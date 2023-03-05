Meet N Greet Event @ FBC St. Charles

Photo by FBC Missouri

Join Freedom Boat Club down at their dock for their Meet N Greet Event Saturday, March 11th from 11am-4pm at Lake Center Marina in St. Charles! Experience how you can enjoy a lifetime of memories out on the water when you join Freedom Boat Club!

After 31 years in business, Freedom Boat Club has grown to be the world’s largest members-only boat sharing club with over 375 locations for members to enjoy across 36 States and 5 countries!

Freedom Boat Club is the ultimate way to boat. They take care of all the boat maintenance and repair chores so everyone can just enjoy time on the water. They offer a varier of powerboats including Fishing, Wakeboard, Open Bow, Pontoon, Tri-Toon, Center Console, & Cruiser Boats for their members to enjoy.

Freedom Boat Club offers 4 locations here in Missouri which include 2 on Lake of the Ozarks, 1 on Tablerock, & 1 on the beautiful Mississippi!

If you are planning on attending please RSVP with a ticket and call or text Freedom Boat Club to confirm your tour time at (314) 300-6634.

With your FREE ticket, they will send you a complete SlideCast overview of the club, the fleet, the reservation system, and their current sale details!

Freedom Boat Club makes it easy for everyone to create lasting memories with their friends and family boating.

Their boats are waiting, why are you?

Freedom Boat Club is boating made simple!

Freedom Boat Club St. Charles

5898 Washeon Rd, St Charles, MO 63301