Tuesday in SF: All 35 floors of luxury building flooded and residents evacuated

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for June 7.

San Francisco residents of a luxury building at 33 Tehama are displaced after the building flooded on Friday, ABC7 reports.

According to the fire department, a 6-inch pipe burst and flooded all 35 floors of the building. Residents were told to evacuate immediately. Many did not realize they would not be allowed back in and did not grab their essential belongings. Residents said this is the second time that they were evacuated because of water damage.

The building's management moved residents to hotel rooms only paid for through 11:00 a.m. Monday. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who represents the neighborhood, is working with residents to help them figure out what will be happening next.

It's finally here: San Francisco residents will decide on Tuesday whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Boudin, who was narrowly elected in 2019, is best known for his progressive push toward social services and alternatives to incarceration, CNN reports. He recently received praise for helping create legislation prohibiting police departments from storing rape survivors’ DNA in a database.

However, several polls recently showed residents supported recalling Boudin. If that happens, Mayor London Breed will choose his replacement.

The first openly transgender person who served the country's largest Lutheran denomination, Rev. Megan Rohrer of San Francisco, resigned amid accusations of racism, the Chronicle reports.

After a two-year investigation by the Sierra Pacific Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rev. Nelson Rabell-González was removed for reported verbal harassment and retaliation on a symbolically important day for Latino Lutherans.

Subsequently, Rohrer, who led the synod, resigned due to “the constant misinformation, bullying and harassment” they experienced after their synod voted to remove the pastor.

