Irving, TX

Irving Retired School Personnel Association Donates Books to Local Elementary Schools

Stacey Doud

Irving ISD retirees don’t necessarily sever any ties to the schools they served. The Irving Retired School Personnel Association (IRSPA) serves as a resource for retired schoolteachers and staff to promote the cause of education through providing scholarships for graduating high school seniors who are going to be future educators, providing educational services in health and safety, and providing books to elementary students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L53pp_0d7RDZjH00
Two volunteers and retired IISD personnel collect books to distributeLee Mosty

“It's a statewide project, not just for individual ISDs, and there are some parameters the state gives us. But basically, we just fit it to our own district, anyway we want to do or can do it,” said Carol Schober, Committee Head for the Children's Book Project. “And so, we have developed a program where I have 19 helpers, which is 20 of us in all. That’s one for each elementary school. And we buy books from the Friends of the Irving Library. And they’re gently used books. And so, we can get them at a really good price, which is much cheaper than if we're buying brand new books. So, we buy about 400 books a month. And each one of us distributes 20 books to our assigned elementary school.

“The only month that the Friends of the Library do not have a book sale is in January. So, there's one month out of the nine [school] months that we can't buy books. We have eight deliveries, basically. And we can kind of arrange that however we want to. I know as an elementary teacher, in December there is just so much going on. We buy books, but I don't deliver them in December. We wait until January, which is kind of a slow month. There’s not too much going on in the schools,” Schober said.

“Each school has the option of however they want to distribute the books with the one caveat: They must make sure that the books get into the hands of students, not just filed in the library or teacher’s shelf. There are so many kids that don't have a book at all. It's so sad. It's up to the elementary as to who they give the books to.

“It could be the librarian who gives out the book. Sometimes, it's the counselor that gives out the book or it might be the vice principal. It just depends on how each school wants to do it, or how they can do it. Whatever is most comfortable for them,” said Schober.

“That amounts to 2,200 books a month that we can give away to children across the district. And that's done eight times a year. And we love the Friends of the Irving Library. They're so cooperative with us and they think we're great, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LsjH_0d7RDZjH00
IRSPA Certificate for the Children's Book ProjectLee Mosty

“The books are really in good shape. We look over them and they are sometimes written and scribbled in, or the pages are torn or whatever, and we can just put those back on the shelf and not buy them. I have about four or five people that go with me each month and we select the books and buy them and then I bring them to my house, and I distribute them. I put half of the books for the lower grades in a bag and half of the books for the upper grades in a separate bag. And then either the retired teachers can come by and pick them up from me and take them to their school, or they can wait until the next meeting, bring [the books] to the meeting, and they can pick them up there at their convenience. Just however they can get the books in the children’s hands,” Schober said.

The choice of topics of the books that are purchased lies with the purchaser but generally leaves out any controversial or banned items.

“Well, I have a couple of personal opinions. I may want to get any books for the upper grades that are like girlfriend and boyfriend books, but I think the fifth grade is a little too early for that. And I would hate to send the book home where that would be questionable to the parents. So, we try to try to choose the books carefully. We want the parents to approve of the book when it gets home,” Schober said.

“I'm a sucker for classic books: The books that have been around a while and tested and tried. And they're also award books. They're Caldicott Award books and then there are Newbery Award books, which are for the upper grades. There’s a little sticker, usually on the cover, where the Award winner seal is. So those are the ones that we like, and, of course, the Nancy Drew series.

“You know, we think back to our childhood and the books that we liked. And of course, there's C.S. Lewis, who is a great children's author. I've taught fourth grade. And I’d always read the first book in the Narnia series. And then, at the end of every book, we voted to go on to the next book in the series or pick another book. They always voted to keep going with that series,” said Schober.

The next IRSPA meeting will be held on December 9 at 10 am at First Christian Church in Irving, located at 114 W. Grauwyler Road, where they will have a silent auction.

