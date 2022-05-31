Tuesday in SF: 'It's now a big-time surge' says UCSF Department of Medicine chair

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning San Francisco. Hope everyone enjoyed the long holiday weekend.

Here's your roundup of local stories for May 31.

UCSF Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Bob Wachter tweeted Monday that the COVID-19 surge in San Francisco is "big-time" now, Chronicle reports.

While San Francisco is officially averaging over 500 daily cases, Wachter suggests the real number is probably over 2,000 per day. He also notes a major uptick in local hospitalizations compared to 18 weeks ago.

"If you're trying to stay well, time to up your game," Wachter tweeted.

The Bay Area overall is facing a surge. Three counties — Santa Clara, Alameda and Contra Costa — have more than 200,000 new cases.

California voters are gearing up for the state’s primaries on June 7. As San Francisco voters head to the polls for the third time this year, there are a number of items just for them on their ballots, KRON4 reports.

The one everyone will be watching is Proposition H, which if it passes would recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. San Francisco voters will also have the opportunity to vote for the U.S. House of Representatives, state Assembly and a number of other local propositions. View the full list on KRON4.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office announced plans to create nameplates for more than 100 deputies to let the public know if they are fluent in a language other than English, Local News Matters reports.

Nameplates will denote that they speak Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish or Filipino. Other languages such as Vietnamese, Russian and Arabic will be included in the future. The deputies have to be bilingual-certified through the city’s Human Resources Department to receive the nameplate. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are the first emergency responders in the city to launch such a program.

