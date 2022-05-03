Tuesday in SF: Man climbing Salesforce Tower calls himself 'Pro-Life Spiderman'

(Arkin Si/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

Here's your roundup of local stories for May 3.

The San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco Police Department responded to a man climbing Salesforce Tower, ABC7 reports.

“San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower,” according to the tweet sent at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday “This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action.”

The man identified as Maison Des Champs reached the top of the 1,070-foot where he was met by authorities and taken into custody. He was reportedly posting on Instagram as he climbed. The rock climber calls himself the Pro-Life Spiderman.

In response to the leaked draft coming out of the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade, multiple activist groups are organizing a rally for abortion rights today in San Francisco, SFist reports.

The San Francisco chapter of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice group will have multiple participating groups at the rally planned for 5 p.m. outside the Phillip Burton Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Avenue.

A California appeals court ruled against an effort by San Francisco to ban suspected drug dealers, ABC7 reports.

In 2020, San Francisco sued 28 alleged drug dealers who frequent the Tenderloin and South of Market, two neighborhoods that have seen the city's largest number of overdose deaths. However, the proposal to ban them from the areas was blocked last May because it was so broad that it would violate the constitutional right to travel.

The state's First District Court of Appeal on Friday ruled a local government may be entitled to issue stay-away orders but not one that is so broad.

More related news:

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.