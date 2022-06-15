San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: Corgi Con returns to San Francisco this weekend

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yx8Vn_0gBqIgRc00
(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are your top headlines for June 14.

Corgi Con returns to San Francisco this weekend after three-year hiatus

Corgi Con, last held in San Francisco in 2019, is bringing back hundreds of corgis to Ocean Beach on June 18, Hoodline reports.

At the event, corgis will race one another, wear cute costumes and pose for pictures. Corgi Con hosted its inaugural event in 2014. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and once again be hosted at Ocean Beach between stairwells two through five. Attendance is free for all.

San Francisco is experiencing a COVID-19 surge at the moment, so the San Francisco Department of Public Health recommends wearring masks to the event.

Muni bond campaign failure lost millions in translation

San Francisco voters are saying that the failed-Proposition A — a $400 million bond to revamp San Francisco’s transit and streets — included confusing wording in the Spanish ad copy, Hoodline reports.

Prop. A ran on the June 7 ballot and fell short of the two-thirds vote required for its passage. The bond measure was championed by Mayor London Breed as a much-needed infrastructure revamp for public transportation without raising taxes.

However, there were typos, incorrect gender agreement and some mistranslated words that appeared to be consistent with the wrong form of Spanish spoken widely in San Francisco. For example, the word for “bond” was mistranslated to “fianza,” a word that instead means “bail bond,” instead of the correct translation, "bono." The price tag on the bond was entirely unclear to an uninformed Spanish reader as well.

More SF news:

  • Parrots trio rescued from smugglers find new home at San Francisco Zoo [People]
  • Threats to Bay Area LGBTQ+ community has authorities on alert [CBS SF]

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist sharing San Francisco news.

San Francisco, CA
1525 followers

More from Sri Ravipati

San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in SF: $118 million investment in local Asian American and Pacific Islander communities

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are your top headlines for June 15. San Francisco unveils $118 million investment in local Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Monday in SF: Proud Boys storm drag queen library reading

(Trnava University/Unsplash) Happy Monday San Francisco! Hope everyone has a productive and fun week ahead. Here are your top headlines for June 13. Hate crime investigation underway after alleged Proud Boys storm Drag Queen Story Hour.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in SF: City Hall kicks off events leading up to Juneteenth

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) TGIF San Francisco! Here are a few quick headlines to get you up to speed today. City Hall kicks off events leading up to Juneteenth. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, city officials and community members convened outside City Hall on Friday at noon to kick off a series of events to celebrate the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, ABC 7 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in SF: Biden reacts to Boudin recall saying it's time for more local policing

(Win McNamee/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for June 9. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden reacted to San Francisco voters recalling District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday by saying more needs to be done to address violent crime in U.S. cities, SFGATE reports.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: All 35 floors of luxury building flooded and residents evacuated

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for June 7. All 35 floors of SF luxury flooded and residents evacuated. San Francisco residents of a luxury building at 33 Tehama are displaced after the building flooded on Friday, ABC7 reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in SF: Mayor and police to march in city's Pride parade after boycotting event

(David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for June 3. After compromise, Mayor Breed and police will march in city's Pride parade.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in SF: Here are the performers for Pride 52

(Sarah Rice/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for June 2. SF Pride announces performers for parade and celebrations. On Thursday, the organizers of the 52nd annual San Francisco LGBTQ Pride Parade and Celebration revealed who will perform at the celebrations scheduled for June 25-26, DATEBOOK reports.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in SF: Boudin says he isn't nervous about the recall

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for June 1. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has less than a week until a recall election that could cost him his job. He sat down with SFGATE for an interview to defend his position.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: 'It's now a big-time surge' says UCSF Department of Medicine chair

Good morning San Francisco. Hope everyone enjoyed the long holiday weekend. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 31. UCSF Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Bob Wachter tweeted Monday that the COVID-19 surge in San Francisco is "big-time" now, Chronicle reports.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in SF: Mayor Breed is proposing a $67.4 million toward improving homeless housing stock

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 25. Mayor Breed proposes $67 million investment in homeless housing. After a Chronicle investigation that revealed understaffing and squalid conditions in San Francisco's homeless housing, Mayor London Breed is proposing a new $67.4 million investment, SF Chronicle reports.

Read full story
21 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: Mayor Breed won’t march in Pride parade due to uniform ban

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 24. Mayor Breed won’t march in Pride parade due to uniform ban. After San Francisco's law enforcement and fire department announced they will not march in this year's Pride parade due to an officer uniform ban, Mayor London Breed announced she will not march either, The Hill reports.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in SF: Law enforcement and fire department say they will not march in annual Pride Parade

(Max Whittaker/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 23. Police, sheriff and fire department say they will not march in annual Pride Parade.

Read full story
29 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in SF: Free ice cream sundaes at Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience

Happy Friday San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 19. Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience to pass out free ice cream sundaes Friday. The newly renovated Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience Store at San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square is opening up to the public on Friday and giving visitors a special treat.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: Community leaders denounce White nationalist violence

(John Normile/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 17. SF community leaders denounce White nationalist violence. In the aftermath of Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, several San Francisco community leaders convened late Monday to condemn White nationalist violence, CBS SF reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in SF: City's homelessness decreased during pandemic

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 16. San Francisco's unsheltered homeless population decreased 15% since 2019, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in SF: Elon Musk puts Twitter buy on hold

(Bethany Clarke/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 13. In San Francisco tech news: Elon Musk on Friday announced plans to pause on buying Twitter, casting doubt over whether he’ll proceed with the $44 billion acquisition, AP reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in SF: Quickly boba shop busted for car burglary scheme

District Attorney Chesa Boudin at the announcement of an arrest made in an international fencing operation out of a SF boba tea store.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 11.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: Mike Tyson not charged in altercation on plane at SFO

(Chris Hyde/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 10. Mike Tyson not charged in altercation on plane at SFO. After a highly publicized altercation between Mike Tyson and another passenger on a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, the former professional boxer will not face any charges, NBC Bay Area reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in SF: Restaurant hosts Mother's Day banquet for homeless families

(Marcin Jozwiak/Unsplash) Good afternoon San Francisco! Here's your roundup of local stories for May 9. SF restaurant hosts Mother's Day banquet for homeless families. Dozens of mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness were guests of honor at a Mother's Day lunch party banquet at San Francisco's Le Colonial Restaurant, ABC7 reports.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy