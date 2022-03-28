San Francisco, CA

Monday Roundup: Top stories from San Francisco

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iqKY_0esGlHFp00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 28.

1.) Cruise ship with COVID-19 outbreak docks in San Francisco

Harkening back to the early days of the pandemic, a Princess Cruises ship carrying people with COVID-19 docked in San Francisco on Sunday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports

The Ruby Princess came from a 15-day Panama Canal cruise, which operated as a vaccinated cruise. The tests were conducted en route, the company told the Chronicle. The total number of affected has not been disclosed. Passengers and crews who tested positive were quarantined, but those who didn't finish isolation aboard were privately transported home or to hotels.

A Port of San Francisco statement on Sunday told the Chronicle that the Ruby Princess was in compliance with the CDC and San Francisco's rules and regulations.

2.) Hundreds gather in Castro's Harvey Milk Plaza to help gay rights activist Cleve Jones keep his home

An estimated 250 people were in the Castro's Harvey Milk Plaza on Sunday to show support for Cleve Jones, 67, who is being displaced from his duplex on 18th Street, the SFist reports.

The crowd of supporters included Senator Scott Wiener, San Francisco Supervisors Rafael Mandelman, Aaron Peskin and Dean Preston and other governmental officials. The San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO Tyler TerMeer and Castro LGBTQ Cultural District Advisory Board Co-Chair Stephen Torres were also in attendance.

Jones, a well-known local gay rights activist, claims his new landlord priced him out of his SF home of 12 years. The landlord is claiming that the apartment is not Jones' primary residence, which means the unit's rental price can be increased to the market rate — from $2,393/month to $5,200/month — starting July 1.

3.) Brain to heart: UCSF researchers shed light on how to remotely track patients with cardiovascular risk

Researchers from the University of California San Francisco, along with The Neurology Center of Southern California and Posit Science, say that a remote cognitive assessment could help track patients with cardiovascular risk.

Patients with cardiovascular risk factors, like atrial fibrillation and hypertension, performed significantly worse on the memory assessments used in the first-of-its-kind study. The researchers said the results suggest that cognitive assessments "can be used to detect the association between cardiovascular risk factors and cognition function," according to a NewsWise statement.

Furthermore, this ability could be "a unique opportunity to target high-risk individuals for early education, frequent monitoring and interventions with the hope of preventing accelerated cognitive decline with aging.”

Read the full study reprinted on JMIR Publications.

More San Francisco news:

  • The best deals during San Francisco Restaurant Week, Spring 2022 [Eater SF]
  • Biggest storm since start of year hits SF Bay Area: How much rain fell? [SFGATE]
  • Podcast: Is San Francisco a great biking city? [APPLE|SPOTIFY|STITCHER]

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# politics# LGBTQ rights# food# weather

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist sharing San Francisco news. SF Bay Area resident since 2000.

San Francisco, CA
1067 followers

More from Sri Ravipati

San Francisco, CA

Wednesday Roundup: Top stories from San Francisco

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 30. 1.) Community group gives out pepper spray in Chinatown. A community group in San Francisco is handing out pepper spray in Chinatown to send a clear message that Asian Americans are not backing down from criminals, NBC Bay Area reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday Roundup: Top stories from San Francisco

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 29. 1.) Workers, visitors welcomed back this week with 'BloomSF' festivities.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Thursday digest: fnnch debuts Ukrainian honey bear, city workers protest and more

(Patrick Perkins/Unsplash) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 24. 1.) fnnch sells Ukrainian honey bear mired in controversy. San Francisco street artist fnnch — renowned for his honey bear pop art — unveiled a new blue-and-yellow honey bear design representing the Ukrainian flag, SFGATE reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Humpday Headlines: 11-car pileup, Transamerica Pyramid's $250 million makeover and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, the sun was to blame for an 11-car pile-up in San Francisco Tuesday morning, SFGATE reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Tuesday Topline: Moscone Center holds major convention, Chinatown's SROs for sale and more

The front of Moscone Center during 2020.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 22. 1.) Moscone Center holds biggest convention since pre-pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday 3/21 in San Francisco: Mission mural to be refreshed, HIV activists rally at City Hall and more

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 21. 1. 'Mission Makeover' mural to be refreshed this summer. A mural in San Francisco’s Mission District will be refreshed this summer by a local woman and her father, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday 3/18 in San Francisco: Gas leak in Bayview, USF Dons lose NCAA first round and more

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 18. A propane tank leak that led to evacuations in the Bayview on Friday has been resolved, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Thursday 3/17 in San Francisco: ‘Gen Z’ is the highest age group moving to SF and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 17. 1. ‘Gen Z’ is the highest group moving to San Francisco. Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, applied for more rentals in San Francisco last year than any other city in the country, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday 3/16 in San Francisco: Mural at hospice care facility vandalized again, new poll on Boudin recall and more

Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 16. 1.) Mural at hospice care facility in Duboce Triangle repeatedly vandalized. The mural in San Francisco's Duboce Triangle outside Maitri — a nonprofit hospice, respite and 24-hour medical care facility — was vandalized again earlier this week, KTVU reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday 3/15 in San Francisco: SFUSD teachers and staff protest not being paid, new Pablo Ramirez exhibit and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 15. 1.) SFUSD teachers, staff protest not being paid since January amid layoffs.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Monday 3/14 in San Francisco: Tech company helps employees flee from Ukraine, BART Red Line still down and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 14. 1.) San Francisco tech company helps employees flee from Ukraine. San Francisco-based company Just Answer is helping over 200 employees in Ukraine leave the country, NBC Bay Area reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday 3/11 in San Francisco: Mayor chooses parents to be school board members, oldest Painted Lady for sale and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 11. 1.) Mayor Breed names three new school board members. On Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed is naming her three picks to replace the three board members who were recalled from the school board, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday 3/10 in San Francisco: City drops vaccine mandate for indoor settings, boat capsized in Bay and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 10. Taking another step forward toward normalcy, San Francisco will be lifting its proof of vaccination or negative test requirement to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor public settings starting Friday.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday 3/9 in San Francisco: Free admission for locals at two Golden Gate Park gardens, Russia Ave 'renamed' and more

(Jeffrey Eisen/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 9. 1.) Free admission to Golden Gate Park’s Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden for SF residents approved.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday 3/8 in San Francisco: Animal control warns of distemper outbreak, man in hospital gown breaks into home and more

Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 8. 1.) San Francisco warns of potential viral outbreak in Bay Area animals. SF Animal Care and Control warned residents in the Bay Area of a potential local distemper outbreak, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Monday 3/7 in San Francisco: City and county workers return to office, Lady Gaga announces SF stadium date and more

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 7. As part of Mayor London Breed's Welcome Back to SF pledge, San Francisco city and county workers are set to return to the workplace in person on Monday, NBC Bay Area reports.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday 3/4 in San Francisco: Treats-vending robots appear in parks, Glide heads for $200M revamp and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 4. 1.) Treats-vending robots pop up in San Francisco parks. Mountain View-based company Tortoise has launched robots in San Francisco parks that dispense treats for sale, SFGATE reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday 3/3 in San Francisco: Supervisor wants to outlaw massive rent hikes, new coalition for homelessness and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 3. 1.) San Francisco supervisor wants to outlaw massive rent hikes. A San Francisco supervisor is looking to stop massive rent increases for tenants who were formerly protected by rent control, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday 3/2 in San Francisco: 300 school employees lose jobs, paid leave may become permanent and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 2. 1.) San Francisco school board approves teacher layoff plans. On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Education voted 4-2 to approve the layoffs of 300 SFUSD staffers, including 151 teachers, counselors and social workers, KPIX5 reports.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy