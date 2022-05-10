Tuesday in SF: Mike Tyson not charged in altercation on plane at SFO

(Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for May 10.

After a highly publicized altercation between Mike Tyson and another passenger on a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, the former professional boxer will not face any charges, NBC Bay Area reports.

Tyson was seen on video footage taken on April 20 punching another passenger on a plane that was awaiting departure at SFO. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe on Tuesday said that decision to not charge Tyson is based on "the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case."

North of San Francisco, about 20 Marin schools are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks due to the BA.2 subvariant of the virus, the Marin Independent Journal reports.

In Marin County, an outbreak is defined as three or more cases among students or staff. At this time, the county is not issuing any local mask mandates for schools at this time.

“We are seeing increased virus activity countywide,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin's public health officer. “The current surge in cases is related to our behavior, and the behavior of the virus.”

Apple held a contest to showcase photos taken on iPhones and one of the 10 winners is a San Francisco resident, NBC Bay Area reports.

Ashley Lee, a security engineer who recently finished grad school, took a macro photo of strawberries in soda during the COVID lockdown. Her photo will be on billboards across San Francisco.

"We viewed tens of thousands of photographs. The submission came from all over the world, and the winners represent this global iPhone community from Argentina, China, Hungary, India, Italy, Thailand..." Apple's iPhone Product Marketing Kariann Drance told NBC Bay Area.

More San Francisco news:

