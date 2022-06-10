Friday in SF: City Hall kicks off events leading up to Juneteenth

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

TGIF San Francisco! Here are a few quick headlines to get you up to speed today.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, city officials and community members convened outside City Hall on Friday at noon to kick off a series of events to celebrate the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, ABC 7 reports.

After President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday last year, Mayor Breed signed an order declaring June 19 an official holiday in San Francisco. This year marks the first time that official Juneteenth celebrations will take place in the city.

Friday's event was hosted by the SF Human Rights Commission and Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community. It included a flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall, performances from the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Company and more. To find out about more events, please visit here .

For the first time in over two years, BART will be increasing its fares, the Mercury News reports.

The BART Board of Directors approved a fare hike of 3.4% increase, taking effect in July after the board postponed an increase planned for January. Shorter trips will go up about 10 cents and longer trips will go up about 30 cents.

San Francisco-based rental startup Sonder announced it laid off 21% of its corporate employees, SFGATE reports.

The startup was valued at $1.9 billion less than a year ago.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.