Monday in SF: City's homelessness decreased during pandemic

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 16.

San Francisco's unsheltered homeless population decreased 15% since 2019, KRON4 reports.

Mayor London Breed’s office announced the results of this year’s point-in-time (PIT) count. The PIT count did not happen in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The 2022 PIT showed 4,397 unsheltered homeless people on the streets compared to 5,180 in 2019. The number of total reported homeless people went down 3.5% — from 7,754 in 2022 compared to 8,011 in 2019.

After a white gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others in a racially motivated shooting on Saturday, San Francisco-based Twitch is touting the fact that it removed the livestream within two minutes, Associated Press reports.

The shooter livestreamed the attack to Amazon-owned Twitch. While the gaming platform took down the video, versions of it quickly spread to other platforms. Despite Twitter's newly enacted policy on "perpetrators of violent attacks" to remove such accounts, clips of the video were still circulating on the platform.

San Francisco is gaining a new music festival this fall on Pier 80, KRON4 reports.

Made by Goldenvoice, which also puts on Coachella, “Portola” will be held Sept. 24 and 25. As for the lineup, Flume headlines on Saturday and The Chemical Brothers headlines Sunday. Kaytranada, James Blake, M.I.A. and other major artists will also perform. See the full lineup here. Tickets are $199.95 for a single-day pass and a two-day pass costs $299.95. They will go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.