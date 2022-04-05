San Francisco, CA

Monday in SF: Twitter's largest shareholder is now Elon Musk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D44Rc_0ez38Dis00
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Elon Musk's shares were valued at $3 million instead of $3 billion.

Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for April 4.

1.) Elon Musk buys nearly 10% stake in Twitter, becomes largest shareholder

On Monday, Twitter received a large investment from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who now owns a 9.2% stake in the San Francisco-based company, ABC7 reports.

Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, valued at nearly $3 billion, becoming Twitter's largest stakeholder. The move comes after Musk scrutinized the social media platform last month for limiting free speech.

"Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" Musk tweeted. In another tweet, he said that he suggested starting a new social media platform.

2.) SF's youngest students return to class after spring break maskless

San Francisco elementary school students returned from Spring Break Monday after spring break without being required to wear masks in their classrooms, KPIX5 reports.

San Francisco health officials had lifted the classroom mask mandate for junior and senior high students a month ago, keeping it in place for public school elementary and pre-school students. Now, the young students are strongly recommended to wear masks indoors but not required.

3.) SF pop-up chef brings Malaysian food to Noe Valley

San Francisco chef Tracy Goh will bring her Malaysian cooking to a new restaurant in Noe Valley this summer, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Damansara will be coming to 1781 Church St. Goh's new restaurant is named after her hometown in Malaysia. It will feature shareable small plates and laksa, a Malaysian noodle soup. Additionally, the restaurant will serve Goh's famous spiral curry puffs.

More San Francisco news:

  • Sports: Warriors clinch first playoff spot since 2019 [KPIX5]

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup!

