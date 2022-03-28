Monday Roundup: Top stories from San Francisco

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Harkening back to the early days of the pandemic, a Princess Cruises ship carrying people with COVID-19 docked in San Francisco on Sunday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports

The Ruby Princess came from a 15-day Panama Canal cruise, which operated as a vaccinated cruise. The tests were conducted en route, the company told the Chronicle. The total number of affected has not been disclosed. Passengers and crews who tested positive were quarantined, but those who didn't finish isolation aboard were privately transported home or to hotels.

A Port of San Francisco statement on Sunday told the Chronicle that the Ruby Princess was in compliance with the CDC and San Francisco's rules and regulations.

An estimated 250 people were in the Castro's Harvey Milk Plaza on Sunday to show support for Cleve Jones, 67, who is being displaced from his duplex on 18th Street, the SFist reports.

The crowd of supporters included Senator Scott Wiener, San Francisco Supervisors Rafael Mandelman, Aaron Peskin and Dean Preston and other governmental officials. The San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO Tyler TerMeer and Castro LGBTQ Cultural District Advisory Board Co-Chair Stephen Torres were also in attendance.

Jones, a well-known local gay rights activist, claims his new landlord priced him out of his SF home of 12 years. The landlord is claiming that the apartment is not Jones' primary residence, which means the unit's rental price can be increased to the market rate — from $2,393/month to $5,200/month — starting July 1.

Researchers from the University of California San Francisco, along with The Neurology Center of Southern California and Posit Science, say that a remote cognitive assessment could help track patients with cardiovascular risk.

Patients with cardiovascular risk factors, like atrial fibrillation and hypertension, performed significantly worse on the memory assessments used in the first-of-its-kind study. The researchers said the results suggest that cognitive assessments "can be used to detect the association between cardiovascular risk factors and cognition function," according to a NewsWise statement.

Furthermore, this ability could be "a unique opportunity to target high-risk individuals for early education, frequent monitoring and interventions with the hope of preventing accelerated cognitive decline with aging.”

Read the full study reprinted on JMIR Publications.

