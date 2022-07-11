San Francisco bulletin: California's first case of BA.2.75 subvariant detected

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

A new sub-lineage of the omicron variant of the coronavirus called BA.2.75 has now been detected in California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

BA.5 is the strain that currently dominates the United States, but BA.2.75 allegedly spreads even faster. BA.2.75 is making its way across India and about 10 other countries, including the U.S. The exact location and its effect are still unclear.

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk backed out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter last Friday, both companies' stock prices fell on Monday, CNBC reports.

Twitter shares sank 11% while Tesla fell about 6.5% on Monday.

Musk terminated the transaction after taking issue with Twitter's number of bots and fake accounts, claiming the San Francisco-based social media company is not being truthful about this activity. Twitter maintains that spam accounts make up only 5% of monetizable daily active users and has given Musk evidence to support this claim.

Musk tweeted a meme on Sunday mocking Twitter as it prepares to sue him for pulling out of the deal.

A UCSF obstetrician-gynecologist is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico to bypass state abortion bans, KRON 4.

Dr. Meg Autry told KRON 4 that the boat would anchor in federal waters and potentially provide easier access to abortions for women in some southern states. The idea is in the fundraising stage through the non-profit, “PRROWESS,” which stands for “Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes.”

