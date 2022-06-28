Tuesday in SF: Bakery is selling explicit cakes to raise money for Planned Parenthood

(Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

here are some headlines for June 28.

In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, Bernal Heights’ Black Jet Baking Co. is baking a layered funfetti cake with white frosting and a pointed message to six justices, Eater SF reports.

After Black Jet's owner Gillian Shaw posted a photo of the cake on Instagram, she began receiving messages from customers looking to buy one. Shaw decided to sell them online and donate all proceeds to Planned Parenthood. Cakes cost $45 and are available to order through June 30 for pick up through Sunday.

In his first interview since the June 7 election, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin told the San Francisco Chronicle he has not ruled out running again for district attorney,

Boudin, who was recalled in June, says he may run either in the special election taking place this fall or in next year’s scheduled race.

“A lot of my supporters and endorsements and donors and democratic clubs that were behind me are urging me to run now, or in 2023,” Boudin told Chronicle. “I’m committed, as I always have been my entire life, to doing the work to support our communities, to fight for a fairer system of justice.”

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin charged a police officer with five felonies on Tuesday, the Davis Vanguard reports.

All charges relate to a 2018 Ford Mustang, which was purchased by Adam Eatia and another SFPD officer in the spring of 2018. The other officer helped Eatia purchase the vehicle and insured it in his name through Mercury Insurance. Eatia was not disclosed as a driver anywhere on the application, but he allegedly committed insurance fraud after an accident in July 2018 when he didn't disclose he was the primary driver.

Eatia is facing one count of grand theft by false pretenses, two counts of insurance fraud, one count of forgery and one count of identity theft. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

“Officers who break the law, whether in their official or personal capacities, must be held accountable,” Boudin said, per Davis Vanguard.

