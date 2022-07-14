San Francisco bulletin: State senator says SF is at risk of 'uncontrolled monkeypox spread'

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are the top headlines for July 14.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener said Thursday that San Francisco is at risk of entering a public health crisis due to the uncontrolled spread of the monkeypox virus, The Hill reports.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health tweeted Wednesday that it would close walk-ins for the remainder of the week due to the vaccine shortage. The DPH is “urgently asking for more doses,” per The Hill.

More than 1,700 San Francisco residents have been vaccinated against the virus.

San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan scaled back her proposed charter amendment that aims to streamline affordable housing development, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

Chan lowered the threshold of affordable units for a multifamily housing development to qualify for a waiver of certain permitting requirements. The proposal will appear on the November ballot.

A significant portion of Salesforce's office will be on the market to lease soon, NBC Bay Area reports.

San Francisco's largest private employer is looking to rent out an estimated 40% of its 43-story Salesforce West building. The decision is the result of the company's "work where you want" policy.

"I think the underlying market force that exists, that people who work for companies would rather work from home and the companies aren't feeling like they're in the position to insist that they come back," President and CEO of the Bay Area Council Jim Wunderman told NBC Bay Area.

That's all for today! Thanks for reading this news roundup. Let me know your thoughts in the comments sections.