San Francisco bulletin: Couple allowed to park car in driveway again after $1.5K fine

Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are the top headlines for July 12.

Couple permitted to park car in driveway again after being fined by San Francisco

A San Francisco couple that was fined by the city for parking their car in their own driveway has been cleared and permitted to park there.

Judy and Ed Craine have parked in the spot for the last 36 years. They recently received a $1,500 ticket issued by the city's planning department, which said it's illegal to park in front of any house without a garage or cover.

The planning department reviewed evidence this week showing the space has been used for parking since the 1950s, therefore it is legal. Read the full story on ABC 7.

Twitter sues Elon Musk

As predicted, Twitter filed suit against Elon Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery on Tuesday. The lawsuit comes after the Tesla CEO terminated his $44 billion deal to buy the San Francisco-based company.

Twitter claims that Musk's conduct amounted to "bad faith." Read the full story on NBC Bay Area.

SF opioid lawsuit: Allergan, Teva to pay $54M settlement

In other legal news: Drugmakers Allergan and Teva agreed to pay $54 million — $34 million in cash and $20 million in overdose reversal drugs like Narcan — to settle a federal lawsuit brought by San Francisco.

The city lawsuit alleges the drug industry fueled an overdose and addiction surge that created a public nuisance and failed to identify and report suspicious orders as required by law. The city attorney’s office says San Francisco saw a nearly 500% increase in opioid-related overdose deaths between 2015 and 2020 and that on a typical day, roughly a quarter of visits at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Emergency Department are opioid-related.

More SF news:

  • Presidio Tunnel Tops park opens this weekend [Chronicle]
  • 29 food trucks, carts and tents opening at Presidio Tunnel Tops park [SFGATE]
  • Bernal Hill rock painting supports abortion rights [SFist]
  • San Francisco health officials plead for additional monkeypox vaccines [KCBS]

That's all for today! Thanks for reading this news roundup. Let me know your thoughts in the comments sections.