Learn more about The Retired Irving School Personnel Association at https://trta.org/districts-and-local-units/irving-rspa/.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Irving ISDIrvingTexasRetired TeachersBook Project

Comments / 0

Published by

I live and work in the Grapevine, TX area and enjoy sharing my experiences with others. As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you local news! Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
2720 followers

More from Stacey Doud

Grand Prairie, TX

Epic Waters Heats Up Their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Grand Prairie is the spot for the amazing Epic Waters Water Park. Only three years old, it offers visitors thrilling slides, a kid's area, cabanas, a grill, a lazy river, and much more! The Park held its Tree Lighting Celebration on Nov. 27 inside the park, complete with fire and aerial shows, singers, giveaways, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Read full story

Who is Buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, VAArlington National Cemetery. This Veterans’ Day (November 11, 2021) celebrated the 100th Anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with parades, military flyovers, the placing of flags, and other events. The Tarrant CountyVeterans’ Day parade featured the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Army’s aerial demonstration team, which included crew members skydiving over the area.

Read full story
125 comments
Irving, TX

Halloween Spirit Kept Alive by Preserve Halloween Festival

Halloween Preservation Society 2021Halloween Preservation Society. The Preserve Halloween Festival took place on November 20-21 at the Irving Convention Center. The purpose of the Festival was to, “Keep Halloween Alive,” to honor departed loved ones and to just have some good Halloween fun.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Cultural Boundaries Crossed at Irving Arts Center Exhibitions

The Irving Arts Center is offering two new exhibitions, featuring artists Bob Nunn and Yikwon Peter Kim. The opening reception was held on Nov.6, and the exhibits, titled, “Bob Nunn: A Retrospective” and Yikwon Peter Kim: “Inevitable Progression III” will be available for viewing until Nov. 13.

Read full story
1 comments
Irving, TX

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Break Bread in Irving

Mrs. Opal Lee gives a big hug to Raveen AroraStacey Doud. A historic luncheon at which Mrs. Opal Lee, 95, who is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” because of her activism to make June 19 a federally recognized holiday, met with Raveen Arora, 72, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, for the first time on November 10 at Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Irving Archives and Museum Celebrates Grand Opening with Flappers and Ice Cream

The Irving Archives and Museum (IAM) had closed shop in 2020 for remodeling. After being delayed by the pandemic, they were able to hold their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Nov. 13 with an Ice Cream Social. They had kicked off the celebration the previous evening with a “Rum Runners and Rug Cutters Party,” with patrons and staff dressed up in 1920’s attire, which was a nod to one of their current exhibitions, “Spirited: Prohibition in America.”

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Hosts Tarrant County's Veterans' Day Celebration

The Tarrant County Veteran’s Day parade was held Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 am. This year marked the 102nd annual event. The theme for this year was “Battlefront at Home… Saluting our Veterans and First Responders.” The parade was organized by the Tarrant County Veterans Council (TCVC). This annual Veterans Day Parade honors all of America’s veterans and their service to the country.

Read full story
Irving, TX

University of Dallas Gives Back to Communities

On Nov. 6, some of the faculty, alumni, and current students at University of Dallas visited 40 homes in their Irving community to provide outdoor and indoor services for residents in need. This inaugural service project, named “The Big Event,” is just the beginning of what organizers hope will be an annual event.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Award-Winning Haunted House Does Not Disappoint

Hello, Ghouls and Boos! If you get a thrill out of horror movies and love jump scares, then Cutting Edge Haunted House (CEHH) in Ft. Worth is for you! Even if you have coulrophobia (fear of clowns) and/or tend to gravitate toward romantic comedies, prove your mettle and take a chance on this haunted house anyway!

Read full story
2 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

National Night Out was grand in Grand Prairie

McGruff the Crime Dog checks out the SWAT vehicleStacey Doud. Cities across Texas celebrated National Night Out (NNO) on October 5. This special evening brings neighbors together, along with the first responders who serve them, to foster community/police relationships and for folks to get to know neighbors that they haven't met yet. Law enforcement counts on neighbors to report anything strange that they may observe in their communities. The phrase, "See Something, Say Something," encourages residents to call their local police departments if anything looks out of place. Other states celebrate NNO in August, but with high temps in Texas, NNO has been held in the Lone Star State in October for many years.

