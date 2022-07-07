San Francisco bulletin: Breed picks Boudin's replacement

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

We've got big stories in politics and business for today's top local headlines.

San Francisco's embattled district attorney seat is being filled this week.

Mayor London Breed announced her selection to replace current District Attorney Chesa Boudin exactly one month after he was recalled in a special election, KQED reports.

Brooke Jenkins — a former prosecutor who left Boudin's office and became a critic of the district attorney — was appointed Thursday and will become San Francisco's district attorney on Friday.

Jenkins, 40, worked in private practice before joining the District Attorney's Office in 2014. She worked as a prosecutor in the misdemeanors, general felonies and homicide units. She resigned last fall in protest of Boudin's refusal to change course in his publically opposed criminal justice policies, among other reasons.

Around 20 climate activists were arrested Monday for organizing a protest at Wells Fargo's headquarters in San Francisco, CBS reports.

The activists entered the building at 420 Montgomery St. around 10 a.m. to send a message to Wells Fargo to stop funding oil and gas companies. The bank was scheduled to hold its annual shareholders meeting Tuesday, where they were planned to vote on a resolution to cut its financial relationships with fossil fuel companies.

Several protesters chained themselves to a Wells Fargo stagecoach on display in the lobby and remained there for about an hour before police officers arrived.

Beloved Castro bar Truck is making a comeback in a nearby spot, SFist reports.

The drive truck — which shuttered seven years ago — will takeover the vacated Lucky 13 at 2140 Market Street.

"As much as I don't need the stress of another business right now, I feel like the Castro needs this," owner Paul Miller told SFist. "The Castro isn't as fun anymore as it should be, and I want to give locals a reason to come back and make it their weekend stomping grounds again."

Truck will host a reopening party July 23. Interested parties can stay updated here.

That's all for today!