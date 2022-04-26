Monday in SF: UCSF celebrates 1,000th lung transplant

(Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

Here's your roundup of local stories for April 25.

UCSF celebrated its 1,000th lung transplant since its first operation in 1991, ABC7 reports.

Patient number 1,000 is 60-year-old Patrick Alexander, a Fresno insurance agent. Alexander's scarred lung impeded the ability for oxygen to enter his bloodstream, so he needed a new lung transplant.

"A year ago, we didn't even know that Patrick had the disease. This is how quickly it progressed," Alexander's wife, Allison, told ABC7. "We're just so grateful for the staff at UCSF. They have been so thorough."

San Francisco's Stern Grove music festival surprised fans and dropped its lineup unexpectedly on Muni, SFGATE reports.

Bus ads were spotted Friday afternoon. Rapper Too $hort and Tower of Power are scheduled to open the free outdoor concert series on June 12. Other artists include Toro y Moi, Hello Yello, Liz Phair, Madi Diaz, Cold War Kids and Geographer.

The highly anticipated Battery Bluff park in the Presidio opened to the public Friday, SFGATE reports.

The 6-acre park includes gardens, picnic tables and a view of the Golden Gate Bridge. The final 14-acre park atop the Presidio Parkway tunnels is set to open in July.

More San Francisco news:

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.