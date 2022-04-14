Thursday in SF: John Legend says to vote 'no' in District Attorney Chesa Boudin recall

(Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Welcome back. Here's your roundup of local stories for Thursday, April 14.

On Wednesday, John Legend tweeted to his 13 million followers that he supports Chesa Boudin and opposes his June 7 recall election.

The 43-year-old Grammy-winning artist endorsed the 41-year-old San Francisco district attorney more than two years ago when the latter ran for office.

In another turn of this highly profiled San Francisco high school's saga: Lowell High School's principal suddenly resigned on Wednesday.

“The decision to leave SFUSD is solely based on my desire to apply my passion for education in a district that values its students and staff through well-organized systems, fiscal responsibility and sound instructional practices as the path towards equity,” Principal Joe Ryan Dominguez wrote in the letter to the school community. “Change is difficult and our campus has seen more than its fair share of it in the last several years.”

As I've previously reported, Lowell's decades-long admission system based on test scores and grades was replaced with a lottery-based system early last year following racially charged incidents and complaints. The previous San Francisco school board members changed Lowell's admissions to help diversify the school (which contributed to the school board's recall in 2022). A lawsuit against the board for violating the Brown Act has kept the lottery system temporarily.

The San Francisco Police Department has hit a new low of nearly 600 officers short.

The department said staffing levels have been declining over the past three years.

"The problem becomes we can focus on one or two things we have, we can't focus on everything," San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. "Something's gonna give... that's where we are right now."

More San Francisco news

