Tuesday in SF: Mayor Breed won’t march in Pride parade due to uniform ban

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 24.

After San Francisco's law enforcement and fire department announced they will not march in this year's Pride parade due to an officer uniform ban, Mayor London Breed announced she will not march either, The Hill reports.

“These are police officer, sheriff’s deputies, and firefighters who wear their uniforms truly with pride — in part because of the challenges they had to personally overcome, and in part because of the progress they’ve seen in their own departments,” Breed said, per The Hill. “Their presence in uniform serves as a message to others across the country that San Francisco values diversity and inclusion in our public safety departments, and in our city.”

Breed says she will join the parade if SF Pride organizers reverse their position.

San Francisco is the most childless major city in the United States with just 13% of the population under the age of 18, SF Chronicle reports. In the U.S. overall, that figure is 22.1% for comparison.

San Francisco's wealthier neighborhoods — Nob Hill, SoMa and Russian Hill — have a smaller share of kids than the rest of the city. The exception is Sea Cliff, but this wealthy neighborhood is small.

San Francisco neighborhoods with the most children are in the southern part of the city, including Glen Park, West of Twin Peaks, Visitacion Valley and the Bayview. One in five kids live in either the Bayview or Sunset/Parkside. More data is available in SF Chronicle.

Señor Sisig is taking over the Ferry Building's former Brown Sugar Kitchen space this summer, SF Eater reports.

The Filipino-Mexican fusion restaurant started as a food truck in San Francisco in 2010. It has opened brick-and-mortar locations in San Francisco and Oakland. The upcoming Ferry Building location is expanding its menu with some potential seafood options and shareable dishes referred to as "pulutan," as well as cocktails.

“With food trucks, you need to create things that are easy to package and take with you,” co-founder Evan Kidera told SF Eater. “But at the Ferry Building, we are going to have indoor seating and the outdoor patio space where I think being able to have items that are shareable and have that experience of pulutan, is what we want to create.”

