStacey Doud

With it being Easter weekend, attention is widely turned to thoughts of rebirth and renewal. Even Mother Nature has these topics on her mind, as Spring starts yielding baby animals of all kinds.

Grapevine, TX is no exception. Bird nests with eggs are being discovered, bald eagles are back in their trees, bringing food to their offspring, Nash Farm is harvesting crops and dealing with baby animals, the Botanical Gardens are changing out lovely plants and flowers, and the Grapevine Shepherd’s herd is multiplying quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGqsy_0fAPzlCv00
One of the newest lambsStacey Doud

Located just off of Main Street, a tract of land on the corner of two well-traveled streets is home to a flock of sheep owned by Mohamed Benali. Coming across his livestock is sometimes a shock for visitors, as they are usually looking for festival parking. All of a sudden, they come upon these fluffy beasts in the midst of several parking lot options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpJc4_0fAPzlCv00
Benali's flockStacey Doud

Benali has been a Grapevine resident for many years, but after about 13 years of living “in town” while his land went unused, he decided he wanted to raise livestock. He chose sheep because “cows need a bigger space and more food. Same with horses,” Benali said.

The sheep business is a family affair.

“The kids have been tending the sheep when they are available. but I look after them, too,” he said. “I see people stopping and taking photos. I’m glad they enjoy the animals.”

Many people take some time to get close to the fence and watch, or try to pet, the several ewes, lambs, and the one ram in the flock. Local neighbors, including the Grapevine VFW Post, which is across the street, have made a habit of throwing sheep food, treats, vegetables, and fruit rinds to the sheep, as they appreciate the animals and find respite in communing with them.

Unfortunately, the tract of land that the sheep graze on is an oasis in the midst of housing developments. A builder has come in and has made a subdivision right behind, as well as to the right, of Benali’s land. The sheep don’t seem to mind, but this peaceful area is now full of construction sounds. As of now, Benali has no plans to sell his land, according to his son.

The video below is guaranteed to produce smiles. Enjoy!

https://youtu.be/KA1nIJ1ElN4

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# grapevine# sheep# shepherd# animals# family friendly

Comments / 0

Published by

I live and work in the Grapevine, TX area and enjoy sharing my experiences with others. As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you local news! Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
2907 followers

More from Stacey Doud

TikTok Trend Could End in Tragedy for Teens

Kids participating in the "Door Kick Challenge"Twitter. How many “Children of the 80s” remember the prank called, “Ding, Dong, Ditch?” It consisted of going from residence to residence after dark, either ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door, or both, then running away as fast as possible. Classmates’, teachers’, and friends’ houses tended to be the most fun, as the pranksters were usually not far away, observing who came to the door and the reaction that the caper elicited.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Festival Celebrates Celtic Heritage, Traditions

An athlete participates in the Caber TossStacey Doud. The second annual Grapevine Lake Celtic Festival and Highland Games were held at Meadowmere Park on April 9. This event not only celebrated Celtic heritage, but featured traditional music, dance, food, and, of course, Highland Games.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Winery Serves Up Wine and Eerie Spirits

The Night Watchman is often seen still doing his jobStacey Doud. Dave Besgrove, the owner of Grape Vine Springs Winery in Grapevine and Cowtown Winery in Fort Worth, didn’t grow up with dreams of becoming a vintner or a ghost hunter. His story is not unlike many others: He graduated college and went right into the corporate world. But then, forces beyond his control altered his life path forever…and ever…and ever.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Demonstration in Support of Ukraine Yields Insights

Demonstrators supporting Ukraine in Grapevine on March 20Deb Hinton. The First Presbyterian Church in Grapevine sponsored a peaceful demonstration in support of Ukraine on Sunday, March 20 at Peace Plaza, located under the clock tower of the new Grapevine Main.

Read full story

March is more than St. Patrick's Day: March 26 - 31: Part 6 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." Check out my previous articles to see what you may have missed!. Make Your Own Holiday Day is the perfect day to celebrate whatever you’d like! The only guidelines are to make sure that your chosen topic for celebration is not already an official or unofficial holiday, and, of course, be courteous to your fellow humans.

Read full story
2 comments

March is more than St. Patrick's Day: March 22 - 25: Part 5 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." Check out my previous articles to see what you may have missed!. National Goof Off Day was allegedly created by Monica "Moeller" Dufour from Michigan and her grandfather. Dufour's granddad was a radio DJ, and when Dufour was around the age of 10, she called into his radio show anonymously, suggesting "Goof-Off Day," most likely because she had been goofing off. A local newspaper heard the suggestion and Granddad's thought that it was a great idea, even though he had no idea who called it in. Dufour confessed the next day, but since an article was already in the paper, National Goof Off Day was born.

Read full story
3 comments

March is for More Than St. Patrick's Day: March 16 - 20: Part 4 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." To read about what is afoot on March 1 - 5, click HERE. For March 6 - 10, click HERE. For March 11 -15, click HERE. Now, let's examine March 15 -20.

Read full story
2 comments

March is for More Than St. Patrick's Day: March 11 - 15: Part 3 of 6

March is full of lesser-known and even strange "holidays." To read about what is afoot on March 1 - 5, click HERE. For March 6 - 10, click HERE. Now, here's a look at what's going on between March 11 - 15.

Read full story

March Delivers More Than St. Patrick's Day: March 6-10: Part 2

March is full of special days in addition to St. Patrick’s Day. Not only is the first week of March "holiday" heavy, but March 6 – 10 also offers up a bounty of things to throw a party for!

Read full story
1 comments

March is for more than St. Patrick's Day: March 1 - 5: Part 1 of 6

March is right around the corner, and while many people look forward to drinking green beer on St. Patrick’s Day, there’s more to March than flat beer. Here’s what to look forward to from March 1 – 5:

Read full story
19 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

Epic Waters Heats Up Their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Grand Prairie is the spot for the amazing Epic Waters Water Park. Only three years old, it offers visitors thrilling slides, a kid's area, cabanas, a grill, a lazy river, and much more! The Park held its Tree Lighting Celebration on Nov. 27 inside the park, complete with fire and aerial shows, singers, giveaways, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Read full story

Who is Buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, VAArlington National Cemetery. This Veterans’ Day (November 11, 2021) celebrated the 100th Anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with parades, military flyovers, the placing of flags, and other events. The Tarrant CountyVeterans’ Day parade featured the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Army’s aerial demonstration team, which included crew members skydiving over the area.

Read full story
130 comments
Irving, TX

Irving Retired School Personnel Association Donates Books to Local Elementary Schools

Irving ISD retirees don’t necessarily sever any ties to the schools they served. The Irving Retired School Personnel Association (IRSPA) serves as a resource for retired schoolteachers and staff to promote the cause of education through providing scholarships for graduating high school seniors who are going to be future educators, providing educational services in health and safety, and providing books to elementary students.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Halloween Spirit Kept Alive by Preserve Halloween Festival

Halloween Preservation Society 2021Halloween Preservation Society. The Preserve Halloween Festival took place on November 20-21 at the Irving Convention Center. The purpose of the Festival was to, “Keep Halloween Alive,” to honor departed loved ones and to just have some good Halloween fun.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Cultural Boundaries Crossed at Irving Arts Center Exhibitions

The Irving Arts Center is offering two new exhibitions, featuring artists Bob Nunn and Yikwon Peter Kim. The opening reception was held on Nov.6, and the exhibits, titled, “Bob Nunn: A Retrospective” and Yikwon Peter Kim: “Inevitable Progression III” will be available for viewing until Nov. 13.

Read full story
1 comments
Irving, TX

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Break Bread in Irving

Mrs. Opal Lee gives a big hug to Raveen AroraStacey Doud. A historic luncheon at which Mrs. Opal Lee, 95, who is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” because of her activism to make June 19 a federally recognized holiday, met with Raveen Arora, 72, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, for the first time on November 10 at Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Irving Archives and Museum Celebrates Grand Opening with Flappers and Ice Cream

The Irving Archives and Museum (IAM) had closed shop in 2020 for remodeling. After being delayed by the pandemic, they were able to hold their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Nov. 13 with an Ice Cream Social. They had kicked off the celebration the previous evening with a “Rum Runners and Rug Cutters Party,” with patrons and staff dressed up in 1920’s attire, which was a nod to one of their current exhibitions, “Spirited: Prohibition in America.”

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Hosts Tarrant County's Veterans' Day Celebration

The Tarrant County Veteran’s Day parade was held Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 am. This year marked the 102nd annual event. The theme for this year was “Battlefront at Home… Saluting our Veterans and First Responders.” The parade was organized by the Tarrant County Veterans Council (TCVC). This annual Veterans Day Parade honors all of America’s veterans and their service to the country.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

University of Dallas Gives Back to Communities

On Nov. 6, some of the faculty, alumni, and current students at University of Dallas visited 40 homes in their Irving community to provide outdoor and indoor services for residents in need. This inaugural service project, named “The Big Event,” is just the beginning of what organizers hope will be an annual event.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy