Tuesday in SF: Fire department sees almost twice the work on Fourth of July

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are the top local headlines for July 5.

SF Fire Department sees twice the work on July 4

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to nearly twice the amount of fire calls on July Fourth than on an average day, KRON 4 reports.

The SFFD tweeted that they responded to 827 total calls in a 24-hour period when the agency usually averages 450 calls per day in San Francisco.

Grass fire engulfs Twin Peaks in smoke

Residents in San Francisco's Twin Peaks were engulfed in smoke from a 2-acre grass fire on Monday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The blaze erupted at 1087 Twin Peaks Boulevard. Firefighters recommend that nearby residents close their windows to avoid inhaling smoke from the fire.

No structures were threatened. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that firefighters gained control of the blaze as of Monday night.

SF couple fined $1,500 and banned from parking their car on own property

A San Francisco couple who parked their car for decades on a paved section of their property in front of their home was fined over $1,500 and has been banned from doing so again, CBS News reports.

City officials sent a letter to Judy and Ed Craine citing a decades-old city code to preserve neighborhood aesthetics, which came with a notice of a $1,542 fine and the threat of a $250-a-day fee for continued parking on their property.

The Planning Department told the couple they might be able to receive a waiver if they proved that the parking spot was historically located on their property.

More SF news:

  • SF Fourth of July fireworks fight through fog as thousands show up for show [ABC 7]
  • Listen: San Francisco's take on community policing [Chronicle]

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

