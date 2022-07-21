San Francisco bulletin: Toilet resembling Painted Ladies tumbles on Bay Bridge

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are the top headlines for July 21.

A portable toilet designed by the San Francisco Public Works to look like the city's iconic Painted Ladies fell off the back of a trailer on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Wednesday, KCBS Radio reports.

It was originally reported to be a tiny house. Public Works corrected KCBS Radio, but Twitter was already having fun with the photo:

Jokes aside, Public Works' #PitStopPublicToilet aims to provide a positive, safe and clean place to use the restroom, dispose of needles and collect dog waste bags.

At the ESPYs on Wednesday night, host Stephen Curry and other U.S. athletes called attention to WNBA star Britney Griner's imprisonment in Russia, CBS News reports.

In February, Russian customs officials arrested Griner — who plays for the Phoenix Mercury — for allegedly carrying cannabis oil vape canisters in her luggage when she entered the country. She was charged with transporting drugs, a crime in Russia that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

"It's been 153 nights now that BG has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home, away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team," Griner's teammate on the Phoenix Mercury, Skylar Diggins-Smith, said at the ESPYs. "All throughout that time, we've kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts even though we know that ain't nearly enough to bring her home y'all."

"But as we hope for the best, we urge the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf," Curry said, per CBS News. "She's one of us, the team of athletes in this room tonight and all over the world. A team that has nothing to do with politics or global conflict."

Billie Jean King, Lisa Leslie, Brandi Chastain, Chloe Kim, Allyson Felix, Aly Raisman, Megan Rapinoe and many others showed support for Griner.

The fallout over San Francisco school board member Ann Hsu's racist comments continued Wednesday with Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton calling for Hsu's immediate resignation, KTVU reports.

Hsu posted an apology on Twitter for saying Black and brown parents do not encourage their children to focus on or value learning and come from unstable environments. Still, Walton wants Hsu to step down.

Hsu is one of the appointees that Mayor London Breed chose to replace three recalled school board members.

