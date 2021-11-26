Who is Buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

Stacey Doud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Wkik_0d7UdNF200
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, VAArlington National Cemetery

This Veterans’ Day (November 11, 2021) celebrated the 100th Anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with parades, military flyovers, the placing of flags, and other events. The Tarrant County Veterans’ Day parade featured the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Army’s aerial demonstration team, which included crew members skydiving over the area.

People who are not familiar with war history or have never looked in-depth into the subject of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier may suppose that it is a grave with one veteran of unknown name, rank, and unit buried in it. In fact, there are Tombs located across the world, with the US “official” site being at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

Over the years, the most tragic consequences of war have been the large numbers of unidentified deceased soldiers. There are several reasons why someone couldn’t be identified, including the lack of accurate record-keeping, the bodies had taken on too much damage, or the rush to bury the dead and mark gravesites. Before the Civil War, unidentified remains were often buried in mass graves. The remains of unknown soldiers and sailors from the War of 1812 were eventually discovered buried at the Washington Barracks, and in 1905, they were reburied at Arlington National Cemetery.

During the Civil War (1861-1865), which holds the record for the most casualties to this day, the lack of personal identification led to many unknown soldiers buried in battlefields or along routes that the military often marched along. In 1862, a system of national cemeteries was established to make sure that all service members received a proper burial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crd05_0d7UdNF200
Honoring Veterans during Tarrant County's Veteran's Day CelebrationStacey Doud

Yet, at Arlington National Cemetery, there are still many unknowns from the Civil War, as well as 2,111 Union and Confederate soldiers that are buried beneath the Tomb of the Civil War Unknowns. Accurate statistics are unavailable, but historical experts estimate that almost half of those that died during the Civil War remain unidentified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwRc6_0d7UdNF200
Citizen Mark Smith in Civil War garbStacey Doud

Things changed during the Spanish-American War (1898). The U.S. military adopted a new policy that required all the bodies of service members who had died in other countries to be shipped back to the U.S. It also required that soldiers be buried in temporary graves with identifying information. This process was overseen by The Army’s Quartermaster Corps. After this policy change, rates of proper identification increased dramatically.

“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” was initially dedicated by the Army on November 11, 1921, which marked the signing of a treaty/ceasefire between the Allies and Germany, which was originally called, “Armistice Day.”

Now called Veterans’ Day, November 11 is a day to honor the armistice treaty signed between Germany and the Allies of World War I, which occurred in France in 1918. This agreement took effect at 11:00 am, which is where the saying, "The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” came from. It is also a time to honor all veterans, living or dead.

In 1921, Arlington National Cemetery became a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I soldiers. In 1958 and 1984, unknown soldiers from later wars were added.

It is tradition now for individuals, families, and organizations to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor their ultimate sacrifices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04h2dm_0d7UdNF200
Laying wreathsArlington National Cemetery

It’s been 100 years since the unknown soldier from WWI was buried. Yet, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier continues to be a powerful symbol of service and sacrifice, mourning and memory.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
tomb of the unknown soldierveteranshistorymilitary

Comments / 125

Published by

I live and work in the Grapevine, TX area and enjoy sharing my experiences with others. As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you local news! Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
2720 followers

More from Stacey Doud

Grand Prairie, TX

Epic Waters Heats Up Their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Grand Prairie is the spot for the amazing Epic Waters Water Park. Only three years old, it offers visitors thrilling slides, a kid's area, cabanas, a grill, a lazy river, and much more! The Park held its Tree Lighting Celebration on Nov. 27 inside the park, complete with fire and aerial shows, singers, giveaways, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Irving Retired School Personnel Association Donates Books to Local Elementary Schools

Irving ISD retirees don’t necessarily sever any ties to the schools they served. The Irving Retired School Personnel Association (IRSPA) serves as a resource for retired schoolteachers and staff to promote the cause of education through providing scholarships for graduating high school seniors who are going to be future educators, providing educational services in health and safety, and providing books to elementary students.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Halloween Spirit Kept Alive by Preserve Halloween Festival

Halloween Preservation Society 2021Halloween Preservation Society. The Preserve Halloween Festival took place on November 20-21 at the Irving Convention Center. The purpose of the Festival was to, “Keep Halloween Alive,” to honor departed loved ones and to just have some good Halloween fun.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Cultural Boundaries Crossed at Irving Arts Center Exhibitions

The Irving Arts Center is offering two new exhibitions, featuring artists Bob Nunn and Yikwon Peter Kim. The opening reception was held on Nov.6, and the exhibits, titled, “Bob Nunn: A Retrospective” and Yikwon Peter Kim: “Inevitable Progression III” will be available for viewing until Nov. 13.

Read full story
1 comments
Irving, TX

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Break Bread in Irving

Mrs. Opal Lee gives a big hug to Raveen AroraStacey Doud. A historic luncheon at which Mrs. Opal Lee, 95, who is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” because of her activism to make June 19 a federally recognized holiday, met with Raveen Arora, 72, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, for the first time on November 10 at Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Irving Archives and Museum Celebrates Grand Opening with Flappers and Ice Cream

The Irving Archives and Museum (IAM) had closed shop in 2020 for remodeling. After being delayed by the pandemic, they were able to hold their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Nov. 13 with an Ice Cream Social. They had kicked off the celebration the previous evening with a “Rum Runners and Rug Cutters Party,” with patrons and staff dressed up in 1920’s attire, which was a nod to one of their current exhibitions, “Spirited: Prohibition in America.”

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Hosts Tarrant County's Veterans' Day Celebration

The Tarrant County Veteran’s Day parade was held Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 am. This year marked the 102nd annual event. The theme for this year was “Battlefront at Home… Saluting our Veterans and First Responders.” The parade was organized by the Tarrant County Veterans Council (TCVC). This annual Veterans Day Parade honors all of America’s veterans and their service to the country.

Read full story
Irving, TX

University of Dallas Gives Back to Communities

On Nov. 6, some of the faculty, alumni, and current students at University of Dallas visited 40 homes in their Irving community to provide outdoor and indoor services for residents in need. This inaugural service project, named “The Big Event,” is just the beginning of what organizers hope will be an annual event.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Award-Winning Haunted House Does Not Disappoint

Hello, Ghouls and Boos! If you get a thrill out of horror movies and love jump scares, then Cutting Edge Haunted House (CEHH) in Ft. Worth is for you! Even if you have coulrophobia (fear of clowns) and/or tend to gravitate toward romantic comedies, prove your mettle and take a chance on this haunted house anyway!

Read full story
2 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

National Night Out was grand in Grand Prairie

McGruff the Crime Dog checks out the SWAT vehicleStacey Doud. Cities across Texas celebrated National Night Out (NNO) on October 5. This special evening brings neighbors together, along with the first responders who serve them, to foster community/police relationships and for folks to get to know neighbors that they haven't met yet. Law enforcement counts on neighbors to report anything strange that they may observe in their communities. The phrase, "See Something, Say Something," encourages residents to call their local police departments if anything looks out of place. Other states celebrate NNO in August, but with high temps in Texas, NNO has been held in the Lone Star State in October for many years.

Read full story
Coppell, TX

Canine Companions for Independence holds annual event celebrating the bond between humans and their dogs

"Freckles" and "Orbit" hang out while their people chat at DogFestStacey Doud. Each year, Canine Companions for Independence (CCI) holds an event to raise money, educate the public about their programs and allow graduates the opportunity for fellowship. After having to skip last year because of the pandemic, the event, dubbed "DogFest," was held at the brand new Sound at Cypress Waters in Coppell on October 2.

Read full story
9 comments
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Hosts Halloween Hijinks All Month

Grapevine may be known as the "Christmas Capital of Texas," but there's always something fun to do year-round, especially when there's a holiday coming up!. October officially ushers in the holiday season, and each year, more and more events are offered from all kinds of vendors, businesses, and the city.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Sowers Cemetery Association in Irving gives away some secrets at their 3rd Annual Celebration

Betsy Farris explains that the yellow bow means that the headstone has been refurbishedStacey Doud. Many cemeteries in Texas are maintained by a city, county, or state; however, the upkeep of many smaller cemeteries in Texas fall to the community that cares about the resting place of their loved ones. If no governing entity is involved, Cemetery Associations are commonly founded to maintain the burial grounds. These Associations are made up of volunteers that have a stake in the cemetery or just want to maintain the history of the area.

Read full story
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie Police Department's 1955 Ford Customline Honors Their First Black Officer

Henry Redmon, Jr. displays a photo of his dad, the first black GPPD officerPhoto: Rodney Moore. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) found and purchased a 1955 Ford Customline Police Car, which resembled a patrol vehicle that would have been on the road back then. They had it refurbished and it is a favorite at many GPPD events.

Read full story
2 comments
Irving, TX

Annual Gala Celebrates Irving Cares' Efforts to Help Women Go from Crisis to Empowerment

Gala attendees watch a video about the Irving Cares programStacey Doud. Citizens, businesses, philanthropists, and the City of Irving officials came together at the Irving/Las Colinas Convention Center on September 17 to raise money for "Irving Cares," which is a program that helps bring people from crisis to thriving. Their clientele is mostly women, and most have escaped an abusive relationship. This special gala, called, "Boots and Bling," celebrated Irving Cares and its impact on the community.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

'Queen of Funnel Cakes' passes legacy of State Fair goodies onto her family after her death at age 95

Wanda "Fernie" Winter (Center) with her daughters Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKeeFernie's Funnel Cakes. Wanda "Fernie" Winter, who introduced the funnel cake to the State Fair in Dallas, passed away in June at age 95. Her daughters, Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee, carry on her tradition this year. They are doing Fry-days (Fridays) at Fernie's with Wanda's favorite things at the Fair, like square dancing and her favorite rides, and they are giving out her recipe for fried grilled cheese.

Read full story
Grand Prairie, TX

Stolen car (and dog!) reunited with owner in Grand Prairie

Koch (2nd from left), members of her family, and GP PIO Chelsea Kretz (far right) pose with RigginsGrand Prairie Police Department. Mackenzie Koch was in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Tuesday evening when she got out of her Chevy Tahoe to make sure that her apartment door was locked. She left the car running with her Golden Retriever, Riggins, inside since her apartment was only steps from her car. In that short amount of time, a man jumped into her car and took off with it, and unknowingly, with Riggins in the back seat.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Officer close to death in 2017 received Star of Texas award, competed in charity Motorcycle Rodeo in 2021

Grapevine Officer R.J. Hudson poses in front of the Spoke4Hope Motorcycle Rodeo courseStacey Doud. Grapevine Police Officer R.J. Hudson almost lost his life in 2017 when was trying to pull someone over for a traffic violation on a highway when an SUV swerved into his lane and struck him.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

DFW National Cemetery declared the first Purple Heart National Cemetery

The sign signifying DFW Cemetery as first Purple Heart National CemeteryThe Department of Texas’ Military Order of the Purple Heart. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery was recognized as the first “Purple Heart VA Cemetery” in the United States by The Department of Texas’ Military Order of the Purple Heart. The ceremony included the presentation of a sign for the cemetery honoring the brave service members who have received the Purple Heart.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy