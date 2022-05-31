San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: 'It's now a big-time surge' says UCSF Department of Medicine chair

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cwbC_0fvyS8xA00
(Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning San Francisco. Hope everyone enjoyed the long holiday weekend.

Here's your roundup of local stories for May 31.

COVID-19 surge in SF picks up

UCSF Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Bob Wachter tweeted Monday that the COVID-19 surge in San Francisco is "big-time" now, Chronicle reports.

While San Francisco is officially averaging over 500 daily cases, Wachter suggests the real number is probably over 2,000 per day. He also notes a major uptick in local hospitalizations compared to 18 weeks ago.

"If you're trying to stay well, time to up your game," Wachter tweeted.

The Bay Area overall is facing a surge. Three counties — Santa Clara, Alameda and Contra Costa — have more than 200,000 new cases.

Additional reading:

  • San Francisco sees another COVID-19 spike [KRON4]
  • Bay Area in midst of another COVID surge, has highest infection rate in CA [ABC7]

California's 2022 primary election: What you’ll see on your SF ballot

California voters are gearing up for the state’s primaries on June 7. As San Francisco voters head to the polls for the third time this year, there are a number of items just for them on their ballots, KRON4 reports.

The one everyone will be watching is Proposition H, which if it passes would recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. San Francisco voters will also have the opportunity to vote for the U.S. House of Representatives, state Assembly and a number of other local propositions. View the full list on KRON4.

Additional reading:

  • Chesa Boudin recall: What to know about SF’s June 7 election [Chronicle]
  • Republican trying to win race in downtown SF [KRON4]

SF Sheriff’s Office issuing bilingual name tags aimed at tackling language barriers

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office announced plans to create nameplates for more than 100 deputies to let the public know if they are fluent in a language other than English, Local News Matters reports.

Nameplates will denote that they speak Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish or Filipino. Other languages such as Vietnamese, Russian and Arabic will be included in the future. The deputies have to be bilingual-certified through the city’s Human Resources Department to receive the nameplate. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are the first emergency responders in the city to launch such a program.

More SF news:

  • Multiple car collision backs up Bay Bridge [KRON4]
  • FDA: strawberries from these areas linked to multistate hepatitis outbreak [Eater SF]
  • SF's easiest hike is its prettiest. Climb up to the waterfall on Strawberry Hill, the crown jewel of Golden Gate Park. [SFGATE]

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Journalist sharing San Francisco news.

San Francisco, CA
1430 followers

More from Sri Ravipati

San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in SF: Boudin says he isn't nervous about the recall

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for June 1. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has less than a week until a recall election that could cost him his job. He sat down with SFGATE for an interview to defend his position.

Read full story
4 comments

Wednesday in SF: Mayor Breed is proposing a $67.4 million toward improving homeless housing stock

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 25. Mayor Breed proposes $67 million investment in homeless housing. After a Chronicle investigation that revealed understaffing and squalid conditions in San Francisco's homeless housing, Mayor London Breed is proposing a new $67.4 million investment, SF Chronicle reports.

Read full story
21 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: Mayor Breed won’t march in Pride parade due to uniform ban

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 24. Mayor Breed won’t march in Pride parade due to uniform ban. After San Francisco's law enforcement and fire department announced they will not march in this year's Pride parade due to an officer uniform ban, Mayor London Breed announced she will not march either, The Hill reports.

Read full story
4 comments

Monday in SF: Law enforcement and fire department say they will not march in annual Pride Parade

(Max Whittaker/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 23. Police, sheriff and fire department say they will not march in annual Pride Parade.

Read full story
29 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in SF: Free ice cream sundaes at Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience

Happy Friday San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 19. Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience to pass out free ice cream sundaes Friday. The newly renovated Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience Store at San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square is opening up to the public on Friday and giving visitors a special treat.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: Community leaders denounce White nationalist violence

(John Normile/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 17. SF community leaders denounce White nationalist violence. In the aftermath of Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, several San Francisco community leaders convened late Monday to condemn White nationalist violence, CBS SF reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in SF: City's homelessness decreased during pandemic

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 16. San Francisco's unsheltered homeless population decreased 15% since 2019, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in SF: Elon Musk puts Twitter buy on hold

(Bethany Clarke/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 13. In San Francisco tech news: Elon Musk on Friday announced plans to pause on buying Twitter, casting doubt over whether he’ll proceed with the $44 billion acquisition, AP reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in SF: Quickly boba shop busted for car burglary scheme

District Attorney Chesa Boudin at the announcement of an arrest made in an international fencing operation out of a SF boba tea store.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 11.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: Mike Tyson not charged in altercation on plane at SFO

(Chris Hyde/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 10. Mike Tyson not charged in altercation on plane at SFO. After a highly publicized altercation between Mike Tyson and another passenger on a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, the former professional boxer will not face any charges, NBC Bay Area reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in SF: Restaurant hosts Mother's Day banquet for homeless families

(Marcin Jozwiak/Unsplash) Good afternoon San Francisco! Here's your roundup of local stories for May 9. SF restaurant hosts Mother's Day banquet for homeless families. Dozens of mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness were guests of honor at a Mother's Day lunch party banquet at San Francisco's Le Colonial Restaurant, ABC7 reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in SF: City returns to CDC's 'yellow' tier

Here's your roundup of local stories for May 6. After a couple of weeks into COVID-19 surge, San Francisco entered the yellow tier again, SFist reports. The number of daily cases in the city has risen 40% in the last week. Three other Bay Area counties — Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara — also returned to the yellow tier, indicating medium levels of COVID transmission. Meanwhile, the rest of California is in the green or low tier.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in SF: 70 people scale SF's Hilton Hotel skyscraper

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here's your roundup of local stories for May 5. More people scaled a San Francisco skyscraper on Thursday — this time legally, ABC7 reports. About 70 people rappelled down the side of the Hilton Hotel to raise money for Outward Bound California, an organization that provides outdoor experiences for youth. They include Outward Bound employees, cast members from the Harry Potter Musical and the 49er's mascot Sourdough Sam.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: Man climbing Salesforce Tower calls himself 'Pro-Life Spiderman'

Here's your roundup of local stories for May 3. The San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco Police Department responded to a man climbing Salesforce Tower, ABC7 reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Monday in SF: Early morning sideshow disturbs downtown residents

(John Harrelson/Getty Images) Welcome back! Here's your roundup of local stories for May 2. Early morning sideshow disturbs downtown San Francisco residents. A sideshow took over downtown San Francisco early on Sunday, waking up and infuriating hundreds of neighbors, ABC7 reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in SF: Researchers confirm key component of why people get COVID

Happy Friday! Here's your roundup of local stories for April 29. San Francisco researchers confirm key component of why people get COVID. Researchers at San Francisco's Chan Zuckerberg Biohub discovered a key component of COVID-19 that could decipher why some people are more prone to getting severely ill than others, ABC7 reports.

Read full story
19 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in SF: Masks required on BART again through July 18

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here's your roundup of local stories for April 28. BART riders and employees are again required to wear masks on trains and at station platforms until July 18, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

SF roundup: 2,000 tiny homes proposed for homeless population

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy hump day. Here's your roundup of local stories for April 27. 2,000 tiny homes proposed for San Francisco’s homeless population. A newly formed nonprofit by RescueSF and former Gavin Newsom mayoral campaign manager Alex Tourk has an ambitious plan to add 2,000 tiny houses for San Francisco's homeless population, the San Francisco Examiner reports.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in SF: JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park may permanently close to cars

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here's your roundup of local stories for April 26. San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday are deciding whether to permanently keep cars off of John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park after months of heated public debate, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy