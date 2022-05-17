Tuesday in SF: Community leaders denounce White nationalist violence

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5tI5_0fhNJqx100
(John Normile/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 17.

SF community leaders denounce White nationalist violence

In the aftermath of Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, several San Francisco community leaders convened late Monday to condemn White nationalist violence, CBS SF reports.

The San Francisco chapter of the NAACP held an emergency meeting inside San Francisco's historic Third Baptist Church.

"We have lost again. People who look like me — African Americans. We have to call it for what it is — it's evil, it's un-American and it does not have a right to exist in a civilized society," said Dr. Amos Brown, the church's senior pastor and president of the chapter.

160-unit permanent supportive housing opens in SF's SoMa District

San Francisco's SOMA District on Monday opened an additional permanent supportive housing complex for adults and families that have experienced homelessness, NBC Bay Area reports.

Located at 1321 Mission, the complex consists of 40 multi-bedroom units for families and 120 units for individuals.

ICON drag event coming to Oasis Cabaret and Nightclub

Oasis Cabaret and Nightclub in San Francisco will showcase some of the most talented local drag performers during its ICON event on Thursday, Built in the Bay reports.

Mocha Diva from Ru Paul's Drag Race Thailand, Bionka Simone, Sir Joq, Tila Pia, Delilah Befierce and Drago Nesa are among the performers expected at the event.

Doors open at 10 p.m. and the show starts at 11 p.m. Tickets are $10. More information is available here.

More San Francisco news

  • Industry news: Apple delays and modifies its return to office plans [NYT]
  • COVID-19 news: You can order eight more free COVID tests to be sent to your house, courtesy of the government, here.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

