Monday in SF: Law enforcement and fire department say they will not march in annual Pride Parade

Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 23.

Police, sheriff and fire department say they will not march in annual Pride Parade

San Francisco's LGBTQ+ police and sheriff's departments are not allowed to march in uniform at this year's Pride Parade on June 1, so they are boycotting the event, ABC7 reports.

San Francisco Pride officials say they can march in matching t-shirts that say SF police, or SF County Sheriff's Department, but not in full uniform. The decision stems from an incident in 2019 when protestors blocked the parade route on Market Street and police made arrests and injured some people. The leaders of SF Pride created the new policy as a result — following suit with New York City and other major cities that have banned officers from participating in the annual LGBTQ+ celebration.

"For LGBTQ+ officers, this brings us back to a time when we had to hide at work that we were LGBTQ+. Now they ask us to hide the fact of where we work," the San Francisco Police Officer’s Pride Alliance said in an official statement.

In solidarity with law enforcement, the San Francisco Fire Department says it will not be marching in this year's parade either.

Tent fire in Mission District spreads to commercial building

On Sunday, a tent fire at a homeless encampment spread to a nearby commercial building in San Francisco’s Mission District, SF Chronicle reports.

It started in the 1400 block of 15th Street at about 10:32 p.m. and spread to a nearby building, causing moderate structural damage. The homeless encampment suffered major damage but no injuries nor displacements were reported, fire officials said. Fire crews extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UCSF infectious diseases doctor speaks on COVID surge in Bay Area

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joined KRON4 to discuss the Bay Area's recent rise of COVID-19 cases.

Chin-Hong explained that many people were able to work from home during the pandemic, which protected them from COVID-19 at the time. With the new highly transmissible variants, people outside again and travelers entering the Bay Area, we are less protected now.

More SF news:

  • What Bay Area health officials say about the latest COVID surge and its impact on dining [Eater SF]
  • Firefighters, police officers help woman deliver twins in car in San Francisco [WDBO]
  • The beautiful 30-room San Francisco Pacific Heights mansion that was once a Nazi enclave [SFGATE]

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

