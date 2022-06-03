Friday in SF: Mayor and police to march in city's Pride parade after boycotting event

(David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for June 3.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and first responders will march at this year’s pride parade after reaching an agreement, NBC Bay Area reports.

Breed previously said she would boycott the event due to a ban on uniformed police officers marching in the parade. The fire department followed the mayor's lead and refused to attend the event too.

The Pride board reached an agreement that involves officers wearing something more casual than a full uniform, prompting the mayor to attend the flag-raising ceremony on Thursday.

"I think it was important from our point of view to make sure members of our community who historically haven't had a voice, to make sure that was heard and elevated. And that's the job, that's San Francisco pride,” said SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford.

Cruise secured the final permit it needed to offer its robotaxi service to paying riders in San Francisco, Chronicle reports.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously Thursday to grant the permit to Cruise, which is majority-owned by General Motors. The San Francisco-based company has been offering driverless rides since February. Cruise will begin rolling out paid rides in its 30 electric vehicles in the coming weeks.

UC San Francisco researchers may have discovered a means for better diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease, according to Knowridge Science Report.

Researchers found that an unstudied form of the tau protein linked to neurodegeneration may be more helpful than another type of tau, called phospho-tau, that is well known. The new form of tau, which is broken into fragments that accumulate in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease, is likely to play a role in degeneration. The research is published in Neuropathology and Applied Neurobiology.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.