Wednesday in SF: Quickly boba shop busted for car burglary scheme

District Attorney Chesa Boudin at the announcement of an arrest made in an international fencing operation out of a SF boba tea store.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 11.

A Quickly boba tea shop in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood that served as a storefront for stolen devices from car burglaries was busted on Monday, SFGATE reports.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin charged Quoc Le, 41, with at least a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges of “possession of stolen property.” Le's wife is the owner and franchisee of the boba chain but she has not been charged.

Boudin on Tuesday announced Le's arrest is part of a “massive global operation” of car thefts and illicit electronic sales stemming from the shop that reached as far as Europe and Asia. Boudin's team — in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, SF SAFE and local law enforcement — gathered 130 boxes of electronics from the Quickly. He plans to arrest more people and alluded to “numerous locations under surveillance that are storage operations” for these rings.

“Auto burglaries in San Francisco have, for at least a decade, been one of the leading categories of crime. We know that it’s had a devastating impact, not only on our own residents, but on … the entire tourist industry,” Boudin told SFGATE.

Poll: 57% of registered voters back Boudin recall

Another poll released Wednesday confirms that a majority of San Francisco voters plan to vote to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin next month, KRON4 reports.

The San Francisco Standard Voter Poll was conducted by Embold Research between April 30 and May 4. A total of 1,048 registered voters completed the online survey, with 57% planning to recall Boudin on June 7, 22%, planning to reject the recall and 21% remaining undecided.

The poll also revealed division over Mayor London Breed amid the city's persistent crime and safety issues.

SFUSD layoff notices reduced to 20 staff

Remember when the San Francisco Unified School District announced its plans to let go of over 200 staff? After issuing more than 200 preliminary layoff notices in March, the San Francisco Board of Education is now scheduled to vote on a resolution to let go of 20 certificated employees, the district announced Tuesday.

Of the 20 certificated employees, 15 are administrators who have been or will be rehired for the next school year into administrative or certificated positions. In other words, only five certificated employees will not be with SFUSD for the next school year.

“The layoff process is extremely stressful for everyone, especially those who received a preliminary notice or an actual layoff notice. It’s an unfortunate reality that in light of declining enrollment, a structural budget deficit, and an ever-changing outlook related to vacancies, we needed to issue so many preliminary layoff notices. We are very happy that at this point in the process, we are down to so few certificated layoffs,” Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement.  

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

