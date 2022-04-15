Friday in SF: City sues Walgreens for creating an opioid ‘public menace’

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Franciscans are well aware of Walgreen's contentious relationship with the city due to crime, which drove the nation’s single-largest pharmacy store company out. Now, in a surprising twist in the narrative, San Francisco filed a lawsuit against Walgreens and several drug manufacturers, SFist reports.

Federal judge Charles Breyer rejected Walgreens’ request to dismiss the lawsuit. The federal trial is set for April 25.

“Drug manufacturers’ deceptive marketing and sale of opioids to treat chronic pain [are] one of the main drivers of the opioid epidemic,” the lawsuit states. “The Marketing Defendants’ intention was to normalize aggressive prescribing of opioids for various kinds of pain by downplaying the very real risks of opioids, especially the risk of addiction, and by exaggerating the benefits of use. To accomplish this goal, they intentionally misled doctors and patients about the appropriate uses, risks, safety and efficacy of prescription opioids.”

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army entered an agreement on Thursday that helps soldiers transition into law enforcement when their military career ends, KPIX5 reports.

The partnership aims to improve recruitment as the sheriff's office faces a staff shortage.

“In terms of recruiting and retention and hiring for our agency, just like everybody else, we’re challenged with meeting our staffing needs,” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto told KPIX 5 on Thursday. “We share the same values, we share the same needs, the commitment to service and community is already there.”

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein defended her position representing California following the San Francisco Chronicle's report published Thursday that lawmakers she serves with are concerned about her memory and ability to serve, CNN reports.

The Chronicle reported four unnamed senators — three of which are Democrats — as well as three former Feinstein aides and a California Democratic member of Congress all say Feinstein's mental health is deteriorating.

"I remain committed to do what I said I would when I was re-elected in 2018: fight for Californians, especially on the economy and the key issues for California of water and fire," Feinstein said in a statement per CNN. "While I have focused for much of the past year on my husband's health and ultimate passing, I have remained committed to achieving results and I'd put my record up against anyone's."



"I meet regularly with leaders," Feinstein told San Francisco Chronicle editorial board leaders in a call. "I'm not isolated. I see people. My attendance is good. I put in the hours. We represent a huge state. And so I'm rather puzzled by all of this."

