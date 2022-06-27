Monday in SF: Pride shut down after attendee sprays mace Into crowd

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The SF Pride parade was in full swing on Sunday for the first time in three years, but not without its usual chaos, SFist reports.

About a half-hour before the event was scheduled to end near Civic Center, a large fight broke out in the vicinity of Polk and Hayes streets, according to police and a citywide alert that went out via text. On-site officers found a large number of individuals engaged in a physical fight. One individual sprayed an aerosol, reportedly mace, into the crowd.

SF Pride shut down stages about 20 minutes before the event was supposed to end out of caution.

California taxpayers will get “inflation relief” payments after lawmakers have reached a $17 billion agreement within the 2022-23 budget, SFGATE reports.

Expect direct payments of up to $1,050 by late October, according to the Newsom administration. Taxpayers would receive either $350, $250 or $200 based on their income level and how many dependents they can claim.

Additionally, the agreement suspends the state's sales tax on diesel.

UCSF is welcoming its first patients to the Nancy Friend Pritzker Psychiatry Building, KRON 4 reports.

The five-story, 150,000-square-foot building aims to move away from older psychiatric facilities and remove some stigma around mental illness.

“We wanted to design a building that defied outdated psychiatric institutional models that separated mental from physical health and perpetuated a culture of shame,” Dr. Matthew State, a UCSF professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, told KRON 4.

