Thursday in SF: Warriors parade produced half of the city's trash on an average day

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

After the Warriors parade on Monday, San Francisco street-sweepers and cleanup crews picked up around 38 tons or about 76,000 pounds of litter and debris, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cleanup work continued to the next day since the trash collected amounted to about half of the amount of litter the city produces on an average day, according to Public Works.

The Salesforce-backed Dreamforce technology conference is coming to San Francisco in September for its 20th year, the Chronicle reports.

Dreamforce will take place from Sept. 20 to 22. It is expected to be larger than last year's outdoor-only event with tens of thousands of attendees. The event is expected to generate $40 million for the city in economic activity.

San Francisco's school board decided on Wednesday that students looking to gain admission into the coveted Lowell High School will once again have to do so through tests and grades, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The school board voted 4-3 to restore the previous merit process after two years of using a lottery-based system. Freshmen entering in the fall of 2023 as well as future classes will be affected by the decision.

