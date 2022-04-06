Wednesday in SF: Uber and taxis unify under one app

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Burying the hatchet, Uber and taxis forged a new partnership in San Francisco that allows riders to order either one on the same app, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Uber, Yellow Cab SF and Flywheel Technologies signed the deal Monday, meaning that Bay Area passengers who summon an Uber could possibly ride in one of San Francisco's 1,075 taxis in the coming months. Uber entered a similar partnership in New York City last month.

For Uber, the partnership provides more drivers during the pandemic when there have been far fewer contractors. For cab drivers, it brings additional customers, albeit at lower fares.

Recently, there have been several sightings of gray whales in the San Francisco Bay, SFGATE reports.

Over the weekend, the San Francisco Whale Tours' catamaran was near the Golden Gate Bridge and Crissy Field when a large gray whale appeared no more than 20 feet away. On the same day, a mother whale and her calf were seen swimming about 800 yards apart between Alcatraz and Angel Island.

The sightings were shared on Reddit, with users in San Francisco reporting seeing the animals from the Embarcadero and on the ferry to Sausalito.

The Stern Grove Festival on Tuesday announced that the free concert series will return for its 85th season starting on June 12 and running every Sunday through Aug. 14, SFGATE reports.

While the lineup has not been revealed, festival-goers can expect a mix of local and national bands. Last year, Perfume Genius, X, Joan Jett, La Dona, Ledisi and others took the stage.

The park, which was closed after a 2021 flood, hopes to reopen to the public after the festival.

S.F. has the highest COVID-19 rate in California [S.F. Chronicle]

Kapler, Giants not buying into meager 2022 projections [NBC Sports]

Hyped San Francisco startup abruptly shuts down after raising $100M in 2021 [SFGATE]