Read full story
Coppell, TX

Canine Companions for Independence holds annual event celebrating the bond between humans and their dogs

"Freckles" and "Orbit" hang out while their people chat at DogFestStacey Doud. Each year, Canine Companions for Independence (CCI) holds an event to raise money, educate the public about their programs and allow graduates the opportunity for fellowship. After having to skip last year because of the pandemic, the event, dubbed "DogFest," was held at the brand new Sound at Cypress Waters in Coppell on October 2.

Read full story
9 comments
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Hosts Halloween Hijinks All Month

Grapevine may be known as the "Christmas Capital of Texas," but there's always something fun to do year-round, especially when there's a holiday coming up!. October officially ushers in the holiday season, and each year, more and more events are offered from all kinds of vendors, businesses, and the city.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Sowers Cemetery Association in Irving gives away some secrets at their 3rd Annual Celebration

Betsy Farris explains that the yellow bow means that the headstone has been refurbishedStacey Doud. Many cemeteries in Texas are maintained by a city, county, or state; however, the upkeep of many smaller cemeteries in Texas fall to the community that cares about the resting place of their loved ones. If no governing entity is involved, Cemetery Associations are commonly founded to maintain the burial grounds. These Associations are made up of volunteers that have a stake in the cemetery or just want to maintain the history of the area.

Read full story
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie Police Department's 1955 Ford Customline Honors Their First Black Officer

Henry Redmon, Jr. displays a photo of his dad, the first black GPPD officerPhoto: Rodney Moore. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) found and purchased a 1955 Ford Customline Police Car, which resembled a patrol vehicle that would have been on the road back then. They had it refurbished and it is a favorite at many GPPD events.

Read full story
2 comments
Irving, TX

Annual Gala Celebrates Irving Cares' Efforts to Help Women Go from Crisis to Empowerment

Gala attendees watch a video about the Irving Cares programStacey Doud. Citizens, businesses, philanthropists, and the City of Irving officials came together at the Irving/Las Colinas Convention Center on September 17 to raise money for "Irving Cares," which is a program that helps bring people from crisis to thriving. Their clientele is mostly women, and most have escaped an abusive relationship. This special gala, called, "Boots and Bling," celebrated Irving Cares and its impact on the community.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

'Queen of Funnel Cakes' passes legacy of State Fair goodies onto her family after her death at age 95

Wanda "Fernie" Winter (Center) with her daughters Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKeeFernie's Funnel Cakes. Wanda "Fernie" Winter, who introduced the funnel cake to the State Fair in Dallas, passed away in June at age 95. Her daughters, Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee, carry on her tradition this year. They are doing Fry-days (Fridays) at Fernie's with Wanda's favorite things at the Fair, like square dancing and her favorite rides, and they are giving out her recipe for fried grilled cheese.

Read full story
Grand Prairie, TX

Stolen car (and dog!) reunited with owner in Grand Prairie

Koch (2nd from left), members of her family, and GP PIO Chelsea Kretz (far right) pose with RigginsGrand Prairie Police Department. Mackenzie Koch was in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Tuesday evening when she got out of her Chevy Tahoe to make sure that her apartment door was locked. She left the car running with her Golden Retriever, Riggins, inside since her apartment was only steps from her car. In that short amount of time, a man jumped into her car and took off with it, and unknowingly, with Riggins in the back seat.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Officer close to death in 2017 received Star of Texas award, competed in charity Motorcycle Rodeo in 2021

Grapevine Officer R.J. Hudson poses in front of the Spoke4Hope Motorcycle Rodeo courseStacey Doud. Grapevine Police Officer R.J. Hudson almost lost his life in 2017 when was trying to pull someone over for a traffic violation on a highway when an SUV swerved into his lane and struck him.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

DFW National Cemetery declared the first Purple Heart National Cemetery

The sign signifying DFW Cemetery as first Purple Heart National CemeteryThe Department of Texas’ Military Order of the Purple Heart. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery was recognized as the first “Purple Heart VA Cemetery” in the United States by The Department of Texas’ Military Order of the Purple Heart. The ceremony included the presentation of a sign for the cemetery honoring the brave service members who have received the Purple Heart.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy