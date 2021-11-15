Irving, TX

Irving Archives and Museum Celebrates Grand Opening with Flappers and Ice Cream

Stacey Doud

The Irving Archives and Museum (IAM) had closed shop in 2020 for remodeling. After being delayed by the pandemic, they were able to hold their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Nov. 13 with an Ice Cream Social. They had kicked off the celebration the previous evening with a “Rum Runners and Rug Cutters Party,” with patrons and staff dressed up in 1920’s attire, which was a nod to one of their current exhibitions, “Spirited: Prohibition in America.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPCDR_0cx8KeT700
The exhibition, "Spirited: Prohibition in America"Stacey Doud

“It's just a great day for us to finally see the achievement that so many of the community members have put their hearts and souls into, and actually came to fruition today in the opening of this museum,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer.

“Even through COVID, it just takes time. I mean, if you go back and you look at the many, many individuals who have kept this dream alive and this vision moving forward, and unfortunately, a lot of them are not with us anymore. And as I said to [Museum Guide and Irving Historian] Mary [Higbie], it'd be interesting to really put together a list of those individuals who kept this running all this time. I'm proud of the council and committees that we put in place which have continued to have a focus on this to make sure that we get an opening we get a chance for residents to see our arts and culture,” Stopfer said.

Emcee and Director of the Irving Arts and Culture, Todd Eric Hawkins, kicked off the celebration.

“Now before we get started, I want to recognize the dignitaries that we have in the audience today, starting with Representative Terry Meza. We also have Mayor Stopfer, Councilman John Danish. Councilman Allan Meager, Councilman Oscar Ward, Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Kyle Taylor, Councilman and Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Al Zapata, and Councilman Mark Zeske. As you all get into place, I just want to acknowledge some other very important people. So, I'm going to acknowledge the groups whose 30 years of work has gone into putting this museum together,” said Hawkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQBwZ_0cx8KeT700
Hawkins and LandryStacey Doud

Director of Museums for the City of Irving, Jennifer Landry, explained the process of having a Grand Opening.

“So, we had a soft opening on February 20, which means we weren't fully 100% operational. We got our operations under control and stuff when we soft-opened, and the plan was to have a Grand Opening in May of 2020,” said Landry. “Obviously, that did not happen because of the pandemic, and of course, it's just not been a safe environment. Moving toward a Grand Opening, we reopened fully in November, by reservation only," said Landry.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to see the museum and be safe. But we felt with the spirit of a traveling exhibition coming in, which is about prohibition, it was just a great time to have a party, and to celebrate the opening of the museum. And we needed this milestone to raise awareness that we're open. Obviously, the news is focused on more pressing items than a museum opening. And it was just really hard to get the word out. So, this is hopefully going to help people know that we're here, we're open, and we're a safe place to visit,” Landry said.

“The Archives and Museum is about the city of Irving. It is about our history and about the broader history of North Texas, and also the national context. So, there's a permanent exhibition called the ‘Irving Story.’ And that looks at the history of Irving. It follows the city’s development through time, so there's a chronology where you learn about the progression and growth of the city. The Heritage Society brought free books today [about the history of Irving]. And then we have a temporary exhibition gallery, where we rotate exhibits every four to six months a year. We also have a community gallery space where we have a nationally traveling show right now, but at other times, we have community-based curated exhibitions. And then there's the Spark Lab, which is a Smithsonian program. We are the first in Texas to offer this space where kids get to learn how to be inventors. And it can be for adults, too. You don't have to be a kid. But it is geared toward kids, with themes of entrepreneurship and creating an event to come up with problem-solving ideas, and just basically a hands-on interactive space,” Landry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KJUH_0cx8KeT700
The Heritage Society gave away these booksStacey Doud

The Museum is featuring two temporary exhibitions currently. One is called "Two Minutes to Midnight," which takes a look at the architecture of Armageddon. This photography exhibition looks at spaces where the Cold War happened that weren't visible to the general public, like fallout shelters and missile silos.

The second exhibition is called, "Spirited: Prohibition in America, "which takes a look at the steps that were taken to pass an amendment that made it illegal to sell alcohol. Then, it covers the steps that led to repealing that amendment.

"So, it looks at the Hollywood version with the gangsters, speakeasies, and things like that. At the same time, we have the women's right to vote movement starting to gain steam. And then it also looks at the Civic side. So how does an amendment get passed? How does that happen where there's a movement in a country that actually tried to pass an amendment, like outlawing alcohol? So, it's a really good, rich exhibition on that history,” said Landry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLqhK_0cx8KeT700
Part of the permanent exhibition in the Museum about the history of IrvingStacey Doud

Mayor Stopfer took to the podium to cut the ribbon, announcing that the Archives and Museum were fully open and ready for visitors.

“I promise I won't run with scissors,” said Mayor Stopfer, holding up the giant ribbon-cutting scissors. “It's truly a pleasure to be here today. I really was going to try to thank some people, but I don't even want to start because there are so many people that have been a part of this for so many years.

"When I first got on the council back in the 90s, when Joe Putnam became mayor, that was when we really started to look at buying real estate. And one of the first pieces that we bought was from George and Carol Susat. We talked about potentially putting the museum in that building at that time, but then it really didn't work out. But under Joe, we were able to sell the bonds which we are utilizing to finish this project that we have here today. So, there have been many mayors that have been involved, as well as a lot of council members, and so many, many, many great citizens. So, on behalf of the Irving City Council, we're excited to cut the ribbon and move forward with this plan that's been in the works for at least 30 years,” Stopfer said.

Stopfer cut the ribbon and attendees enjoyed ice cream with toppings, as well as a table full of finger foods. The exhibits were open and free to attendees, and free hardback books about the history of Irving were available, donated by the Irving Heritage Society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TLrE_0cx8KeT700
The City Council cuts the ribbon, officially making the Museum open for businessStacey Doud

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I live and work in the Grapevine, TX area and enjoy sharing my experiences with others. As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you local news! Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
2574 followers

More from Stacey Doud

Irving, TX

Cultural Boundaries Crossed at Irving Arts Center Exhibitions

The Irving Arts Center is offering two new exhibitions, featuring artists Bob Nunn and Yikwon Peter Kim. The opening reception was held on Nov.6, and the exhibits, titled, “Bob Nunn: A Retrospective” and Yikwon Peter Kim: “Inevitable Progression III” will be available for viewing until Nov. 13.

Read full story
1 comments
Irving, TX

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ and Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Break Bread in Irving

Mrs. Opal Lee gives a big hug to Raveen AroraStacey Doud. A historic luncheon at which Mrs. Opal Lee, 95, who is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” because of her activism to make June 19 a federally recognized holiday, met with Raveen Arora, 72, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, for the first time on November 10 at Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Hosts Tarrant County's Veterans' Day Celebration

The Tarrant County Veteran’s Day parade was held Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 am. This year marked the 102nd annual event. The theme for this year was “Battlefront at Home… Saluting our Veterans and First Responders.” The parade was organized by the Tarrant County Veterans Council (TCVC). This annual Veterans Day Parade honors all of America’s veterans and their service to the country.

Read full story
Irving, TX

University of Dallas Gives Back to Communities

On Nov. 6, some of the faculty, alumni, and current students at University of Dallas visited 40 homes in their Irving community to provide outdoor and indoor services for residents in need. This inaugural service project, named “The Big Event,” is just the beginning of what organizers hope will be an annual event.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Award-Winning Haunted House Does Not Disappoint

Hello, Ghouls and Boos! If you get a thrill out of horror movies and love jump scares, then Cutting Edge Haunted House (CEHH) in Ft. Worth is for you! Even if you have coulrophobia (fear of clowns) and/or tend to gravitate toward romantic comedies, prove your mettle and take a chance on this haunted house anyway!

Read full story
2 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

National Night Out was grand in Grand Prairie

McGruff the Crime Dog checks out the SWAT vehicleStacey Doud. Cities across Texas celebrated National Night Out (NNO) on October 5. This special evening brings neighbors together, along with the first responders who serve them, to foster community/police relationships and for folks to get to know neighbors that they haven't met yet. Law enforcement counts on neighbors to report anything strange that they may observe in their communities. The phrase, "See Something, Say Something," encourages residents to call their local police departments if anything looks out of place. Other states celebrate NNO in August, but with high temps in Texas, NNO has been held in the Lone Star State in October for many years.

Read full story
Coppell, TX

Canine Companions for Independence holds annual event celebrating the bond between humans and their dogs

"Freckles" and "Orbit" hang out while their people chat at DogFestStacey Doud. Each year, Canine Companions for Independence (CCI) holds an event to raise money, educate the public about their programs and allow graduates the opportunity for fellowship. After having to skip last year because of the pandemic, the event, dubbed "DogFest," was held at the brand new Sound at Cypress Waters in Coppell on October 2.

Read full story
9 comments
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Hosts Halloween Hijinks All Month

Grapevine may be known as the "Christmas Capital of Texas," but there's always something fun to do year-round, especially when there's a holiday coming up!. October officially ushers in the holiday season, and each year, more and more events are offered from all kinds of vendors, businesses, and the city.

Read full story
Irving, TX

Sowers Cemetery Association in Irving gives away some secrets at their 3rd Annual Celebration

Betsy Farris explains that the yellow bow means that the headstone has been refurbishedStacey Doud. Many cemeteries in Texas are maintained by a city, county, or state; however, the upkeep of many smaller cemeteries in Texas fall to the community that cares about the resting place of their loved ones. If no governing entity is involved, Cemetery Associations are commonly founded to maintain the burial grounds. These Associations are made up of volunteers that have a stake in the cemetery or just want to maintain the history of the area.

Read full story
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie Police Department's 1955 Ford Customline Honors Their First Black Officer

Henry Redmon, Jr. displays a photo of his dad, the first black GPPD officerPhoto: Rodney Moore. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) found and purchased a 1955 Ford Customline Police Car, which resembled a patrol vehicle that would have been on the road back then. They had it refurbished and it is a favorite at many GPPD events.

Read full story
2 comments
Irving, TX

Annual Gala Celebrates Irving Cares' Efforts to Help Women Go from Crisis to Empowerment

Gala attendees watch a video about the Irving Cares programStacey Doud. Citizens, businesses, philanthropists, and the City of Irving officials came together at the Irving/Las Colinas Convention Center on September 17 to raise money for "Irving Cares," which is a program that helps bring people from crisis to thriving. Their clientele is mostly women, and most have escaped an abusive relationship. This special gala, called, "Boots and Bling," celebrated Irving Cares and its impact on the community.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

'Queen of Funnel Cakes' passes legacy of State Fair goodies onto her family after her death at age 95

Wanda "Fernie" Winter (Center) with her daughters Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKeeFernie's Funnel Cakes. Wanda "Fernie" Winter, who introduced the funnel cake to the State Fair in Dallas, passed away in June at age 95. Her daughters, Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee, carry on her tradition this year. They are doing Fry-days (Fridays) at Fernie's with Wanda's favorite things at the Fair, like square dancing and her favorite rides, and they are giving out her recipe for fried grilled cheese.

Read full story
Grand Prairie, TX

Stolen car (and dog!) reunited with owner in Grand Prairie

Koch (2nd from left), members of her family, and GP PIO Chelsea Kretz (far right) pose with RigginsGrand Prairie Police Department. Mackenzie Koch was in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Tuesday evening when she got out of her Chevy Tahoe to make sure that her apartment door was locked. She left the car running with her Golden Retriever, Riggins, inside since her apartment was only steps from her car. In that short amount of time, a man jumped into her car and took off with it, and unknowingly, with Riggins in the back seat.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Local Officer close to death in 2017 received Star of Texas award, competed in charity Motorcycle Rodeo in 2021

Grapevine Officer R.J. Hudson poses in front of the Spoke4Hope Motorcycle Rodeo courseStacey Doud. Grapevine Police Officer R.J. Hudson almost lost his life in 2017 when was trying to pull someone over for a traffic violation on a highway when an SUV swerved into his lane and struck him.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

DFW National Cemetery declared the first Purple Heart National Cemetery

The sign signifying DFW Cemetery as first Purple Heart National CemeteryThe Department of Texas’ Military Order of the Purple Heart. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery was recognized as the first “Purple Heart VA Cemetery” in the United States by The Department of Texas’ Military Order of the Purple Heart. The ceremony included the presentation of a sign for the cemetery honoring the brave service members who have received the Purple Heart.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Grand Prairie certified as Music Friendly Community by Texas Governor

Councilwoman Jorja Clemson (L) and Music Friendly Advisory Committee member Sara Dedeluk show off the Music Friendly Community AwardStacey Doud. The Texas Music Office under Governor Greg Abbott held a ceremony in Grand Prairie (GP) to present the city with certification as a Texas Music Friendly Community on September 11 at Firehouse Gastro Park. About a year and a half of work by the Music Friendly Advisory Committee finally cemented the honor. GP is the 27th city in Texas to achieve this certification.

Read full story
2 comments
Irving, TX

Irving resident nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

They may not be Superman or Wonder Woman, but there are some real-life heroes in the communities we live in - you just may have to look closely. The latest "hero" that has come out of Irving, though he'd deny that title, is 72-year-old Raveen Arora, who was recently nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work across the country, as well as internationally. He is among 329 candidates, 234 individuals, and 95 organizations, from across the world who have been nominated.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Nostalgic 'Big Boy' Steam Engine Draws Thousands to Ft. Worth

'Big Boy' 4014 visited Ft. Worth on August 16Union Pacific. Union Pacific finished restoring the last working "Big Boy" locomotive number 4014 in 2019 and brought him to Ft. Worth during his U.S. tour on August 14th. Out of the 25 Big Boys that were built, only 8 survived, 7 of which are in now museums and on other static displays around the country. The Big Boys' original purpose was to carry supplies over mountains and other tough terrains during WWII.

Read full story
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie PD Preps the City for National Night Out

A young resident visited the GP Fire Department and SWATStacey Doud. “National Night Out” (NNO) is an annual event held in cities, towns, subdivisions and neighborhoods all around the country. The purpose is to bring communities, and the police that serve them, together for interaction, the opportunity for residents to meet and ask their law enforcement officers (LEOs) questions, and to have a little fun.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy