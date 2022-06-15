Tuesday in SF: Corgi Con returns to San Francisco this weekend

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are your top headlines for June 14.

Corgi Con, last held in San Francisco in 2019, is bringing back hundreds of corgis to Ocean Beach on June 18, Hoodline reports.

At the event, corgis will race one another, wear cute costumes and pose for pictures. Corgi Con hosted its inaugural event in 2014. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and once again be hosted at Ocean Beach between stairwells two through five. Attendance is free for all.

San Francisco is experiencing a COVID-19 surge at the moment, so the San Francisco Department of Public Health recommends wearring masks to the event.

San Francisco voters are saying that the failed-Proposition A — a $400 million bond to revamp San Francisco’s transit and streets — included confusing wording in the Spanish ad copy, Hoodline reports.

Prop. A ran on the June 7 ballot and fell short of the two-thirds vote required for its passage. The bond measure was championed by Mayor London Breed as a much-needed infrastructure revamp for public transportation without raising taxes.

However, there were typos, incorrect gender agreement and some mistranslated words that appeared to be consistent with the wrong form of Spanish spoken widely in San Francisco. For example, the word for “bond” was mistranslated to “fianza,” a word that instead means “bail bond,” instead of the correct translation, "bono." The price tag on the bond was entirely unclear to an uninformed Spanish reader as well.

